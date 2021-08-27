Deaths in Longford - Friday, August 27, 2021

Noel Walsh, Garyandrew, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Tipperary



The death occurred, peacefully after a short illness, on Wednesday, August 25 of Noel Walsh, Garyandrew, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford and formerly of Graigue, Moycarkey, Co Tipperary and An Garda Síochána. Predeceased by his father Richard and mother Ellen (nee Wilson). Noel will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary of 54 years, children Margaret, Declan, Padraic and John, sister Maura (Heardman), daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in peace.

Noel's funeral cortege will leave his residence on Friday morning, August 27 at 11.40 am to arrive at St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations to Longford Hospice, if desired. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link https://churchtv.ie/edgeworthstown

Given the current circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines and social distancing protocols, and in order to protect everyone dear to Noel and his family, his funeral service will be restricted to 50 people.

The family would like to thank you for your support and cooperation during this sad time.

Elizabeth (Betty) Keenan (née Slevin), Tooman, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Lough Erril Nursing Home, on Thursday, August 26 of Elizabeth (Betty) Keenan (née Slevin), Tooman, Mohill, Leitrim, aged 95 years. Predeceased by her beloved husband John and infant son Joseph. Sadly, missed by her sons John, Thomas and Gerard, daughters Teresa Masterson and Mary Reynolds, daughters in law Ann and Patsy, Gerard’s partner Áine, sons in law Kevin and Michael, sisters in law Teresa Slevin and Bridget Kreappel (New York), grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Betty will repose at her home on Friday, August 27 from 4pm to 9pm for family, close friends and neighbours. Betty’s funeral cortege will leave her home on Saturday, August 28 to arrive at St Mary’s Church Gortletteragh, for funeral mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Farnaught Cemetery. In compliance with current Government Guidelines on public gatherings Betty’s funeral is restricted to 50 persons.The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

Frank Walker, Rath, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully in the tender loving care of the staff of Retreat Nursing Home, Athlone in his 90th year, on Tuesday, August 24 of Frank Walker, Rath, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath. Predeceased by his parents Joe and Kate,brother John Joe. Deeply regretted by the Walker and McLynn Families, neighbours, relatives, and many friends. May Frank Rest in Peace.

In keeping with government guidelines, Reposing privately at Flynn Funeral Home, Moate this Thursday evening, August 26. Removal to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tubberclair via Frank’s house,(Rath), arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, August 27 at 11am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot do so, may leave a message of condolence to info@hughflynnfuneraldirectors.ie .

