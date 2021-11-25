Deaths in Longford - Thursday, November 25, 2021

Bernard Casey, Tower, Cork / Wilton, Cork / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 of Bernard Casey, Tower, Cork and formerly Wilton Gardens, Cork and Longford.

Bernard (ex Garda Siochana), loving father of Miriam, Camella, Ada and Finian and beloved husband of the late Teresa. Sadly missed by his heartbroken daughters and son, adored grandchildren Shane, Oisín, Ronan and Luke, great-grandchildren Rowan, Lewis and Cillian, sisters Eileen and Pauline, brother Vincent, daughter-in-law Ciara, son-in-law Kim, Camella's partner Terry, Shane's fiancée Kelly, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours, friends and Bernard's wonderful carers.

Visitation at O'Connor Bros. Funeral Home, North Gate Bridge on Thursday, November 25 from 4pm - 5pm with Rosary at 4.45pm. Arriving into St Senan's Church, Cloghroe on Friday, November 26 at 11.45am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St. Senan's Cemetery, Tower. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Marymount. Condolences may be added at www.oconnorfuneralcork.ie

Bernard's Requiem Mass will be live-streamed on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/stsenans

Requiescat in pace.

Josephine McNally, Bray, Wicklow / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of St Colman's Hospital, Rathdrum, on Friday, November 19 of Josephine McNally (in her 92nd year) Bray, Co Wicklow and late of Longford. Beloved daughter of the late William and Theresa McNally. Survived and missed by her brother Tom, many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning, November 26 at 10.30am in The Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Putland Road, Bray, followed by interment in Deansgrange Cemetery.

Please be mindful of social distancing and wear face coverings. May She Rest in Peace.

Ann McCaffrey (née McLoughlin), Páirc Fea, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 of Ann McCaffrey (nee McLoughlin), Pairc Fea, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim and formerly Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her parents Mary Teresa (Ciss) & Patrick and her brothers Paul & Pádraig. Ann will be sadly missed by her daughters Amanda (Patrick), Colette, Stephanie (Garry) & Stella (Jerome), her son Oisín (Rebecca), her husband Terry, sisters Mona, Ethna & Carol, brothers Tom, Austin & Brian, her beloved grandchildren Dylan, Aoibheann, Chloe, Kayelon, Ava, Cathal, Rian & Lexie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the home of her daughter Stephanie, 8 Rosóg, Ballinamore on Thursday, November 25 from 5pm until 9pm. House strictly private at all other times. Removal on Friday morning, November 26 to St Patrick's Church, Ballinamore arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by cremation at the Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, if desired to The North West Hospice c/o Smiths Funeral Directors or any family member. Please adhere to all current Covid guidelines.

Violet (Evelyn) Sloane (née Graham), Lisdadnan, Mohill, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at North West Hospice, Sligo, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, November 23 of Violet (Evelyn) Sloane (nee Graham), Lisdadnan, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Harry. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, William & Kathleen, David & Kathleen, Elizabeth & Carl, Sheila & Peter, Sandra & Fergal, sisters-in-law Gladys, Evelyn, Rhona, brothers-in-law Charlie, George and Tommy, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Safe in the Arms of Jesus.

Funeral Service of Thanksgiving and Celebration for Violet's life at St Mary's Church, Mohill, Co Leitrim on Thursday, November 25 at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo. In accordance with Government & HSE Guidelines social distancing to be adhered to at all times. Violet's family wishes to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time. House private only please.

Winifred (Winnie) McTague, Stralohan, Aughawillan, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at the Community Nursing Unit, Ballinamore, on Monday, November 22, of Winifred (Winnie) McTague, Stralohan, Aughawillan, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by her brothers and sisters Jim, Frank, Michael, Maureen & Kitty. She will be sadly missed by her sister Philomena, brother-in-law John (Lynch), sisters-in-law Patricia McTague & Eilish McTague, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday next, November 27 in St Patrick's Church, Aughawillan at 12.30pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to all Covid guidelines.

Annie Kate Higgins (née Prior), Gubnaveigh, Aghacashel, Co Leitrim / Ballina, Mayo



The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, November 8, 2021 of Annie Kate Higgins, Mayfair Avenue, Chadwell Heath, Romford, formerly of Gubnaveigh, Aughacashel, Co Leitrim and Knockfree, Cloghans, Ballina, Co Mayo.

Predeceased by her loving husband Thomas (Ivan), brothers, Hughie and Mick and son-in-law Martin. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters, Anna Tiernan (Drumshanbo) and Mary McDermott, sons, Michael and Gerard (London), sisters, Peggy Mahon (Aughnasheelin), Mary O' Sullivan (Rochfortbridge) and brother, Pat (Ballinamore), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, son and daughters-in-law, nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, friends and neighbours. May She Rest In Peace. Those wishing to leave a personal message of sympathy for the family, please do so by clicking on the condolence link on rip.ie

Funeral Arrangements Later

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;