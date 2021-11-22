Deaths in Longford - Monday, November 22, 2021

John Gormley, Mullantyboyle, Glenties, Donegal / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim



The death occurred on Sunday, November 21 of John Gormley, Mullantyboyle, Glenties, Donegal and formerly of Ballinamore, Co Leitrim. Beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of Michael, Martin, Chris and Mary Rose and also his sister Mary. Sadly missed by his son-in-law, daughters-in-law, eight grandchildren (Sinéad, Eimear, Jane, Erin, Brian, Michelle, Thomas and Jonathan), extended family, neighbours and friends.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny, at 5pm on Monday evening, November 22 going to St Connell’s Church, Glenties, for 6pm to repose overnight. You may sympathise with the family until 8pm. House private due to current Covid-19 guidelines. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning, November 23 at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/glenties . Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Killybegs Community Hospital c/o James McGuinness Funeral Directors, Glenties or any family member.

Annie Kate Higgins (née Prior), Gubnaveigh, Aghacashel, Co Leitrim / Ballina, Mayo



The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, November 8, 2021 of Annie Kate Higgins, Mayfair Avenue, Chadwell Heath, Romford, formerly of Gubnaveigh, Aughacashel, Co Leitrim and Knockfree, Cloghans, Ballina, Co Mayo.

Predeceased by her loving husband Thomas (Ivan), brothers, Hughie and Mick and son-in-law Martin. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters, Anna Tiernan (Drumshanbo) and Mary McDermott, sons, Michael and Gerard (London), sisters, Peggy Mahon (Aughnasheelin), Mary O' Sullivan (Rochfortbridge) and brother, Pat (Ballinamore), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, son and daughters-in-law, nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, friends and neighbours. May She Rest In Peace. Those wishing to leave a personal message of sympathy for the family, please do so by clicking on the condolence link on rip.ie

Funeral Arrangements Later

