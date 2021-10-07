Deaths in Longford - Thursday, October 7, 2021

Seamus Hughes, Whitehill, Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, (following a short illness), surrounded by his loving family at Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Tuesday, October 5, of Seamus Hughes, Whitehill, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his devoted wife and best friend Maureen. Daughters Edel Mallon (Clooncarne, Bornacoola, Co Leitrim) Marianne Thompson (Loughnavalley, Co Westmeath) and his son Alan. Adored by his grandchildren Rachel, Aoife, David, Sarah, Emily and Cara, sons-in-law Brian and Robert, sisters Bridie, Kathleen, Elizabeth, Carmel and Anna Mai, brother Eamonn, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and his large circle of friends. Rest in peace.

Seamus's funeral cortege will leave his residence on Thursday, October 7 at 2.30pm and will travel via Firmount and Clonbroney crossroads to arrive at St James's Church, Clonbroney for Funeral Mass at 3pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Given the current exceptional circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines and social distancing protocols, and to protect everyone dear to Seamus and his family, his funeral Mass will be restricted to family only. The family would like to thank you for your support and cooperation during this sad time. House strictly private. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Clonbroney Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/102431515025228/

Pat McMahon, Legan, Longford / Dublin 3, Dublin / Cavan

The death occurred, suddenly at home, on Tuesday, October 5, of Pat McMahon, Legan, Co. Longford, late of Dunluce Road, Dublin & Tullyvin, Cavan.

Very sadly missed by his loving wife Bernie, daughters Joan (Keane) and Ruth (Charles), sons-in-law Ron and John, grandchildren Jonathan, Martha, Lucy and Godson Peter, brothers John & Eamon and sister Mary. Predeceased by siblings Kitty, Rose, Tony, Silvie and Philomena. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence (private). Funeral cortege leaving his residence on Thursday morning, October 7 to arrive at The Church of the Nativity, Blessed Virgin Mary, Legan for 12 noon Funeral Mass followed by burial in Abbeyshrule Cemetery. House strictly private. Donations to Alzheimer's Society in lieu of flowers. Please remember to practice social distancing and practice all current Covid guidelines. The Church will be reduced to 50% capacity in following government guidelines. Funeral can be viewed live at the following link: https://youtu.be/--O-_ALoI8A

William (Jimmy) Kelly, Cloonadra, Lanesboro, Co Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully at Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Wednesday, October 6, of William (Jimmy) Kelly, Cloonadra, Lanesboro, Co Roscommon. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Anna, daughters Susan and Maureen, grandchildren Annabel, Charlie and Ronan, sisters Marie, Emily, Sheila, Freda and Petra, brothers Paul, Hubert and Brian, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Jimmy rest in peace.

In an effort to follow current guidelines attendance at Jimmy’s funeral will be restricted. His funeral cortège will depart from his home on Friday morning, October 8 at 11.40pm and arrive at the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Cloontuskert Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing and we request that facial coverings are worn at the funeral please.The Kelly family very much appreciate your support at this time. House strictly private please and family flowers only. Please note that Jimmy’s funeral Mass will be broadcast and can be viewed live on Friday, October 8 at 12noon.



Noeleen Casey (née Cox), Drumdarkin, Cloone, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, October 5, of Noeleen Casey (née Cox), Drumdarkin, Cloone, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Willie and her brother Anthony. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters Catherine and Martina, son Kieran, son-in-law Tony, daughter-in-law Denise, grandchildren Eoin, Amy, Thomas, Jack, Ciara and Abbie, brothers Michael and Thomas, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. May Noeleen’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Noeleen’s remains will repose at her residence on Thursday, October 7, from 4pm to 8pm. Eircode, N41 DK28. Funeral Mass on Friday, October 8 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Cloone for 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Noeleen’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://churchtv.ie/cloone.html . In compliance with current Government Guidelines Noeleen’s Funeral Mass is restricted to 50% capacity. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

Hugh Patrick (Patsy) Murray, Sale, Manchester and formerly of Kinkeen, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully in Manchester, on Thursday September 30, 2021 of Hugh Patrick Murray (better known as ‘Patsy’), Sale, Manchester and formerly of Kinkeen, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by his parents Hugh and Elizabeth and sisters Molly and Kathleen. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Lavelle, Ardoone, Belmullet) and dear father of Shane, Aidan and Sinéad. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, grandchildren Emily, Rosie, Lily, Daisy, Scarlett, Olly, Orla, Bella, Indie and Reevie, great grandchild Luna, brothers Tommy and Peeney, relatives and many friends. May His Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

A Prayer Vigil Service will take place on Thursday evening, October 7 at 7pm in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 98 Floatshall Road, Wythenshawe, Manchester, M231HP.

Funeral will pause at Patsy’s Parish Church, St Mary’s Catholic Church, Drumreilly, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim on Friday afternoon, October 8 at approximately 2.30pm, followed by a pause at his childhood home at Kinkeen, while the funeral cortege is enroute to Belmullet, Co. Mayo. Remains reposing at McDonnell’s Funeral Home, Belmullet on Saturday morning, October 9 from 10.30am until 12 noon. Funeral arriving at the Church of the Holy Family on Saturday afternoon, October 9 for Funeral Mass at 2pm, followed by burial in Tarmoncarra Cemetery. No flowers by request, donations in lieu if desired to the Ballyglass R.N.L.I.. To donate, please open the following link https://rnli.org/support-us/give-money/donate

Live streaming of the Funeral Mass will be available for viewing on McDonnell Funeral Directors Facebook page on Saturday afternoon, October 9 at 2pm with all other funeral services available for viewing at 9pm on Saturday evening. In keeping with current Government advice and H.S.E. guidelines regarding public gatherings, Patsy’s Funeral Mass will be for family, relatives, close friends and neighbours with a maximum of fifty percent of the church’s capacity in attendance at Funeral Mass. As the funeral cortege passes through the towns, villages enroute to Belmullet, to the church and to the cemetery on Friday and Saturday, please stand in a socially distanced manner on the roadsides, outside the church and cemetery, keeping health and safety to the highest standard. The Murray family appreciates your understanding at this difficult time.

Memorial Mass for Patsy will be held at a later date.

Leslie Naylor, Essex, UK and formerly Longford town

The recent death occurred, peacefully, on Monday September 20, 2021 of Leslie Naylor, Essex UK and formerly Longford town.

Predeceased by parents George and Eileen, Sister Nuala, brother Harold, sisters Hilda and Hazel. Leslie is survived by his wife Chris and sons Stephen and Paul, daughter in law Lisa and adored grandchildren Luke, Alex and Emily, Brother Edwin sisters Mona and Olivia brother in law Keith his wife Janice, nieces and nephews, cousins, large circle of friends and neighbours. Forever in our thoughts.

Jack Nelson, Toneymore, Abbeylara, Longford / Dublin

The death occurred, suddenly at home, on Saturday, October 2 of Jack Nelson, Toneymore, Abbeylara, Longford / Dublin. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, parents David and Anita, brothers Ross and Cian, sisters Sarah and Holly, extended family and friends.

May Jack Rest In Peace. Jack will repose at his home at Toneymore, Abbeylara, on Wednesday, October 6 from 4pm to 7pm, for family and friends. A cremation service will take place on Thursday, October 7 at Glasnevin Crematorium at 12.20pm. This service can be viewed on the crematorium webcam. Due to the current H.S.E. and Government Covid-19 guidelines, the cremation service is restricted to 50% capacity.

Kathleen Theresa Leith (nee Doyle), 10 Blackberry Walk, London Road, Cirencester, England

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Hyperion House Nursing Home, on Sunday, September 5, of Kathleen Leith, (nee Doyle). Kathleen was born on July 15, 1942 in Clonmucker, Kenagh. Predeceased by her parents Michael Doyle and Bridget Doyle (nee McLynn), her sister, Marie Sleven (nee Doyle) and her brother, Patrick Doyle.

Kathleen will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband, James, her children, Kate and Adrian, her step-children, Allan, Andrew and Sarah, her brothers, Michael and Oliver Doyle, her sister, Josephine Clarke (nee Doyle), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace. The service and committal will take place on Friday, October 8 at Cheltenham Crematorium, Oak Chapel, at 2pm. The Service will be live streamed, please go to https://watch.obitus.com using the Username rayi3150, and password 337313. The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time. Donations welcome instead of flowers to Parkinsons UK via the link www.muchloved.com

