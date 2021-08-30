Deaths in Longford - Monday, August 30, 2021

Albert Griffith, Lisaholip, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at home, on Sunday, August 29 of Albert Griffith, Lisaholip, Garrymore, Ballinagh, Co Cavan. Beloved husband and best friend of Anna and dear father of Elizabeth (Stewart), Emily (Maurice), Victor (Myrtle), Ruth (Peter), Caroline (Barry), Wendy (Juan), Stuart (Shirley), Herbie (Elaine) and his adored grandchildren. Remembered with love by his wife, sons, daughters, partners, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, sisters, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Resting at the family home on Tuesday, August 31 from 2pm until 6pm for family, neighbours and close friends. All social distancing guidelines must be adhered to. House strictly private at all other times please. Removal from the family home at Lisaholip, Garrymore, Ballinagh on Wednesday, September 1 at 2pm via Ballinagh town to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Ballintemple for funeral service at 2.30pm, restricted to 50 people with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Oncology unit, Cavan General Hospital, St. Vincent's Ward, Mater Hospital, Dublin and Palliative Care, Cavan c/o William Foster, Funeral Director, Ricehill, Crossdoney, Cavan or any family member.

Safe in the arms of Jesus’. Funeral service may be viewed on the following link https://vimeo.com/594185721

Neighbours and friends are welcome to line the route in a safe and socially distancing manner, as a mark of respect. The Griffith family would like to thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time.

John Cahill, Oberstown, Tara, Meath / Colehill, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at the Mater Hospital, Dublin, on Friday, August 27 of John Cahill, Oberstown, Tara, Meath / Colehill, Longford. Loving husband of Finola and dear father of Mary, Sean and Paddy. Sadly missed by his family, his adored grandchildren Andrew, David, Cíarán, Killian, Niamh, Shauna and Daniel, son-in-law Martin, daughters -in-law Terri and Delourde, brothers Jimmy and Pat, sisters Margaret and Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, Charity and Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many dear neighbours and friends. May John Rest In Peace.

John will repose at Ryan's Funeral Home, Ashbourne (A84CX52) from 4pm this Sunday evening, August 29 with removal the same evening to St Colmcille's Church, Skryne, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday morning, August 30 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. (Church limited to 50 people only). Strict Covid restrictions will be in place at all times.

Gerry Reilly, Adamstown, Templemore, Tipperary / Rooskey, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, August 27 of Gerry Reilly, Adamstown, Templemore, Tipperary and formerly Rooskey, Roscommon (An Garda Siochana). Predeceased his brothers Michael A, Tommy Pat, John Joe and Bennie, and sisters, Margaret Rogers, Alice Preece and Mary Reynolds. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sheila, son Michael, daughter Monica, daughter-in-law Georgie, son-in-law Colm Murphy, grandchildren Kieran, Conor, Barney, Alice and Eve, sisters Teresa (Lennon), Monica (Alford), Nancy (Reilly), brothers-in-law Tommy (Lennon) and Tommy (Alford), sister-in-law Kathleen (Reilly), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at home on Sunday, August 29 with removal on Monday morning, August 30 from his residence at 11.15am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Templemore afterwards. Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Gerry’s Mass may be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish

Packie Joe Cafferty, Drumlowan, Gorvagh, Leitrim / Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the excellent care of the nurses and staff of Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill, on Sunday, August 29 of Packie Joe Cafferty, Drumlowan, Gorvagh, Leitrim / Mohill, Leitrim. Predeceased by his loving wife; Mona, his infant daughter; Nuala, sister; Ellie Rose and his brother Frank.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his son; Aidan, daughters; Maura (Gilbane), Monica (Quinn) and Patricia (O’Dowd), sister; Ann (Nancy) (London)’ brother-in-law; Connie (USA), daughter-in-law; Evelyn, sons-in-law, Bernard, James and Richard, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives neighbour and friends. May Packie Joe’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Packie Joe’s cortege will travel past "Murphy’s of Gorvagh" to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Mohill, on Tuesday, August 31 for funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial at Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. Packie Joe’s funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill

In compliance with current Government Guidelines on public gatherings Packie Joe’s funeral is restricted to 50 people. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time. House Private Please.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;