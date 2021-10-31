Deaths in Longford - Sunday, October 31, 2021
Pat (Packie) Higgins, Lanesboro, Longford
Peacefully, at Portiuncula University Hospital, Ballinasloe. Predeceased by his wife Anne, son Patrick and his brothers Tom, Jimmy and Eugene. Sadly missed by his sister Mary (England), his brothers Peter (Mullingar) and Joe (England), nieces Melissa (Ardagh), Caitriona (Castlepollard), Bridget (Mullingar) and Dawn (England), nephews Padraig (Scotland), Peter and John (Mullingar), sister-in-law Bridie, cousins, relatives and friends.
Rest in Peace
Reposing at Farrell's Funeral Home in Lanesboro on Sunday from 4.30pm until removal to St. Mary's Church arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery.The family appreciate your support at this time. Anyone wishing to leave a message for the family may do so on the Condolences page on ripe.ie.
