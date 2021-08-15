Deaths in Longford - Sunday, August 15, 2021

Catherine Maguire, Kenagh, Longford / Granard, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Friday, August 13 of Catherine Maguire, Kenagh, Longford / Granard, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Colm and son Colm Jr., her father Michael and brother James. Catherine will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons Davy and Keith, her mother Mary, brothers Martin, Eddie, Mickey, Patrick, Peter, Sean and Noel, sisters Mary, Josephine, Imelda and Angela, her adored grandchildren Kyla and Millie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Catherine Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the home of her brother and sister-in-law, Eddie and Tina, at 64 Highfield Road, Cavan on Saturday, August 14 from 4pm to 8pm. Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Granard on Sunday, August 15 from 4pm to 6pm, adhering to all social distancing guidelines and covid 19 regulations. Removal on Monday, August 16 from Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack St. Granard, to St Mary’s Church, Granard, for funeral Mass at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation service at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Funeral cortège will leave Smith’s Funeral Home at 1.15pm on route to St Mary’s Church, Granard via New Road and Moxham Street, for anybody who wishes to stand along the route as a mark of respect.

Due to the current H.S.E. and Government Covid-19 guidelines, the funeral Mass will be limited to 50 people. Catherine’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on this link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-church-granard

Paddy Corr, Clonmahon Place, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully at his residence, on Saturday, August 14 of Paddy Corr, Clonmahon Place, Ballinagh, Cavan. Predeceased by his father Philip, and mother Peggy. Paddy will be sadly missed by his brother Frank, sister-in-law Ann, nephew Philip, niece Caroline and a large circle of relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Fidelma Frahill (née Hagan), 52 Lakelands, Cullenagh, Ballina, Tipperary / Killoe, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at her home, on Wednesday, August 11 of Fidelma Frahill (née Hagan), 52 Lakelands, Cullenagh, Ballina, Tipperary and formerly of Killoe, Longford. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Ellen, sons James and Patrick and their father Alan. Cherished daughter of Rose Hagan and the late Jim. Deeply regretted by her beloved sisters Eleanor, Mary, Teresa, Eithne, Sheila and Louise, brother Gerard; mother in law Anne, aunt Marie, sister in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours, professional colleagues and her many close friends. May Fidelma Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Saturday, August 14 from 5pm to 8pm for family and close friends only. In line with the Government and HSE Guidelines on Covid 19 Fidelma's Funeral will be private in Our Lady and St Lua's Church, Ballina on Sunday, August 15 at 1pm followed by a private cremation in Shannon Crematorium. Funeral Mass can be viewed here for those who cannot attend. Family flowers only please.

Michael McEvoy, Toome, Dring, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at Our Lady’s Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, on Thursday, August 12 of Michael McEvoy, Toome, Dring, Longford. Predeceased by his beloved brother Jerome and sister Brid. Sadly missed by his loving wife and soulmate, Frances, his son Peter, his daughter Fiona Savage, his sister Helen Dardis, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Michael’s cremation service will take place at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan, Sunday, August 15 at 1.30pm. House strictly private at all times. Family flowers only, please. May He Rest in Peace.

