Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Joan Skelly, Clontarf, Dublin / Newtowncashel, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Beneavin House Nursing Home, on Sunday, September 26 of Joan Skelly, Clontarf, Dublin and formerly of Newtowncashel, Longford. Predeceased by her sisters Kay and Carmel.

Joan is lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her close friend Míceál, sisters Rita, Patsy and Marie, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, kind neighbours and her many friends. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning, September 29 in St Gabriel’s Church, Dollymount, at 11.30am and afterwards to Newtowncashel Cemetery, Co Longford.

Joan’s Mass may be viewed on the Dollymount Church webcam by clicking the following link: St Gabriel's Church May She Rest in Peace.

James (Jim) Keegan, Barry, Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, September 26 of James (Jim) Keegan, Barry, Kenagh, Longford (ex Ballymahon Block Company). Deeply regretted by his wife Margo, his sons Seamus, Declan and Joseph, daughter-in-law Carmel, grandchildren Matthew and Sarah, brothers Michael, Frank and J.J., sisters Nan and Nuala, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Reposing privately. Funeral Mass this Tuesday morning, September 28 at 11am in the Church of the Sacred Heart Carrickedmond, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan. In line with Government and HSE restrictions, the Funeral Mass will be limited to family and friends only. House strictly private, please.

Anna O'Reilly (née Gormley), Drumcondra, Dublin / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at Highfield Nursing Home, on Friday, September 24 of Anna O'Reilly (née Gormley), Drumcondra, Dublin and formerly of Longford. Beloved wife of the late Paul. Sadly missed by her loving children Paula, Doreen and Peter, son-in-law Jeff, grandchildren Izzy, Jake and Maura, brothers Fintan, Sean and Leo, sister Emer, relatives and friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Removal on Tuesday morning, September 28 to the Church of the Holy Child, Whitehall arriving for 10.30 a.m. Mass followed by funeral to Glasnevin Crematorium. The capacity of the church is limited to 50% but you can view the Mass live on the church webcam through the link below. No flowers please. Donations if desired to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Webcam link: http://www.whitehall.dublindiocese.ie/live-services/

Kathleen Theresa Leith (nee Doyle), 10 Blackberry Walk, London Road, Cirencester, England

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Hyperion House Nursing Home, on Sunday, September 5, of Kathleen Leith, (nee Doyle). Kathleen was born on July 15, 1942 in Clonmucker, Kenagh. Predeceased by her parents Michael Doyle and Bridget Doyle (nee McLynn), her sister, Marie Sleven (nee Doyle) and her brother, Patrick Doyle.

Kathleen will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband, James, her children, Kate and Adrian, her step-children, Allan, Andrew and Sarah, her brothers, Michael and Oliver Doyle, her sister, Josephine Clarke (nee Doyle), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace. The service and committal will take place on Friday, October 8 at Cheltenham Crematorium, Oak Chapel, at 2pm. The Service will be live streamed, please go to https://watch.obitus.com using the Username rayi3150, and password 337313. The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time. Donations welcome instead of flowers to Parkinsons UK via the link www.muchloved.com

Teresa Boland (née Ledwith), Nenagh, Tipperary / Ballynacargy, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, at home, following a short illness bravely borne, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, September 26, of Teresa Boland, (nee Ledwith), (Cushmona, Dromineer, Nenagh, Co Tipperary and formerly of Abbeylands, Ballynacargy, Co Westmeath. Dearly loved and sadly missed by her beloved husband Brian, her heartbroken daughters Laura and Anne and Anne's fiancé James. Predeceased by her parents P.J. and Mary Agnes Ledwith and sister Geraldine (McNevin). She will be sadly missed by her brothers Eamonn, Leo, Padraig and Joseph; sister Marion (O'Shaughnessy); brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, her nieces, nephews, extended family, kind neighbours and many friends.

Reposing on Tuesday, September 28 at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 WF59), from 5pm until 7pm. Removal from her home on Wednesday, September 29 at 11.30am, to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Carrig, Ballycommon (E45 C568), for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Monsea Cemetery, Ballycommon, with adherence to social distancing and face covering. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre. House private, please. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

Alice Sheridan (née Lynch), Dungimmon, Mountnugent, Cavan / Meath



The death occurred, peacefully in Cavan General Hospital surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, September 27, of Alice Sheridan (née Lynch), aged 89 years, Dungimmon, Mountnugent, Cavan / Meath. Predeceased by her husband Hugh, sisters May, Bridget, Claire and Kate, brother Tommy, grandsons Baby Jason and Baby Harry. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Marie, sons Hugh, James, Martin and Dermot, grandchildren Aoife, Michael, Thomas, Luca, Harry and Suzanne, son-in-law Tommy, daughters-in-law Nicole and Alison, sister Annetta McHugh (Dunboyne), niece, nephews, relatives and friends.May Alice Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Gibney’s Funeral Home, Oldcastle on Tuesday, September 28 from 4 to 7pm. Removal from her residence for funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, September 29 at 11am in Ss Brigid & Fiach’s Church, Ballinacree. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Strict Covid Restrictions will be in place at all times. The Funeral attendance will be limited to 50% of Church capacity. House Private Please.

Sean McCabe, Tallaght, Dublin / Belgard, Dublin / Carrickaboy, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, September 25, of Sean McCabe, Tallaght, Dublin, Belgard Heights, Dublin and formerly of Drumcrow, Carrickaboy, Cavan. Beloved husband of Bridie and loving dad to Conor and Fiona. Sean will be so dearly missed by his loving family, brother Gene, sister Mary, brother-in-law Paddy, sisters-in-law Sari and Ann, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and his large circle of friends.May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Tallaght Funeral Home, on Wednesday afternoon, September 29 between 3pm and 6pm for family and friends. Removal on Thursday morning, September 30 to The Church of St Mark, Springfield, Tallaght, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am, followed by committal service in Newlands Cross Crematorium. The capacity of the church and crematorium is restricted to 50% occupancy however the Funeral Mass may also be viewed through the parish web camera at the following link https://stmarksspringfield.org/live-stream/ followed by committal prayers via following link https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to https://www.tuhf.ie/pages/donate. All enquiries to - 01 451 6701.Sean’s Funeral cortege will pass his residency on route to the church at approximately 09.35am.

