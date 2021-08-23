Deaths in Longford - Monday, August 23, 2021

Elizabeth Mary (Betty) Reilly, Rosduff, Moyne, Longford / Dublin

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of Esker Lodge nursing home, Cavan in her 95th year, on Sunday, August 22 of Elizabeth Mary (Betty) Reilly, Rosduff, Moyne, Longford and formerly Tourmakeady Road, Dublin. Sadly missed by her loving family brother James Reilly, Rossduff sister Bridget Smith,UK nieces nephews relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Lakelands funeral home, Dublin road, Cavan on Monday, August 23 from 7pm until 8pm for family neighbours and close friends. Removal from Lakelands funeral home on Tuesday morning, August 24 to arrive at St Colmcille's church, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford for Requiem mass at 12 noon restricted to 50 people with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Neighbours and friends are very welcome to line the route in a safe and socially distanced manner, as a mark of respect.

Kathleen Grimes (née Gillen), Drumlish Hill, Drumlish, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at her daughter's home , on Friday, August 20 of Kathleen Grimes (née Gillen), Drumlish Hill, Drumlish, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Danny, brothers Mel, Pat (Corlea), Tom (Florida) and sister Peggy Geiselhart (Florida). Sadly missed by all who loved her - daughters Phyllis, Finola Quinn, sons Danny, Ciaran, Patsy (New York), Mel (New York), son-in-law Peter, partners Ann Crotty and Desmond Khan, grandchildren Caelan and Eoin, sisters Theresa Berry (New Jersey), Maureen Hannon and her husband John (Coventry), brother John and his wife Ann (Birmingham), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her daughter’s home - Phyllis on Sunday, August 22 from 2pm to 8pm. House strictly private to family and close friends please. Funeral Mass Monday, August 23 at 2pm in St Mary's Church, Drumlish, followed by burial afterwards in the old cemetery, Drumlish. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live please click on the following link

Due to HSE and government guidelines, funeral mass is limited to 50 people. Due to the death of Kathleen, Grimes Taxis will be off service until Friday, August 27. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Longford Hospice Home Care.

Ethna Gilleran (née O'Boyle), Cloonfree, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, after a brief illness at Mullingar General Hospital and in her 89th year, on Wednesday, August 18 of Ethna Gilleran (née O'Boyle), Cloonfree, Strokestown, Roscommon. Beloved wife of the late Hubert and much loved mother of Carmel, Patrick, Teresa and Jacinta. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, son, daughters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sisters Kay, Chris and Geraldine, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law Willie, relatives, neighbours and friends.Rest In Peace.

Removal from McHugh's Funeral Home on Monday, August 23 to Strokestown Parish Church for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Owing to current restrictions Ethna's Funeral Mass is private to family and relatives, limited to 50 people. Mass may be viewed online by clicking HERE and will be broadcast on the church parish radio, frequency 108FM. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this sad time for the family.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;