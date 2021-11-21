Deaths in Longford - Sunday, November 21, 2021
Annie Kate Higgins (née Prior), Gubnaveigh, Aghacashel, Co Leitrim / Ballina, Mayo
The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, November 8, 2021 of Annie Kate Higgins, Mayfair Avenue, Chadwell Heath, Romford, formerly of Gubnaveigh, Aughacashel, Co Leitrim and Knockfree, Cloghans, Ballina, Co Mayo.
Predeceased by her loving husband Thomas (Ivan), brothers, Hughie and Mick and son-in-law Martin. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters, Anna Tiernan (Drumshanbo) and Mary McDermott, sons, Michael and Gerard (London), sisters, Peggy Mahon (Aughnasheelin), Mary O' Sullivan (Rochfortbridge) and brother, Pat (Ballinamore), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, son and daughters-in-law, nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, friends and neighbours. May She Rest In Peace. Those wishing to leave a personal message of sympathy for the family, please do so by clicking on the condolence link on rip.ie
Funeral Arrangements Later
