Deaths in Longford - Saturday, October 9, 2021

Rose Cunningham (née Walpole), Shankill, Dublin / Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred, Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Vincent’s University Hospital, on Thursday, October 7 of Rose Cunningham (née Walpole), Shankill, Dublin and formerly Drumlish, Longford. Dearly beloved wife of the late Seamus. Predeceased by her son Dermot and his wife Anne. Deeply regretted by her children Imelda, Geraldine, Clare, Rhona and Garrett, her cherished grandchildren Georgina, Alexander, Elizabeth, Olivia and Louis, sons-in-law Mike, John, Gareth and John Paul, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, October 11 at 11am in St Anne’s Church, Shankill and can be viewed online using the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/shankill followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery. Numbers will be limited at the church and please respect social distancing and mask wearing protocols at all times. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Blackrock Hospice: https://olh.ie/

Desmond (Dessie) Kiernan, Confey, Leixlip, Kildare / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, October 6 of Desmond (Dessie) Kiernan, Confey, Leixlip, Co Kildare and formerly of Fostragh, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford.

Beloved husband of Máire (Moya) and cherished father of Caroline, Gavin, Desmond and Jacqueline; Dessie will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren Abbie, Joshua, Dáire, Amelia, Olivia and Jessica, sons-in-law Michael and Daniel, daughters-in-law Sínead and Elaine, brother Kevin, sisters Helen and Peggy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his home on Sunday evening, October 10, 2021 between 4 pm and 6 pm for family and close friends only. Removal on Monday morning, October 11 to The Church of St Charles Borromeo, Confey arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 am followed by burial in Confey cemetery. The capacity of the church is limited to 50%, but the Funeral Mass can be viewed online. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Family flowers only, please, donations if desired to Temple Street Hospital.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”.

James (Jimmy) McKeown, Scotland /, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, on Wednesday, October 6 of James (Jimmy) McKeown, Scotland /, Longford. He is predeceased by his parents Dan and Mary, and brother Bernard. Jimmy will be sadly missed by his loving family, his children, sister Mary (Scully), brothers Tony, Mickey, Kenneth and William, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and his wide circle of friends. Sweet are the memories that never fade. Rest in Peace Jimmy.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Ann Staunton (née McGowan), Keelagh, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, at the North West Hospice, Sligo, on Friday, October 8, 2021 of Ann Staunton (née McGowan), Keelagh, Mohill, Leitrim. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband Kieran, daughters Ann-Marie and Louise and son Cyril; by her brother Francis and sisters Helen, Mary, Jacinta, Phil, Lourda and Michelle; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. May Ann Rest in Peace.

Funeral mass in St Joseph's Church, Cloonturk on Monday, October 11 at 12 noon followed by burial in Mohill Cemetery. In compliance with current Covid-19 government guidelines Cloonturk Church will be restricted to family and close friends. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

No flowers please, donations if desired to the North West Hospice, Sligo. House strictly private please. Ann’s Funeral Mass may be viewed via the following link; https://m.facebook.com/McGowan-Funeral-Directors-104072097826141/?ref=bookmarks

Peter McGrath, Aughamore, Mohill, Leitrim / Gortletteragh, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at Beaumont Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, October 8, 2021 of Peter McGrath, Annaghmore, Mohill, Co Leitrim / Gortletteragh, Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents; John and Rose McGrath. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife; Pauline, his sons; Mark, Ciaran, Declan and Conor, brothers; Seanie and Martin, sisters; Roisin and Helen, grandchildren; Isla and Evelyn, Declan’s partner; Andia, extended family, neighbours and friends. May Peter Rest in Peace.

Peter’s remains will repose at his residence on Saturday, October 9 from 5pm – 8pm private to family, neighbours and close friends, in light of Covid restrictions. Peter’s funeral cortège will leave his residence on Sunday, October 10 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Gortletteragh for funeral Mass at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with current government guidelines, Peter’s funeral Mass is restricted to 50% capacity. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

Kitty O'Hagan (née O'Sullivan), Swinford, Mayo / Drumlish, Longford



The death has occurred of Kitty O'Hagan (née O'Sullivan), Swinford, Mayo and previously Drumlish, Longford. Predeceased by her brother Joseph, sister Phyllis Pidgeon and her baby daughter Eimear. Sadly missed by her heartbroken children Gerard (Thurles), Siobhan, Edel and Declan, her sister Margaret McHugh (Rooskey), Fiona, Sean and all her much loved nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends, relatives and neighbours. May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing at 11 Ashgrove, Swinford on Sunday, October 10 from 5pm to 8pm. Removal to Our Lady's Help of Christians Church, Swinford, for funeral mass at 12pm on Monday, October 11 with burial after in Kilconduff Cemetery. House strictly private on Monday.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on Swinford Parish website https://www.churchservices.tv/swinford

Due to Government advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place.

Bridgie Wynne (née Fox), Blackrock, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, October 7, 2021 of Bridgie Wynne (née) Fox, Blackrock, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by her late husband, Johnny, daughter Marian and brother, Tommy P Fox. Dearly loved Mother of Sean, Celine, Gerard and Aidan. She will be sadly missed by her son-in-law Jimmy, daughters-in-law Breda, Lisa Jane, and Mary and all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as her many friends, relatives and neighbours. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence in Blackrock from 4pm to 8pm on Friday, October 8. Funeral Mass at 11am on Saturday, October 9 in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Facebook Drumshanbo Parish. Due to Government & HSE Guidelines, the Church is restricted to 50% capacity.

Hugh Patrick (Patsy) Murray, Sale, Manchester and formerly of Kinkeen, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully in Manchester, on Thursday September 30, 2021 of Hugh Patrick Murray (better known as ‘Patsy’), Sale, Manchester and formerly of Kinkeen, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by his parents Hugh and Elizabeth and sisters Molly and Kathleen. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Lavelle, Ardoone, Belmullet) and dear father of Shane, Aidan and Sinéad. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, grandchildren Emily, Rosie, Lily, Daisy, Scarlett, Olly, Orla, Bella, Indie and Reevie, great grandchild Luna, brothers Tommy and Peeney, relatives and many friends. May His Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

A Prayer Vigil Service will take place on Thursday evening, October 7 at 7pm in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 98 Floatshall Road, Wythenshawe, Manchester, M231HP.

Funeral will pause at Patsy’s Parish Church, St Mary’s Catholic Church, Drumreilly, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim on Friday afternoon, October 8 at approximately 2.30pm, followed by a pause at his childhood home at Kinkeen, while the funeral cortege is enroute to Belmullet, Co. Mayo. Remains reposing at McDonnell’s Funeral Home, Belmullet on Saturday morning, October 9 from 10.30am until 12 noon. Funeral arriving at the Church of the Holy Family on Saturday afternoon, October 9 for Funeral Mass at 2pm, followed by burial in Tarmoncarra Cemetery. No flowers by request, donations in lieu if desired to the Ballyglass R.N.L.I.. To donate, please open the following link https://rnli.org/support-us/give-money/donate

Live streaming of the Funeral Mass will be available for viewing on McDonnell Funeral Directors Facebook page on Saturday afternoon, October 9 at 2pm with all other funeral services available for viewing at 9pm on Saturday evening. In keeping with current Government advice and H.S.E. guidelines regarding public gatherings, Patsy’s Funeral Mass will be for family, relatives, close friends and neighbours with a maximum of fifty percent of the church’s capacity in attendance at Funeral Mass. As the funeral cortege passes through the towns, villages enroute to Belmullet, to the church and to the cemetery on Friday and Saturday, please stand in a socially distanced manner on the roadsides, outside the church and cemetery, keeping health and safety to the highest standard. The Murray family appreciates your understanding at this difficult time.

Memorial Mass for Patsy will be held at a later date.

Leslie Naylor, Essex, UK and formerly Longford town

The recent death occurred, peacefully, on Monday September 20, 2021 of Leslie Naylor, Essex UK and formerly Longford town.

Predeceased by parents George and Eileen, Sister Nuala, brother Harold, sisters Hilda and Hazel. Leslie is survived by his wife Chris and sons Stephen and Paul, daughter in law Lisa and adored grandchildren Luke, Alex and Emily, Brother Edwin sisters Mona and Olivia brother in law Keith his wife Janice, nieces and nephews, cousins, large circle of friends and neighbours. Forever in our thoughts.

