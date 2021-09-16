Search

18/09/2021

Deaths in Longford - Thursday, September 16, 2021

Deaths in Longford - Thursday, September 16, 2021

Deaths in Longford - Thursday, September 16, 2021

Reporter:

Longford Leader Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Anna-May Loughery (née Tynan), Ennybegs, Killoe, Longford


The death occurred, peacefully in Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, on Monday, September 13 of Anna-May Loughery (née Tynan), Ennybegs, Killoe, Longford. She is predeceased by her husband Neil, parents John and Kathleen, brother Peter and sister Kathleen. Anna-May will be remembered with love by her sister Ellie, nephews Peter and Martin, niece Catherine, grandnephew Thomas, grandnieces Helen, Kayleigh, Siobhan and Martina, cousins, neighbours and her many friends.
Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace Anna-May.
Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Sunday, September 19 from 6pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Please remember to practice social distancing at all times and there will be no hand shaking.
Funeral cortege will leave Connell's Funeral Home, on Monday, September 20 at 11.30am for funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Ennybegs, Killoe, Co Longford, at 12 noon, followed with burial in St Emer’s Cemetery, Ballinalee. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on, St Mary's Church, Killoe, Ennybegs, Co Longford, webcam.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie 

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie 

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below; 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media