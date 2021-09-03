Deaths in Longford - Friday, September 3, 2021

John Diffley, Fair Green View, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Wednesday, September 1 of John Diffley, Fair Green View, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his parents, by his sister Annie, by his brother Billy and his infant brother Jimmy. John will sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his beloved wife Rita, daughter Yvonne, sons Thomas, Bobby and James, sisters Bernadette (U.K.), Marcella (U.K.) and Noleen (U.K.), brothers Pat Joe (U.K.) and Michael (Australia), son-in-law Patrick, daughters-in-law Angie and Samantha, grandchildren James, Claire, Kevin, Christopher, Sophie, Sean, Aaron, Ciara, Clodagh and Killian, great-grandchildren Alex, Daniel,Freddy, Isabella, Charlie, Shay, Gracie and Robin, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

John’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Sunday, September 5 at 2.40pm to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 3pm, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and to protect everyone dear to John and his family the Mass will be restricted to 50 people only. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to a charity of your choice.

Joe Gogarty, Cloncullen, Ballymahon, Longford / Drumconrath, Meath



The death occurred, peacefully, at Mullingar Regional Hospital, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, August 31 of Joe Gogarty, Cloncullen, Ballymahon, Longford and formerly Drumconrath, Meath. Beloved husband of Maureen, nee Greally, brother to his sister Eileen. Deeply regretted by his children; Joseph, Karen & John, his son-in-law Tommy, daughters-in-law Catherine & Ellie, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. He will also be deeply missed by his grandchildren, Rachael, Michelle, Ruth & Daniel and his loving nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Removal will take place this Thursday evening, September 2 to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Forgney, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, September 3 at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. In line with government and HSE guidelines, Joe's funeral will be restricted to family only. Family flowers only, please.

Bryonny Sainsbury, Briskil, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred in Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by her heartbroken family, of Bryonny Sainsbury, Briskil, Newtownforbes, Longford. Bryonny will be forever remembered by her loving parents Chris and Alison, brothers Arron and Gregory, grandad Pete and nan Jenny, grandad Ron (England), sister-in-law MaryAnne, her beloved boyfriend David, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours and all her dear friends especially Grainne and Shelly. Beloved by family, Cherished by friends.

Bryonny's remains will arrive at Farnaught Church of Ireland, Mohill, on Saturday, September 4 for 11am Funeral Service for family and close friends only, followed by burial in St Paul's Church of Ireland, Graveyard, Newtownforbes.

Bryonny’s Funeral cortege will travel from Farnaught Church via Drumlish and her home en route to her final resting place in St Paul's Graveyard. The family would like to thank everyone for their kind support and help at this time. Please remember to practise social distancing at all times. Family home private at all times please.

Jude Fallon, Ballymagrine, Rooskey, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, on Thursday, September 2 of Jude Fallon, Ballymagrine, Rooskey, Roscommon. Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Gertrude. Beloved husband to Lily and devoted father to Liam (Athlone), Declan (Tarmonbarry), Aidan (England), Ken (Netherlands) and Enda (Athlone). Deeply regretted by his daughters-in-law Anne, Cherie, Joanne, Manon and Sheila, brother-in-law and sisters-in-law. Fondly remembered by his grandchildren Niamh, Aoife, Eoghan, Katie, Amy, Sinéad, Ciara, Pádraig, Kenae, Róisín, Emma, Elias, Oisín, Cailean, Sirius and Saoirse, nieces and nephews. Remembered with love by his extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Remains reposing at his late residence in Ballymagrine from 5pm to 8pm on Friday evening, September 3, for family, neighbours and close friends. Funeral cortège from his home on Saturday afternoon, September 4 at 3:30pm for 4pm Mass in the Church of The Sacred Heart, Whitehall, Tarmonbarry, followed by burial in Clondra Cemetery. House private on Saturday. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Church of The Sacred Heart website at https://www.churchservices.tv/tarmonbarry The funeral and burial will be in full compliance with current Covid-19 guidelines.

Lena Finnegan (née Burns), Ankerland, Fore, Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving and exceptional care of the staff of St Camillus Nursing Centre, Killucan, on Tuesday, August 31 of Lena Finnegan (née Burns), Ankerland, Fore, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Predeceased by her loving husband Pat, her brothers John, Jimmy, Tony and Dennis and her sisters Marion, Non and Kathleen. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Nerina, son-in-law Joachim, grandchildren James, Kilian and Philip and their partners Lea, Mariia and Kathi, sisters-in-law Bridgie, Breezie and Alice, nieces Carole, Karen and Kim, all nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.May Lena rest in peace.

Removal on Monday, September 6, to St Michael’s Church, Castlepollard, arriving for 11am Funeral Mass via Whitehall. Burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Castlepollard. Family flowers only please; donations in lieu to St Camillus Nursing Centre, Killucan. The Funeral Mass may be viewed at https://castlepollard-church.click2stream.com

Funeral arrangements in compliance with HSE advice and Government regulations. Thank you for your consideration at this time.

Harry Nugent, Mullingar, Westmeath / Multyfarnham, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his family, in the wonderful care of the staff and nurses in the I.C.U. at St. James's Hospital, Dublin, on Wednesday, September 1 of Harry Nugent, Prospect, Dublin Road, Mullingar and formerly of Ballyharney, Multyfarnham. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Kathleen and his brother Mick. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Miriam, much loved father of Vicky, Donna, Declan, Stacey and Debbie. Harry will be deeply missed by his heartbroken wife and family, grandchildren Jack, Eddie, Molly, Saoirse, Tara, Oisín and Amber, his brother Patsy and sisters Lily(London), Bridie (Dublin), Cathy (London) and Ann, sons-in-law Stephen, MingLong, Donna's partner Fergus, Debbie's partner Corey, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, past business partners, colleagues and the building community. May Harry rest in peace.

A private family Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, September 4, at 11am in St. Paul's Church, followed afterwards by burial in The Rock Cemetery, Multyfarnham. House private please. Mass can be viewed on the live webcam at www.mullingarparish.ie

