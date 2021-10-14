Deaths in Longford - Thursday, October 14, 2021

Viktorija Preisatiene (née Severdak), Prospect Woods, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Tuesday, October 12 of Viktorija Preisatiene (née Severdak), Prospect Woods, Longford Town, Longford. Viktorija will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, father Vladimir, mother Regina, sister Erika, son Elijus, husband Andrius, niece, nephew, brother-in-law Alex, relatives, Denis and friends. Tegu ji ilsisi ramybéje.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Friday, October 15 from 6pm until 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday, October 16 at 11am in St Mel’s Cathedral, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and current government restrictions, the capacity of the Cathedral is limited to 50%. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Dermott Gray, The Demesne, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, unexpectedly, on Monday, October 11 of Dermott Gray, The Demesne, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his first wife Marian and by his infant grandson Matthew. Dermott will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his beloved wife Jean, sons Derek, Martin and Niall, step-daughters Leona and Tona, daughters-in-law Lorraine, Tina and Verona, son-in-law Peter, Tona’s partner Martin, sisters Joan and Bernadette, brother Tony, grandchildren Caitlin, Tom, Ellie, Emma, Molly, Leah, Abbey, Jack, Grace, Kayla and Adam, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday, October 14 from 4pm until 7pm. Removal on Friday, October 15 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Cathedral is restricted to 50% capacity. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. The family home is private to family and close friends, outside of reposing times, please.

Mary (May) Reilly (née Murtagh), Ballinulty, Dring, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 95th year, at the Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar, on Monday, October 11 of Mary (May) Reilly (née Murtagh), Ballinulty, Dring, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Edward, parents Patrick and Margaret, brother Seamus, sister Marcella and daughter-in-law Patricia. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Jim, Pat, Liam and Eamon, daughters Marie and Brenda, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral cortège will leave Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Granard on Thursday morning, October 14 at 11.30am to arrive at St Joseph’s Church, Purth for Funeral Mass at 12 noon via Pipers cross and Purth cross. Burial afterwards in Abbeylara Cemetery. Due to the current Covid-19 circumstances the family home is private and funeral mass is limited to family members only. The family would like to thank you for your understanding and cooperation at this sad time.

Sr Evelyn Moran, 'Dun Mhuire', Lyster Street, Athlone, Westmeath / Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the care of the staff in Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, on Monday, October 11 of Sr Evelyn Moran, Sisters of Mercy, Dun Mhuire, Lyster Street, Athlone, Co Westmeath and formerly of Carraroe, Lanesboro, Co Longford. Predeceased by her parents John and Hannah, her sister Hannah Curran and by her brothers Fr Pat, John and Phonsie. Sr Evelyn will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her sister Margaret Kilroy, her Mercy Community, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Longford, on Wednesday, October 13 from 4pm followed by removal at 5.30pm to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro, for prayers at 6pm. Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon on Thursday; October 14 interment afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery.

Given the exceptional circumstances and current government restrictions, the capacity of the church is limited to 50%. The Mass will be streamed live at www.churchtv.ie/lanesborough/

The community and family appreciate your support and consideration at this time.

Ann Furlong (née Rogers), Aughamore, Lanesboro, Longford / Ballymitty, Wexford



The death occurred, peacefully, at The Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, October 12 of Ann Furlong (née Rogers), Aughamore, Lanesboro, Longford and formerly Ferefad, Longford and Ballymitty, Wexford. Predeceased by her parents Jim and Angela, sisters Mary and Patricia, niece and nephew.

Sadly missed by her beloved husband Liam, sisters Kathleen, Philomena, Angela and Carol, brothers James, Gerard, their husbands and wife’s, brothers-in-law Padge, Seamus and their wife’s Betty and Mary and Gussy (Australia), nieces, nephews, Aunt Nan, cousins, relatives, good neighbours both in Wexford and at home and dear friends.May She Rest In Peace.

The funeral cortege will leave Kelly’s Funeral Home on the Athlone Road (Eircode N39 K381) on Friday, October 15 at 11.30am approximately, for Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro, County Longford at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery.

Given the exceptional circumstances the Mass will be restricted to half the capacity of St Mary’s Church. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to https://www.churchtv.ie/lanesborough and click on live stream. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Jimmy Walker, Granard, Coolarty, Longford / Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of St. James's Hospital, Dublin surrounded by his nieces and nephews, on Monday, October 11 of Jimmy Walker, Granard, Coolarty, Longford / Edgeworthstown, Longford. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Wednesday, October 13 from 6pm until 8pm. Removal on Thursday, October 14 to St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown for funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Aughafin cemetery.

Given the exceptional circumstances the Mass will be restricted to half capacity of St. Mary's Church. The Mass can be viewed on the following link https://www.churchtv.ie/edgeworthstown/

The family appreciates your cooperation and support at this sad time.

Nuala Egan (née Brannigan), Glasnevin, Dublin / Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully at the Mater General Hospital surrounded by her adoring family, on Monday, October 11, 2021 of Nuala Egan (nee Brannigan), Glasnevin, Dublin and formerly of Drumcondra, Dublin.

Predeceased by her loving husband Jim and much loved mother of Oliver, Andrew, Jane and Michael. Nuala will be sadly missed by her sorrowing family, son in law Keith, daughter in law Avril, Michelle (Andrew's partner), Stacey (Michael's partner), her adored 12 grandchildren, brother George, sister Shannon (Clarenda), nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sister in law, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Kirwan's Funeral Home, Ballygall Road, on Wednesday, October 13 from 4pm to 6pm. Removal on Thursday morning, October 14 to St Francis Xavier Church, Gardiner Street to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11a.m. followed by cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium. Nuala's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on Gardiner St. Parish's website. Please adhere to Covid-19 guidelines when attending the Funeral.

Theodora Scutt (née Powys), Drumnamore, Ballinamore, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, on Monday, October 11 of Theodora Scutt (nee Powys), (Author) Drumnamore, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim and formerly of Dorset, England. Predeceased by her husband Bernard.

Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her sister; Ann Powys (Portugal), her cousin; Peter Potocki (France), relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest on her lightly, O Earth, lightly she rested on thee.

Cremation will take place on Friday, October 15 at 4pm at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this time.

Eamon Kiernan, Drumeela, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, October 11, 2021 of Eamon Kiernan, Drumeela, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim, in his 93rd year. Predeceased by his wife Mary Kate, daughter Carmel, brothers Sean, Patsy and sister Maise. Deeply regretted by his Sons and Daughters Eamonn (Olivia), Ann (David), Ciaran (Vera), Margaret (Nigel), Monica (Eddie), Brendan Noel (Sinead) grandchildren Zara, Debbie, Amy, Shane, Brian, James, Kate Marie and Alec sister-in-law Mary Cousins, nieces, nephews neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday, October 13 from 3pm until 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning, October 14 to arrive at St Mary's church Drumeela for funeral mass at 11am restricted to 50% capacity with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Temple Street children's hospital as Eamon loved his grandchildren and all kids and they all adored him. House private on Thursday morning, October 14 please. The Funeral mass can be viewed online.

James (Jimmy) McKeown, Scotland /, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, on Wednesday, October 6 of James (Jimmy) McKeown, Scotland /, Longford. He is predeceased by his parents Dan and Mary, and brother Bernard. Jimmy will be sadly missed by his loving family, his children, sister Mary (Scully), brothers Tony, Mickey, Kenneth and William, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and his wide circle of friends. Sweet are the memories that never fade. Rest in Peace Jimmy.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Leslie Naylor, Essex, UK and formerly Longford town

The recent death occurred, peacefully, on Monday September 20, 2021 of Leslie Naylor, Essex UK and formerly Longford town.

Predeceased by parents George and Eileen, Sister Nuala, brother Harold, sisters Hilda and Hazel. Leslie is survived by his wife Chris and sons Stephen and Paul, daughter in law Lisa and adored grandchildren Luke, Alex and Emily, Brother Edwin sisters Mona and Olivia brother in law Keith his wife Janice, nieces and nephews, cousins, large circle of friends and neighbours. Forever in our thoughts.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;