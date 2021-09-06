Deaths in Longford - Monday, September 6, 2021

Mary Halvey, Barry, Kenagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at the Regional Hospital Mullingar, on Sunday, September 5 of Mary Halvey, Barry, Kenagh, Longford. Sadly missed by her sisters Patricia (Mallin) and Sr Clare, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, and friends. Rest in Peace.

Remains will be removed this Monday, September 6 to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carrickedmond, arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass is Tuesday, September 7 at 11am followed by burial in Moylough Cemetery in Co Galway. The Mass can be viewed on the Carrickedmond Parish Facebook page.

Kathleen Courtney (née Carr), Canal Court, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Friday, September 3 of Kathleen Courtney (née Carr), Canal Court, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by her parents Jim and Susan. Sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, daughters Diane and Sharon and their father Jim, her twin brother Jimmy and his partner Sandra, sister Mary, brother-in-law Brendan, Sharon’s partner Colm, grandchildren Michaela, Chloe, Jake and Kara, nephew Brendan, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

A private cremation will take place for Kathleen. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Betty McCabe (née Reilly), Glenidan, Collinstown, Westmeath / Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, after a short illness at the Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar, on Friday, September 3 of Betty McCabe (née Reilly), Glenidan, Collinstown, Westmeath / Edgeworthstown, Longford. Predeceased by her grandsons Euan and Fineen and brothers Kevin and Tommy. Sadly missed by her loving husband Noel, sons John and Fergal, daughters Ann-Marie, Natalie, Sharon and Ciara, sons in law Pat, James and Keith, daughter in law Helena, sister Maeve and brother Peter, Noel’s brother Fr Tom McCabe OMI, brothers in law, sisters in law, her 15 adored grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours, the TLIG prayer group and a wide circle of friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.

In keeping with current government guidelines, Removal on Sunday, September 5, arriving in St Mary's Church, Collinstown at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, September 6 at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Feichin's cemetery Fore. Funeral Mass can be viewed online. Web cam for St Mary's church https://www.churchmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-church-collinstown

John (Jack) Colreavy, Ratoath, Meath / Gortletteragh, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully after a long illness, surrounded by his family, in the loving care of the staff of the Mater hospital, on Friday, September 3 of John (Jack) Colreavy of Ratoath, Co Meath and late of Gortletteragh, Co Leitrim. Son of the late Pat and Mary (Annaghoney) and brother of the late Bridget, Fr. Tom and Hugh. Loving husband of Mary Jo (nee Mc Manus) and dear father of Michelle, Patrick and Dermot. John will be sadly missed by his family, sister Kathleen O'Donnell (USA), brothers Michael (Mick) and Seamus, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, grandson Jack, daughter-in-law Gillian, Shona, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, his relatives, neighbours and many friends. May John Rest In Peace.

John will repose at his residence, Ratoath from 4pm until 7pm on Sunday and Monday, September 5 & 6. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, September 7 at 11am in the Holy Trinity Church, Ratoath, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Please be advised that the Church will be operating at fifty percent capacity. Those unable to attend can follow John's Funeral Mass at https://live.ratoathparish.ie/ . John's family would welcome any condolences you may wish to leave on the link below. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Mater foundation.

Lena Finnegan (née Burns), Ankerland, Fore, Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving and exceptional care of the staff of St Camillus Nursing Centre, Killucan, on Tuesday, August 31 of Lena Finnegan (née Burns), Ankerland, Fore, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Predeceased by her loving husband Pat, her brothers John, Jimmy, Tony and Dennis and her sisters Marion, Non and Kathleen. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Nerina, son-in-law Joachim, grandchildren James, Kilian and Philip and their partners Lea, Mariia and Kathi, sisters-in-law Bridgie, Breezie and Alice, nieces Carole, Karen and Kim, all nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.May Lena rest in peace.

Removal on Monday, September 6, to St Michael’s Church, Castlepollard, arriving for 11am Funeral Mass via Whitehall. Burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Castlepollard. Family flowers only please; donations in lieu to St Camillus Nursing Centre, Killucan. The Funeral Mass may be viewed at https://castlepollard-church.click2stream.com

Funeral arrangements in compliance with HSE advice and Government regulations. Thank you for your consideration at this time.

