Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Dermot Egan, Walkinstown, Dublin / Clondra, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in St James Hospital, surrounded by his loving family and under the excellent care of all the nurses and doctors on Sunday, August 15 of Dermot Egan, late of Walkinstown, Dublin 12 and formerly of Clondra, Co Longford. Predeceased by his adored wife Elizabeth (Betty). Beloved father to Dermot, Ray and Gerrard. Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters in law Kim, Helena and Ray’s partner Susan, grandchildren Darragh, Nicole, Aoife, Esten louiza and Elias, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place on Thursday, August 19 at 10am in The Church of The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Walkinstown, (max 50 persons). To view the Funeral Mass, please click on this link HERE

Messages of sympathy can be left using the following link: https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices/

All donations, if desired to https://www.parkinsons.ie/ and or https://www.cancer.ie/

The house is private please. All enquiries to Massey Bros., Funerals, 177 Crumlin Road, Dublin 12 Tel: (01) 4541666.

Maureen Brennan (née McHugh), Stoney Road, Loon, Castlecomer, Kilkenny / Bornacoola, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, in the care of her loving family and the staff at Waterford Regional Hospital, on Monday, August 16 of Maureen Brennan (née McHugh), Stoney Road, Loon, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny and formerly Clooneagh Cross, Bornacoola, Co, Leitrim. Maureen will be sadly missed by her loving husband Richard (Dick), much loved mother to Michael, Claire, Maire-Therese and Brigid, along with their partners James, Katrina, and Adrian; adored grandmother of Holly, Zoe, Leah, Abby, Jack, Jamie and Conor and Maureen's brothers Frank and Terry. Deeply regretted by her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Maureen was well travelled and had a varied life, career and education. She will be missed by a wide circle of friends, colleagues, her fellow I.C.A. members, her fellow Market Stall holders and people she encountered through both her professional and volunteer work, her craft and her kindness to many. May Maureen Rest In Peace.

Maureen's funeral cortège will leave her home on Wednesday morning August 18 at 11.30am for arrival at St. Patrick's Church, Clogh, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon (max. of 50 people allowed in church), followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. There will be an opportunity for the community to remember Maureen by being present, socially distanced, on Wednesday morning en route from Maureen's home to the Church. House Private please on Wednesday morning. The Requiem Mass can be viewed on the cloghparish webcam.

Paddy Corr, Clonmahon Place, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully at his residence, on Saturday, August 14 of Paddy Corr, Clonmahon Place, Ballinagh, Cavan. Predeceased by his father Philip, and mother Peggy. Paddy will be sadly missed by his brother Frank, sister-in-law Ann, nephew Philip, niece Caroline and a large circle of relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home & Crematorium, Dublin Road Cavan, H12RF78 Tuesday evening, August 17 from 6 pm to 8 pm for family and friends. Removal from Finnegan’s on Wednesday morning, August 18 at 10.30 at to arrive St. Felim Church, Ballinagh, H12RD74 for Funeral Mass at 11 am. Burial afterward in the adjoining cemetery, due to the current government and HSE guidelines, Paddy’s Funeral Mass will be private to family and friends.

Please feel free to leave a message in the condolence section below and we ask everyone to adhere to social distancing guidelines in the Funeral homes, St Felim Church, and those standing along the Funeral route. May He Rest in Peace.

Padraig Fagan, Finea, Westmeath

The death occurred, in his 90th year; peacefully, at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, in the presence of his family and hospital staff, on Sunday, August 15 of Padraig Fagan, Finea, Mullingar, Co Westmeath. Deeply loved husband of May, father of Gerard (Sonna), Bridie (O’Sullivan, Ardee), PJ (London) and Miriam (Clones), and brother of Anna Lynch (Granard), Eamon and Peter (Birmingham). Sadly missed by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May Padraig rest in peace.

Reposing at his home in Finea on Tuesday, August 17 for family and friends from 4pm, concluding with prayers at 8pm. Family time thereafter. Removal on Wednesday, August 18 to St Mary’s Church, Finea, arriving for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Finea. House private on Wednesday morning please. Padraig’s Funeral Mass may be viewed live online at the following link: https://vimeo.com/587559954

Funeral arrangements in compliance with HSE advice and Government regulations. The family thanks you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time.

Andrew O'Malley, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, but unexpectedly, at Peamount Hospital, County Dublin, on Friday, August 13 of Andrew O'Malley, Mohill, Leitrim. Beloved son of John and Margaret, loving brother of Shaun and Emma and cherished uncle of Dylan and Joshua. Very sadly missed by his parents, brother, sister, nephews, brother-in-law Al, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

Andrew’s funeral attendance will be restricted to fifty mourners. No flowers please, donations in lieu to Spinal Injuries Ireland. House private. May he rest in peace.

