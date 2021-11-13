Deaths in Longford - Saturday, November 13, 2021

Anna Lenehan (née Grey), Shanmullagh, Ballinamuck, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at the residence of her daughter and son-in-law Colette and Pat Dempsey, Shanmullagh, Ballinamuck, on Friday, November 12, 2021 of Anna Lenehan (née Grey), Shanmullagh, Ballinamuck, Longford and formerly Legga, Moyne. Predeceased by her husband Patrick. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family, daughters Marie, Sally and Colette. Sons-in-law Les, Alan and Pat, grandchildren Holly and Eleanor, great-grandchildren Jack, Patrick and Lily Mae, sister Alice, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence with removal on Sunday morning, November 14 to St Mary’s Church, Legga, arriving for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in Legga Cemetery.

You may view the service on www.churchtv.ie/legga . If in attendance, please adhere to the advised Covid restrictions. House private, please.

John Joe O'Reilly, Kilbride, Abbeylara, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at his residence, surrounded by his loving family and partner, Mary Brennan, on Saturday, November 13, 2021 of John Joe O'Reilly, Kilbride, Abbeylara, Longford. Predeceased by his loving daughter, Yolande and parents, James and Brigid. John Joe will be sadly missed by Mary, daughters Brenda, Joanna, Nicola, son John and their mother Mary. grandchildren Jake, Daniel, David and Rachel, sons in law, Mark and Paul, John's partner Sandra, sister Ria, brother Seamus, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at Finnegan's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan, (H12 RF78) on Monday evening, November 15 from 6.30pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, November 16 at 12 noon in St Bernard's Church, Abbeylara. Burial immediately afterwards in the local cemetery. Anyone who wishes to pay their respects by standing along the roadside as John Joe's cortege travels to St Bernard's church on Tuesday morning from Cavan, via Ballinacross, Kilbride, are welcome to do so.

House strictly private, please. Sympathisers are asked to please adhere to social distancing measures both in Finnegan's funeral home and for the burial Mass.

Vincent Tierney, Drumgore, Loughduff, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at his home, on Saturday, November 13, 2021 of Vincent (Vinny) Tierney, Drumgore, Loughduff, Cavan. Funeral arrangements to follow later.

Eileen Kavanagh, George’s Hill, Halston Street, Dublin 7 and Dún Darrach, Dublin Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, at her home in Dublin, on Sunday, October 31, 2021 of Eileen Kavanagh, George's Hill, Halston Street, Dublin 7 and Dun Darrach, Dublin Road, Longford town.

Predeceased by her brother James, stepfather Johnny and granny Eileén Kavanagh. Deeply regretted by her loving mother Audrey, sister Lilymay, brothers Daniel and Leo, her dad Christopher Lawlor, grandmother Rose Lawlor, aunts, uncle, cousins, relatives and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Removal from her mother's home at Dún Darrach, Longford on Saturday morning, November 13 to Saint Mel's Cathedral, Longford for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live - Please go to www.longfordparish.com

To keep everyone safe, please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

William (Willie) Keogh, Corr, Ballinagh, Co Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully in The Mater Private Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, November 11, 2021 of Willie Keogh, Corr, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

Dearly beloved husband and best friend of Mary, beloved father of Liam (Celina), Roisin (Mike) and Padraig (Nuala), his adored grandchildren Rian, Naoise, and Caoimhe, sisters Rose Smith and Kathleen Donohoe, brothers-in-law sister-in-law, nieces, cousins, neighbours, and many friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Lakeland's Funeral Home and Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan on Friday, November 12 from 6pm to 8.30pm and at his residence on Saturday, November 13 from 6pm to 8pm. Removal will leave his residence on Sunday, November 14 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Bruskey for Funeral Mass at 12noon. Burial afterwards in Mullaghboy Cemetery. House private on Sunday Morning.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to The Haematology Unit, Mater Private Hospital, Dublin. Please adhere to current government guidelines.

Claire Creamer (née Kellegher), Stradermot, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim / Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, after a long illness bravely borne, on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 of Claire Creamer (nee Kellegher), Stradermot, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim and formerly Toberlion, Templeport, Co Cavan.

Beloved wife of the late John. Predeceased by her sister Pauline and her parents John James and Margaret. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Fintan, Cathal and Sean. daughters in law Claudia, Theresa and Amy. Greatly missed by her adored grandchildren Patrick, Caitlin, Scarlett, Eleanor and Lorcan. sisters Anna, Kathleen and Mary, brothers Francis and Seamus, sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Claire will repose at her home on Friday, November 12, from 3pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, November 13 at 2pm in St Patrick's Church, Ballinamore. Burial afterwards in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. Please adhere to Covid guidelines at all times. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo. The Mass can be viewed live online at https://churchtv.ie/ballinamore

James (Jimmy) McKeown, Scotland / Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, on Wednesday, October 6 of James (Jimmy) McKeown, Scotland / Longford. He is predeceased by his parents Dan and Mary, and brother Bernard. Jimmy will be sadly missed by his loving family, his children, sister Mary (Scully), brothers Tony, Mickey, Kenneth and William, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and his wide circle of friends. Sweet are the memories that never fade. Rest in Peace Jimmy.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford on Monday, November 15 from 6pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, November 16, in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford, at 11am, followed with a private burial of Ashes in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on www.longfordparish.com

Please adhere to social distancing and face coverings at all times.

Ailish Fitzmaurice, Wicklow Town, Wicklow / Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, tragic drowning, on Friday, November 5 of Ailish Fitzmaurice, Wicklow Town, and late of Longford. Daughter of the late Sean and Lil and beloved sister of Angela, John, Shay and Gerry. Sadly missed by her sisters-in-law Kathrina and Miriam and her nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Ailish will be reposing at McCrea's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Wicklow Town (A67E003) Friday evening, November 12 from 6pm to 8pm. Removal Saturday morning, November 13 at 10.30am to St Patrick's Church Wicklow Town arriving for 11am Funeral Mass which can be live viewed on www.wicklowparish.ie followed by Cremation Service in McCrea's Cremation Chapel, Dublin Road, Wicklow at 12 noon which can be live viewed on McCrea's Cremation Chapel (viewing at time of service only). Family flowers only please donations if desired to R.N.L.I. Please adhere to HSE guidelines and wearing of masks at all times. Enquiries to McCrea's Cremation Chapel Wicklow 0404 - 69000.

Bernard (Benny) Baxter, Florida and New York and late of Killin Mills, Ardagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness, on Saturday, November 6 of Bernard (Benny) Baxter, Florida and New York and late of Killin Mills, Ardagh, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Leo and Mary, his sister Ann Flanagan and his brother Seamus. Sadly missed by his loving brothers Sean (Ardagh) and Leo (Dublin), his sisters Marie Dempsey (Manchester) and Gemma Leahy (Dublin), sisters-in-law Betty and Margaret, brother-in-law Joe, special nephew Ray and good friend Miguel, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Rest in peace. House private to family and neighbours please.

Funeral Arrangements Later

