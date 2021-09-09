Deaths in Longford - Thursday, September 9, 2021

John (Johnnie) Killian, Lettergunnell, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, September 8 of John (Johnnie) Killian, Lettergunnell, Ballinalee, Longford and formerly Corlea, Kenagh, Co Longford. Predeceased by his parents Jo & Catherine. Johnnie will be forever remembered by his loving family, wife Margaret, son Ollie, daughter Geraldine (Caherly), son-in-law Eugene, daughter-in-law Sinead, sisters-in-law, his adored grandchildren Shauna, Aoife, Niamh, Sean, Joe and Anna, nephews, niece, neighbours, cousins and friends. A gentle nature, A heart of gold, these are the memories we will hold. Rest in Peace Johnnie.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home on Saturday, September 11 from 6pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral mass at 11am on Sunday, September 12 in St Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck, followed with burial in Kilmahon Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Funeral cortege will leave from his son and daughter-in-law Ollie and Sinead's home in Treanlawn, Killoe traveling via his home on route to St Patrick's Church. The family would like to thank all the staff in Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, for the care and kindness given to Johnnie. Please remember to practise Social distancing at all times.



John McLoughlin, Knockhall, Rooskey, Roscommon, N41 TC59 / Ballinamuck, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, September 8 of John McLoughlin, Knockhall, Rooskey, Co Roscommon, N41 TC59 and formerly of Shanmullagh, Ballinamuck, Co Longford. Predeceased by his grandson Liam, sister Mary (USA) and niece Eileen (USA). Sadly missed by his devoted wife Chrissie (née Greene), his heartbroken daughters Evonne and Áine, sons-in-law Brian McLoughlin and Brian Hall, grandchildren Seán, Daniel, Niamh, Tara and Sinéad, brother Joe Pat (Ballinamuck) and his wife Carmel, sisters Anne and Martha (USA) and Margaret (Wicklow), sister-in-law Evelyn Reynolds and her husband George (Esker, Dromod), nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday, September 9 from 5-8pm for family, neighbours and close friends. Funeral cortège will depart from his residence on Friday morning, September 10 at 11.30am to arrive for 12 noon Mass at St. Anne's Church, Slatta. Burial afterwards in Kilglass new cemetery. Due to continued government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Mass will be for family and close friends. You can view the Mass via https://www.facebook.com/Tullys-Funeral-Directors-105986747880802/

The family would like to thank everyone for your support and understanding at this sad and difficult time. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to BUMBLEance Children's Ambulance service c/o Tully's funeral directors, Slatta, Kilglass, Co Roscommon or any family member. House private on Friday morning, please.

Marie Quinn, Cloonaught, Drumlish, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, in Mullingar General Hospital, after a short illness, on Tuesday, September 7 of Marie Quinn, Cloonaught, Drumlish, Longford. She is predeceased by her parents Michael Joe and Alice and her brother Michael. Marie will be sadly missed by her brothers Brian (USA) and Pat, sisters-in-law Carolyn and Mary, nephews Michael and Mark, niece Edel, neighbours, cousins and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Thursday, September 9 from 6pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral cortege will leave Connell's Funeral Home on Friday morning, September 10, traveling via Marie's home, en route to St. Mary's Church, Drumlish, for funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Drumlish New Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Hospice, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.Please remember to practise social distancing at all times.



Declan Walsh, Brook Grove, Farmhill, Sligo Town, Sligo / Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, unexpectedly following a short illness, at Galway University Hospital, on Tuesday, September 7 of Declan Walsh, Brook Grove, Farmhill, Sligo Town, Sligo and formerly of Garyandrew, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Sadly missed by his heartbroken partner Sheelagh and his loving wife Natalie (residing in the exceptional of care of St John’s Community Hospital, Sligo), his loving Mother Mary and recently deceased Father Noel, sister Margaret and brothers Padraic and John, in-laws, Aunts, Uncles, Godchildren, nephews and nieces and his exceptional group of dear friends. Rest in Peace. Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard but always near, so loved, so missed, so very dear.

Reposing at his home at Brook Grove, Farmhill, from 17.30 to 19.30 on Thursday, September 9 for family and close friends only. Mass of the resurrection at 11.30am on Friday, September 10, in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Sligo. Burial follows in Saint Patricks Cemetery, Scarden, Strandhill Road, Sligo. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Sligo Neurology Support Centre at https://neurologysc.ie/donation .

Covid-19 restrictions apply at all times with social distancing and mask wearing. Condolence messages for the family can be left in private on the obituary page at www.feehily.ie or by traditional manner. Declan’s family and friends would like to thank you for your support and cooperation during this sad time. Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.sligocathedral.ie .

Willie Ward, Cattan Cross, Annaghmore, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at St Patrick’s hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon, on Tuesday, September7 of Willie Ward, Cattan Cross, Annaghmore, Mohill, Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents Brigid and Pat, brothers Jim Pat & Theo. Deeply regretted by his wife Eileen, sister Anna May Lynch (Inishkeen, Co Monaghan), Brother Mike (London), brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal on Friday morning, September 10 via Cattan to St Mary’s Church Gortletteragh arriving for 12 noon funeral mass. Burial afterwards in Cloone new cemetery. All funeral arrangements will take place in accordance with current Government guidelines on funerals and public gatherings. The funeral mass will be live streamed at https://vimeo.com/600521716

Micheál McGauran, Kiltrustan, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, suddenly, at University College Hospital, Galway, on Wednesday, September 8 of Micheál McGauran, Kiltrustan, Strokestown, Roscommon. Beloved son of Gerry & Baby, much loved brother of Stella & Frankie and adored uncle of Bláthnaid, Cormac, Clodagh, Caoimhe, Cillian, Eoghan and Diarmaid. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, brother-in-law David, sister-in-law Yvonne, uncles Fr Frank and Vincent, relatives, neighbours and many, many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on Friday, September 10 from 2pm until 8pm. Removal to Kiltrustan Church on Saturday, September 11 for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery.

Owing to current restrictions, Micheál's Funeral Mass is restricted to family and friends. Mass may be viewed online by clicking HERE. Those attending Micheál's Funeral are reminded to please continue to observe social distancing measures and to wear face masks. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this very sad and difficult time for the family.

Joseph Boyce, Tristernagh, Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, September 6 of Joseph Boyce, Tristernagh, Ballynacargy, Westmeath. Beloved husband of his late wife Margaret. Predeceased by his brothers Michael, and James and his sister Sr Barbara. He will be very sadly missed by his loving sons Paul and James, and his daughter Claire. Sisters Doreen, Judy and Mary, daughters-in-law, Eileen, Sarah and Louise, his grand-daughters Ana-Mae and Isabelle, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. May he rest in peace. Reposing at his home on Wednesday, September 8 strictly from 5pm until 7pm.

Funeral Mass will take place in Ballynacargy Church on Thursday, September 9 at 11am (in line with Covid 19 restrictions) with burial afterwards in Templecross Cemetery, Tristernagh. House private please.

Valerie Bodkin (née Carley), Midgefield, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, in the kind care of the staff of the Sacred Heart Hospital, Roscommon, on Monday, September 6 of Valerie Bodkin (née Carley), Midgefield, Strokestown, Roscommon and formerly of Ruane, Kilglass, Co. Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband PJ, parents John & Nellie, her brothers Eamon, Sean & Tommy. Valerie will be sadly mourned by her loving family, sister in law Bernadette Sharwin, kind neighbours, relatives & good friends. May Valerie's kind and gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at Leavy's Funeral Home, Scramogue F42 FD78 on Wednesday, September 8 from 6-7pm (walk through only). Removal on Thursday morning, September 9 at 11.30am, arriving at St Brigid's Church, Fourmilehouse, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery. In adherence with government guidelines and overall safety Mass is restricted to family, neighbours & friends.

From September 6, 2021, in ROI, all religious ceremonies can proceed with 50% of venue capacity. Donations, in lieu of flowers if desired to The Sacred Heart Hospital, Roscommon c/o Kieran Leavy Funeral Directors.

Gerry Devine, Bawn Street, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, surrounded by members of his family, on Saturday, September 4 of Gerry Devine, Bawn Street, Strokestown, Roscommon and formerly of Carnvalley, Strokestown. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Teresa, baby sister Margaret, brothers Charlie and Patrick. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing sisters, Patsy Lannon, Eithna Dempsey and Monica Feeney, brothers Michael, Bernard and Paul, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal from McHugh's Funeral Home to the Parish Church on Thursday, September 9 for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Owing to current restrictions Gerry's Funeral Mass is private to family and friends. Those wishing to view the Funeral Mass may do so by clicking HERE. Mass will also be broadcast on the local parish radio frequency 108FM. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding.

