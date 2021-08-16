Deaths in Longford - Monday, August 16, 2021

Catherine Maguire, Kenagh, Longford / Granard, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Friday, August 13 of Catherine Maguire, Kenagh, Longford / Granard, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Colm and son Colm Jr., her father Michael and brother James. Catherine will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons Davy and Keith, her mother Mary, brothers Martin, Eddie, Mickey, Patrick, Peter, Sean and Noel, sisters Mary, Josephine, Imelda and Angela, her adored grandchildren Kyla and Millie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Catherine Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the home of her brother and sister-in-law, Eddie and Tina, at 64 Highfield Road, Cavan on Saturday, August 14 from 4pm to 8pm. Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Granard on Sunday, August 15 from 4pm to 6pm, adhering to all social distancing guidelines and covid 19 regulations. Removal on Monday, August 16 from Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack St. Granard, to St Mary’s Church, Granard, for funeral Mass at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation service at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Funeral cortège will leave Smith’s Funeral Home at 1.15pm on route to St Mary’s Church, Granard via New Road and Moxham Street, for anybody who wishes to stand along the route as a mark of respect.

Due to the current H.S.E. and Government Covid-19 guidelines, the funeral Mass will be limited to 50 people. Catherine’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on this link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-church-granard

Paddy Corr, Clonmahon Place, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully at his residence, on Saturday, August 14 of Paddy Corr, Clonmahon Place, Ballinagh, Cavan. Predeceased by his father Philip, and mother Peggy. Paddy will be sadly missed by his brother Frank, sister-in-law Ann, nephew Philip, niece Caroline and a large circle of relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Andrew O'Malley, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, but unexpectedly, at Peamount Hospital, County Dublin, on Friday, August 13 of Andrew O'Malley, Mohill, Leitrim. Beloved son of John and Margaret, loving brother of Shaun and Emma and cherished uncle of Dylan and Joshua. Very sadly missed by his parents, brother, sister, nephews, brother-in-law Al, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

Andrew’s funeral attendance will be restricted to fifty mourners. No flowers please, donations in lieu to Spinal Injuries Ireland. House private. May he rest in peace.

