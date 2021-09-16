Deaths in Longford - Thursday, September 16, 2021
Anna-May Loughery (née Tynan), Ennybegs, Killoe, Longford
The death occurred, peacefully in Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, on Monday, September 13 of Anna-May Loughery (née Tynan), Ennybegs, Killoe, Longford. She is predeceased by her husband Neil, parents John and Kathleen, brother Peter and sister Kathleen. Anna-May will be remembered with love by her sister Ellie, nephews Peter and Martin, niece Catherine, grandnephew Thomas, grandnieces Helen, Kayleigh, Siobhan and Martina, cousins, neighbours and her many friends.
Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace Anna-May.
Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Sunday, September 19 from 6pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Please remember to practice social distancing at all times and there will be no hand shaking.
Funeral cortege will leave Connell's Funeral Home, on Monday, September 20 at 11.30am for funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Ennybegs, Killoe, Co Longford, at 12 noon, followed with burial in St Emer’s Cemetery, Ballinalee. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on, St Mary's Church, Killoe, Ennybegs, Co Longford, webcam.
