Deaths in Longford - Thursday, September 2, 2021

Joe Gogerty, Cloncullen, Ballymahon, Longford / Drumconrath, Meath



The death occurred, peacefully, at Mullingar Regional Hospital, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, August 31 of Joe Gogerty, Cloncullen, Ballymahon, Longford and formerly Drumconrath, Meath. Beloved husband of Maureen, nee Greally, brother to his sister Eileen. Deeply regretted by his children; Joseph, Karen & John, his son-in-law Tommy, daughters-in-law Catherine & Ellie, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. He will also be deeply missed by his grandchildren, Rachael, Michelle, Ruth & Daniel and his loving nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Removal will take place this Thursday evening, September 2 to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Forgney, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, September 3 at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. In line with government and HSE guidelines, Joe's funeral will be restricted to family only. Family flowers only, please.

Bryonny Sainsbury, Briskil, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred in Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by her heartbroken family, of Bryonny Sainsbury, Briskil, Newtownforbes, Longford. Bryonny will be forever remembered by her loving parents Chris and Alison, brothers Arron and Gregory, grandad Pete and nan Jenny, grandad Ron (England), sister-in-law MaryAnne, her beloved boyfriend David, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours and all her dear friends especially Grainne and Shelly. Beloved by family, Cherished by friends.

Bryonny's remains will arrive at Farnaught Church of Ireland, Mohill, on Saturday, September 4 for 11am Funeral Service for family and close friends only, followed by burial in St Paul's Church of Ireland, Graveyard, Newtownforbes.

Bryonny’s Funeral cortege will travel from Farnaught Church via Drumlish and her home en route to her final resting place in St Paul's Graveyard. The family would like to thank everyone for their kind support and help at this time. Please remember to practise social distancing at all times. Family home private at all times please.

Kevin Maguire, Toome, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the care of Rose Lodge, Killucan, on Monday, August 30 of Kevin Maguire, Toome, Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Kath. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Susan, son Mal, grandchildren Isabelle, Stephen, Danny, Kelly, and Louie, great-grandchildren Kacey, Alex, Calvin, Arianna, Kayden, Callum, and Cian, sisters Mary and Phil, brother John, daughter-in-law Jackie, extended family, relatives, neighbours, and friends.Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass this Thursday, September 2 at 12 noon in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carrickedmond, followed by burial in the local cemetery. Reposing privately.

Myra Dolan (née Hunt), Furnace, Dromod, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at her home, following an illness borne with great courage and dignity, on Tuesday, August 31 of Myra Dolan (née Hunt), Furnace, Dromod, Leitrim. Beloved wife and best friend of Ciaran and dear mother to Nicola Reynolds, Nadine Charles and in earlier years to her brother Martin, sadly missed by her heartbroken family, sons in law John and David, her grandchildren Laila, Jack, Emmy, Bobby, Sophie and Sadie, her extended family and many friends. May Myra Rest in Peace.

Myra will repose at her home on Wednesday, September 1 from 4pm to 8pm for family, friends and neighbours. Myra’s funeral cortege will leave her home on Thursday, September 2 at 1.30pm to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Annaduff, for Funeral Mass at 2pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with current Government Guidelines on public gatherings Myra’s funeral is restricted to 50 persons. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Palliative Care c/o McGowan Funeral Directors.

Myra’s Funeral Mass may be viewed via the following link; https://m.facebook.com/McGowan-Funeral-Directors-104072097826141/?ref=bookmarks

