Deaths in Longford - Saturday, August 28, 2021

Thomas (Tom) Feeney, Tullyvrane, Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, on Thursday, August 26 of Thomas (Tom) Feeney, Tullyvrane, Lanesboro, Longford. Predeceased by his mother Philomena, father Thomas, sister Philomena and brother Fergus. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Mary, sons Kieran and Damien, daughters Sinead and Claire, grandchildren, Colin, Emma, Saoirse, Senan, Zoe, Abbie, Freya, Dara and Lexi, his sister Gabrielle and her husband Mike, his extended family and many friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his home on Saturday, August 28 for family and friends only. Funeral cortege will leave his home at 1:45pm on Sunday, August 29 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Lanesboro for Funeral Mass 2pm. Burial afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Due to government and HSE guidelines, funeral mass will be restricted to 50 people with social distancing in place. Those who would like to attend but cannot do so funeral mass will be livestreamed on the following link. www.churchtv.ie/lanesborough/

John Cahill, Oberstown, Tara, Meath / Colehill, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at the Mater Hospital, Dublin, on Friday, August 27 of John Cahill, Oberstown, Tara, Meath / Colehill, Longford. Loving husband of Finola and dear father of Mary, Sean and Paddy. Sadly missed by his family, his adored grandchildren Andrew, David, Cíarán, Killian, Niamh, Shauna and Daniel, son-in-law Martin, daughters -in-law Terri and Delourde, brothers Jimmy and Pat, sisters Margaret and Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, Charity and Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many dear neighbours and friends. May John Rest In Peace.

John will repose at Ryan's Funeral Home, Ashbourne (A84CX52) from 4pm this Sunday evening, August 29 with removal the same evening to St Colmcille's Church, Skryne, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday morning, August 30 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. (Church limited to 50 people only). Strict Covid restrictions will be in place at all times.

Elizabeth (Betty) Keenan (née Slevin), Tooman, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Lough Erril Nursing Home, on Thursday, August 26 of Elizabeth (Betty) Keenan (née Slevin), Tooman, Mohill, Leitrim, aged 95 years. Predeceased by her beloved husband John and infant son Joseph. Sadly, missed by her sons John, Thomas and Gerard, daughters Teresa Masterson and Mary Reynolds, daughters in law Ann and Patsy, Gerard’s partner Áine, sons in law Kevin and Michael, sisters in law Teresa Slevin and Bridget Kreappel (New York), grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Betty will repose at her home on Friday, August 27 from 4pm to 9pm for family, close friends and neighbours. Betty’s funeral cortege will leave her home on Saturday, August 28 to arrive at St Mary’s Church Gortletteragh, for funeral mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Farnaught Cemetery. In compliance with current Government Guidelines on public gatherings Betty’s funeral is restricted to 50 persons.The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

