Deaths in Longford - Saturday, September 18, 2021

Kay O'Rourke (née Breen), Clonbalt, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, on Friday, September 17 of Kay O'Rourke (née Breen), Clonbalt, Longford Town, Longford and formerly of Lanesboro, Co Longford. Predeceased by her beloved husband Gerry (Ex Garda Siochána), her parents Michael and Julia, brothers Noel, John and Micheál and by her sister Marie. Kay will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her sons Breffni and Tiernan, daughters-in-law Fidelma and Marion, sisters Madge, Liz, Colette and Nuala, brother Paul, grandchildren Bríon, Niamh and TJ, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

In keeping with government guidelines, Kay will repose at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Sunday, September 19 from 5pm until 7pm for family and close friends. Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon on Monday, September 20 in St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes, interment afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery (Boyle, Co Roscommon). The Church is restricted to 50% capacity, the Mass will be streamed live please go to www.churchtv.ie and click on Newtownforbes. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Hospice, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.



Marie O'Hanlon (née Newman Doyle), Ballymulvey, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at Rose Lodge Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, September 16 of Marie O'Hanlon (née Newman Doyle), Ballymulvey, Ballymahon, Longford and formerly of Barry, Kenagh, Co Longford. Marie is predeceased by her brother Fr Francis Doyle (PP Fenagh, Co Leitrim and Pollagh, Co Offaly), her grandchildren Sebastian and Ciarán. Marie will be forever missed by, her husband and life-long friend Ciarán, her adoring children; Mary, Gregory, Catherine, Raymond, Teresa, Aideen, Emer, Edel, Ciarán, John and Oliver, her brother James (Australia), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, niece, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Arriving at St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon (N39 T1D9), via Barry for prayers at 7pm on Friday, September 17. Funeral Mass on Saturday, September 18 at 12 noon followed by burial in Shrule Cemetery, Ballymahon. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis. Please remember to practise Social Distancing at all times.

Anna-May Loughery (née Tynan), Ennybegs, Killoe, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, on Monday, September 13 of Anna-May Loughery (née Tynan), Ennybegs, Killoe, Longford. She is predeceased by her husband Neil, parents John and Kathleen, brother Peter and sister Kathleen. Anna-May will be remembered with love by her sister Ellie, nephews Peter and Martin, niece Catherine, grandnephew Thomas, grandnieces Helen, Kayleigh, Siobhan and Martina, cousins, neighbours and her many friends.

Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace Anna-May.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Sunday, September 19 from 6pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Please remember to practice social distancing at all times and there will be no hand shaking.

Funeral cortege will leave Connell's Funeral Home, on Monday, September 20 at 11.30am for funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Ennybegs, Killoe, Co Longford, at 12 noon, followed with burial in St Emer’s Cemetery, Ballinalee. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on, St Mary's Church, Killoe, Ennybegs, Co Longford, webcam.

Peggy Pierson, Loch Gowna, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, in the Sheelin Nursing Home, on Thursday, September 16 of Peggy Pierson, Loch Gowna, Co. Cavan.Beloved wife of John and dear mother of Sean (Marie), Pauric (Colleen), Julie (Fergie), Madeline (Liam) and David. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her adored grandchildren, great-grandchild, nephews, niece, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan, on Saturday evening, September 18 from 4pm until 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, September 20 at 12 noon in the Church of the Holy Family, Loch Gowna, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan.

May her gentle soul rest in peace. House Strictly private, please.

