Deaths in Longford - Thursday, August 12, 2021

John Newman, Lisnacreeva, Colehill, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in his 99th year, in the wonderful care of the staff at Hazelwood, Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, on Tuesday, August 10 of John Newman, Lisnacreeva, Colehill, Longford and Maspeth, New York. Predeceased by his wife Bridget (nee Duggan) Kilgarvan, Co Kerry. Fondly remembered by Anne, Edel & Martin, sisters-in-law, nieces-in-law, nephews-in-law, relatives, neighbours & friends. Rest in Peace.

John’s remains will arrive at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carrickedmond this Thursday, August 12 for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial at Abbeyshrule Cemetery. Due to current government and HSE guidelines, John's Funeral Mass will be limited to 50 family and friends. The Funeral Mass may be viewed on Carrickedmond and Abbeyshrule Facebook page from 11am on Thursday. No flowers by request please.

Paul Rohrer, Corrocorkey, Carrickboy, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at his home in the loving care of his family, on Monday, August 9 of Paul Rohrer, Corrocorkey, Carrickboy, Longford. Sadly missed by his loving wife Betty, his daughters Caroline and Nicole and his son Rodney, his sister-in-law May and brother-in-law Liam, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Removal leaving Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Thursday, August 12 at 3.45pm to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, arriving for private cremation at 5pm. The family appreciates your support at this time. House private please.

The family wish to thank the McCormack family for all their help and support during Paul's illness and also the nurses who looked after him. A word of thanks also to Fr Brady and Fr Healy for their support at this time.

Roger Vance, England and formerly Main Street, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, on Thursday, August 5 of Roger Vance, England and formerly Main Street, Ballymahon, Longford. Deeply regretted by his sons Chris, Rory, and Pete, his daughter Dawn, his grandchildren, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing privately. Due to current government and HSE guidelines, there will be a private service for family and friends, followed by burial in St Catherine's Church Graveyard, Ballymahon at approximately 2pm this Saturday, August 14.

Eugene (Gene) Mulligan, Drumloughan, Cloone, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at Arus Carolan Nursing Home Mohill, Co Leitrim, surrounded by his family, on Monday, August 9 of Eugene (Gene) Mulligan, Drumloughan, Cloone, Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents John and Mary Kate and his brother Jack. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his family, brothers; Jimmy and Tommy, sisters; Rose (U.S.A), Josie (UK) and Veronica (Dublin), sister in law Joan, brothers in law Bill and Joe, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Gene’s remains will leave Smith’s Funeral Home Ballinamore, Co Leitrim on Thursday morning, August 12 at 11:30am for funeral Mass at 12 noon in St Mary’s Church Cloone, followed by burial in the local cemetery. Gene’s funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://churchtv.ie/cloone.html

In compliance with current Government guidelines on public gatherings Gene’s funeral mass is restricted to family and friends a maximum of 50 people. The family appreciates your understanding at this difficult time.

