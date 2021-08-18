Deaths in Longford - Thursday, August 19, 2021

Josie Kelly (née McGrath), Mornine, Moydow, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Tuesday, August 17 of Josie Kelly (née McGrath), Mornine, Moydow, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Jimmy. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Mary Farrell (Corobola), Kate Waldron (Derrane, Co. Roscommon) and Elizabeth (Derrane), her sons John, Seamus, Paul and Christopher, her grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal on Thursday, August 19 from her home in Mornine to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carrickedmond, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon which will be confined to family members and friends, limited to 50 people only. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. The family appreciates your support at this time.

Dermot Egan, Walkinstown, Dublin / Clondra, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in St James Hospital, surrounded by his loving family and under the excellent care of all the nurses and doctors on Sunday, August 15 of Dermot Egan, late of Walkinstown, Dublin 12 and formerly of Clondra, Co Longford. Predeceased by his adored wife Elizabeth (Betty). Beloved father to Dermot, Ray and Gerrard. Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters in law Kim, Helena and Ray’s partner Susan, grandchildren Darragh, Nicole, Aoife, Esten louiza and Elias, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place on Thursday, August 19 at 10am in The Church of The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Walkinstown, (max 50 persons). To view the Funeral Mass, please click on this link HERE

Messages of sympathy can be left using the following link: https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices/

All donations, if desired to https://www.parkinsons.ie/ and or https://www.cancer.ie/

The house is private please. All enquiries to Massey Bros., Funerals, 177 Crumlin Road, Dublin 12 Tel: (01) 4541666.

Gerry Morris BDS, Rathmines, Dublin / Arva, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, in the care of the Beacon Hospital, on Monday, August 16 of Gerry Morris BDS, Rathmines, Dublin / Arva, Cavan. Sadly missed by his wife Sheila and children Sara, Peter and Philip. Beloved grandfather of Charlie, Moya, Killian, Owen, Astrid and Rosa. Much loved by his son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Brigid, sister-in-law Phil, brother-in-law Barney, nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family and a large circle of family friends. Gerry will be missed by many and remembered with much love and affection. May he Rest in Peace.

A private family funeral will take place following current government guidelines. Family flowers only please.

The Funeral Mass for Gerry taking place at 10 am on Thursday, August 19 may be viewed through the parish web camera by selecting the following link: https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-holy-name followed by committal service at Mount Jerome. Enquiries to Fanagans Funeral Home, Lower Kimmage Road-014925959.

