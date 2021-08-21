Deaths in Longford - Saturday, August 21, 2021

Michael Lennon, Curracreehan, Moydow, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home, on Thursday, August 19 of Michael Lennon, Curracreehan, Moydow, Longford. Sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, daughters Mary and Michelle, sons Barry and Michael, grandchildren Kiera, Catriona, Áine, Cora, Aoibhinn, Rory, Adam, Liam, Daragh, and Éadaoin, brothers, sisters, extended family, and friends.Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass this Sunday, August 22 at noon in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carrickedmond, followed by burial in the local cemetery. House private please.

Ethna Gilleran (née O'Boyle), Cloonfree, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, after a brief illness at Mullingar General Hospital and in her 89th year, on Wednesday, August 18 of Ethna Gilleran (née O'Boyle), Cloonfree, Strokestown, Roscommon. Beloved wife of the late Hubert and much loved mother of Carmel, Patrick, Teresa and Jacinta. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, son, daughters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sisters Kay, Chris and Geraldine, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law Willie, relatives, neighbours and friends.Rest In Peace.

Removal from McHugh's Funeral Home on Monday, August 23 to Strokestown Parish Church for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Owing to current restrictions Ethna's Funeral Mass is private to family and relatives, limited to 50 people. Mass may be viewed online by clicking HERE and will be broadcast on the church parish radio, frequency 108FM. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this sad time for the family.

Josephine Maxwell-Mele, late of Whitehall, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in her 98th year, on Thursday, August 19 of Josephine Maxwell-Mele, Toronto and formerly of Whitehall, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath. Predeceased by her beloved husband Rocco (October 2017) and her brothers Ted, Paddy, Matt, Anthony and Gabriel; Jo will be sadly missed by her daughter Marie LaFrancois, son Michael , son-in-law Jay and her adored grandchildren Maxwell and Marcus. Deeply regretted by her sister Philomena Smyth (Penticton, BC) and her brother Paul (Dublin), extended family, relatives and friends. Funeral will take place in Toronto. May her gentle soul Rest In Peace.

