Deaths in Longford - Monday, August 9, 2021

Nan (Ann) Igoe (née Mc Cormack), Lissavaddy, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by her loving family and the staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, on Saturday, August 7 of Nan (Ann) Igoe (née Mc Cormack), Lissavaddy, Longford. Predeceased by her parents, husband Seamus and brother Jackie (McCormack). Nan will be forever missed with love by her family, daughters Patricia (Duke), Anne and Caroline (Flaherty), sons James (Athlone) and Dermot, grandchildren Kara, Darren, Ronan, Stephen, Calvin, Adam, Sophia, Jack and Sam, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Nan's funeral cortege will leave Glennon's Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 11 at 11.40am to arrive at St. Oliver's Church Cullyfad for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and to protect everyone dear to Nan and her family the Mass will be restricted to 50 people only.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to Laurel Lodge patient comfort fund, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Paddy Creevy, Farnagh, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, August 7 of Paddy Creevy, 51 Farnagh, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his parents, brother Billy and sister Mary (Nolan). Paddy will be forever missed by his heartbroken family, wife May, daughters Mary and Geraldine, son Paddy, sons-in-law Richie (Moloney) and Brendan (Mc Gerr), daughter-in-law Anne-Marie (Hopkins), grandchildren Eoin, Sean, Rachael, Christian and Aoife, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Paddy's funeral cortege will leave his residence on Tuesday, August 10 at 10.40am to arrive at St Mel's Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and to protect everyone dear to Paddy and his family the Mass will be restricted to 50 people only. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to http://www.longfordparish.com/

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care or the Irish Cancer Society c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House strictly private except for close family and friends.

Sylvester Heslin, Shroid, Longford



The death occurred, unexpectedly, at St James's Hospital, Dublin, on Saturday, August 7 of Sylvester Heslin, Shroid, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Michael (Mickey) and Mae. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken wife; Elaine and his sister; Olivia.

House strictly private at all times, please. May Sylvester Rest in Peace. Funeral Arrangements Later

Stephen Doherty, Foxhall, Legan, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly at home, on Friday, August 6 of Stephen Doherty, Foxhall, Legan, Longford. Stephen will be forever missed with love by heartbroken parents Aidan and Caroline (Mitchell), sisters Chloe and Grace and half-brother Daniel, grandfather Jimmy (Mitchell), aunts, uncles, cousins, very close friend Alanna, many relatives and a wide circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Stephen's funeral cortege will leave his family residence at 11.45am on Monday, August 9 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Legan for Mass of The Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Abbeyshrule Cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and to protect everyone dear to Stephen and his family the Mass will be restricted to 50 people only. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M-MN_DlAI7c

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please, donations if required to Pieta House c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House strictly private except for close family and friends.

The family requests those of you who would like to pay their respects to Stephen to please visit the family home between 2pm and 5pm on Sunday, August 8.

Ellen Margaret Watson, Arva, Cavan



The death occurred on Monday, July 26 of Ellen Margaret Watson, loving wife, mother of three, grandmother of six, passed away at the age of 74. Margaret (McKenna) was born in Arva, Co. Cavan, Ireland to Eugene and Anna McKenna. Margaret moved to New York after school and worked for Eastern airlines. In June of 1971, she married David Watson in her hometown in Ireland. They moved to Pearland, Texas where their three children were born. They raised their three children in the UK and the US.

Margaret had a passion for helping people, needlework, gardening, and the church. She combined these loves to assist in the communities and parishes she belonged to as her family moved around the UK and the US. She was a Director of religious education, a teacher, delivered meals on wheels, assisted in feeding those in need, and was a fixture on the parish art and flower committees. Margaret was a loving wife of 50 years, a wonderful mother, and an engaged grandmother known to her grandchildren as Gamma.

Margaret was preceded in death by her father Eugene, mother Anna, sisters Frances, Nuala, Máire, brother Eugene (Eoin), and nephew John. She is survived by her husband David Watson, three children, Stephen Watson (wife Natasha), Kieran Watson and Tara Reichenbach (husband Brian), six grandchildren, Sophie Watson, Kiera Watson, Luke Watson, Claire Watson, John Reichenbach, and Simon Reichenbach, her sister Gorrettie Clarke, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews all of whom she loved deeply.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, August 9, at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 725 Magdala Pl, Apex, NC 27502 (USA) at 11am (EST), 4pm (GMT+1). The live stream for the funeral can be viewed here

Ann Caddow (née Sweeney), Cashel, Newtowncashel, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Tuesday, August 3 of Ann Caddow (née Sweeney), Cashel, Newtowncashel, Longford. Ann will be sadly missed by her beloved husband George, sons Martin , Fintan and George. Deeply regretted and remembered with love by her daughters-in-law Roisin and Emer, grandsons Luke, Evan and Ethan extended family, neighbours and many friends. May She rest in peace.

Recitation of the Most Holy Rosary for the repose of her soul will be live-streamed on link below at 7:40pm on Monday, August 9, before mass at 8pm. Funeral Mass in line with current government guidelines on Tuesday, August 10 in Church of the Blessed Virgin, Newtowncashel, at 12 noon and this may be viewed on https://churchtv.ie/newtowncashel.html . Burial afterwards in Cashel Cemetery. The family would like to say a special thanks to all the staff at Mullingar Hospital for the wonderful care they gave to Ann.

