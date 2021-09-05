Deaths in Longford - Sunday, September 5, 2021

Kathleen Courtney (née Carr), Canal Court, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Friday, September 3 of Kathleen Courtney (née Carr), Canal Court, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by her parents Jim and Susan. Sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, daughters Diane and Sharon and their father Jim, her twin brother Jimmy and his partner Sandra, sister Mary, brother-in-law Brendan, Sharon’s partner Colm, grandchildren Michaela, Chloe, Jake and Kara, nephew Brendan, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

A private cremation will take place for Kathleen. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Betty McCabe (née Reilly), Glenidan, Collinstown, Westmeath / Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, after a short illness at the Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar, on Friday, September 3 of Betty McCabe (née Reilly), Glenidan, Collinstown, Westmeath / Edgeworthstown, Longford. Predeceased by her grandsons Euan and Fineen and brothers Kevin and Tommy. Sadly missed by her loving husband Noel, sons John and Fergal, daughters Ann-Marie, Natalie, Sharon and Ciara, sons in law Pat, James and Keith, daughter in law Helena, sister Maeve and brother Peter, Noel’s brother Fr Tom McCabe OMI, brothers in law, sisters in law, her 15 adored grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours, the TLIG prayer group and a wide circle of friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.

In keeping with current government guidelines, Removal on Sunday, September 5, arriving in St Mary's Church, Collinstown at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, September 6 at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Feichin's cemetery Fore. Funeral Mass can be viewed online. Web cam for St Mary's church https://www.churchmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-church-collinstown

John Diffley, Fair Green View, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Wednesday, September 1 of John Diffley, Fair Green View, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his parents, by his sister Annie, by his brother Billy and his infant brother Jimmy. John will sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his beloved wife Rita, daughter Yvonne, sons Thomas, Bobby and James, sisters Bernadette (U.K.), Marcella (U.K.) and Noleen (U.K.), brothers Pat Joe (U.K.) and Michael (Australia), son-in-law Patrick, daughters-in-law Angie and Samantha, grandchildren James, Claire, Kevin, Christopher, Sophie, Sean, Aaron, Ciara, Clodagh and Killian, great-grandchildren Alex, Daniel,Freddy, Isabella, Charlie, Shay, Gracie and Robin, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

John’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Sunday, September 5 at 2.40pm to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 3pm, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and to protect everyone dear to John and his family the Mass will be restricted to 50 people only. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to a charity of your choice.

Aoife Mangan, Dalystown, Mullingar, Westmeath



The death occurred, tragically, following an accident, on Thursday, September 2 of Aoife Mangan, Dalystown, Mullingar, Westmeath. Predeceased by her grandad Richie. Aoife will be terribly missed by her devastated and heartbroken dad Tommie and mam Martha (Wallace), her sister and best friend Leah, grandparents Remy (Wallace) and Marie & Appey Mangan, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends. May Aoife's Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Due to continued Government advice regarding public gatherings, there will be a private family Funeral Mass on Sunday, September 5 at 12 noon in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Meedin. Cremation to take place afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

The Mangan family would like to thank everyone for their support and understanding at this sad time. House private to family and close friends please.

Thomas (Junior) Doorley, Slattabeg, Rooskey, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully at Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Friday, September 3 of Thomas (Junior) Doorley, Slattabeg, Rooskey, Roscommon. Predeceased by his wife Annie (Baby), sister Nancy and his parents. Thomas is mourned by his loving family, his sons Aidan and John and his brother Ignatius. He will be sadly missed by his precious grandchildren - Niamh, Jack, Owen, Ailbhe and Maeve, his daughter-in-law Lorna and her family, his many cousins, relatives, dear neighbours in Slatta and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral Mass at 2pm in St Anne's Church, Slatta on Sunday, September 5. Burial afterwards in Kilglass Cemetery. Due to current Covid guidelines, Thomas' Funeral Mass will be for family and close friends only..You can view the funeral mass by clicking on the following link https://www.facebook.com/Tullys-Funeral-Directors-105986747880802/

House private please at all times.

John (Jack) Colreavy, Ratoath, Meath / Gortletteragh, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully after a long illness, surrounded by his family, in the loving care of the staff of the Mater hospital, on Friday, September 3 of John (Jack) Colreavy of Ratoath, Co Meath and late of Gortletteragh, Co Leitrim. Son of the late Pat and Mary (Annaghoney) and brother of the late Bridget, Fr. Tom and Hugh. Loving husband of Mary Jo (nee Mc Manus) and dear father of Michelle, Patrick and Dermot. John will be sadly missed by his family, sister Kathleen O'Donnell (USA), brothers Michael (Mick) and Seamus, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, grandson Jack, daughter-in-law Gillian, Shona, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, his relatives, neighbours and many friends. May John Rest In Peace.

John will repose at his residence, Ratoath from 4pm until 7pm on Sunday and Monday, September 5 & 6. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, September 7 at 11am in the Holy Trinity Church, Ratoath, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Please be advised that the Church will be operating at fifty percent capacity. Those unable to attend can follow John's Funeral Mass at https://live.ratoathparish.ie/ . John's family would welcome any condolences you may wish to leave on the link below. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Mater foundation.

Lena Finnegan (née Burns), Ankerland, Fore, Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving and exceptional care of the staff of St Camillus Nursing Centre, Killucan, on Tuesday, August 31 of Lena Finnegan (née Burns), Ankerland, Fore, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Predeceased by her loving husband Pat, her brothers John, Jimmy, Tony and Dennis and her sisters Marion, Non and Kathleen. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Nerina, son-in-law Joachim, grandchildren James, Kilian and Philip and their partners Lea, Mariia and Kathi, sisters-in-law Bridgie, Breezie and Alice, nieces Carole, Karen and Kim, all nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.May Lena rest in peace.

Removal on Monday, September 6, to St Michael’s Church, Castlepollard, arriving for 11am Funeral Mass via Whitehall. Burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Castlepollard. Family flowers only please; donations in lieu to St Camillus Nursing Centre, Killucan. The Funeral Mass may be viewed at https://castlepollard-church.click2stream.com

Funeral arrangements in compliance with HSE advice and Government regulations. Thank you for your consideration at this time.

