Deaths in Longford - Saturday, August 7, 2021

Stephen Doherty, Foxhall, Legan, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly at home, on Friday, August 6 of Stephen Doherty, Foxhall, Legan, Longford. Stephen will be forever missed with love by heartbroken parents Aidan and Caroline (Mitchell), sisters Chloe and Grace and half-brother Daniel, grandfather Jimmy (Mitchell), aunts, uncles, cousins, very close friend Alanna, many relatives and a wide circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Stephen's funeral cortege will leave his family residence at 11.45am on Monday, August 9 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Legan for Mass of The Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Abbeyshrule Cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and to protect everyone dear to Stephen and his family the Mass will be restricted to 50 people only. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M-MN_DlAI7c

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please, donations if required to Pieta House c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House strictly private except for close family and friends.

The family requests those of you who would like to pay their respects to Stephen to please visit the family home between 2pm and 5pm on Sunday, August 8.

Ellen Margaret Watson, Arva, Cavan



The death occurred on Monday, July 26 of Ellen Margaret Watson, loving wife, mother of three, grandmother of six, passed away at the age of 74. Margaret (McKenna) was born in Arva, Co. Cavan, Ireland to Eugene and Anna McKenna. Margaret moved to New York after school and worked for Eastern airlines. In June of 1971, she married David Watson in her hometown in Ireland. They moved to Pearland, Texas where their three children were born. They raised their three children in the UK and the US.

Margaret had a passion for helping people, needlework, gardening, and the church. She combined these loves to assist in the communities and parishes she belonged to as her family moved around the UK and the US. She was a Director of religious education, a teacher, delivered meals on wheels, assisted in feeding those in need, and was a fixture on the parish art and flower committees. Margaret was a loving wife of 50 years, a wonderful mother, and an engaged grandmother known to her grandchildren as Gamma.

Margaret was preceded in death by her father Eugene, mother Anna, sisters Frances, Nuala, Máire, brother Eugene (Eoin), and nephew John. She is survived by her husband David Watson, three children, Stephen Watson (wife Natasha), Kieran Watson and Tara Reichenbach (husband Brian), six grandchildren, Sophie Watson, Kiera Watson, Luke Watson, Claire Watson, John Reichenbach, and Simon Reichenbach, her sister Gorrettie Clarke, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews all of whom she loved deeply.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, August 9, at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 725 Magdala Pl, Apex, NC 27502 (USA) at 11am (EST), 4pm (GMT+1). The live stream for the funeral can be viewed here

Noline Shaw (née Waters), Glack, Dublin Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of her family and the staff at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home Longford, on Tuesday, August 3 of Noline Shaw (née Waters), Glack, Dublin Road, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by her parents and loving husband Robert. Deeply regretted by son Robert and daughters Avril and Michelle (Ghee, Killashee), son-in-law Robert, daughter-in-law Catherine,brother John (Waters, Killashee) sister Edre (Mills, Abbeyshrule), grandchildren Robert, Roisin and Rian, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. At Peace.

Noline's funeral cortege will leave her residence on Dublin Road at 10.30am on Saturday, August 7 to arrive at St John's Church, Battery Road for Funeral Service at 11am, interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Given the exceptional circumstances and to protect everyone dear to Noline and her family the Funeral Service will be restricted to 50 people only.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please. House strictly private.

Liubove Diakulic, Lithuania / 13 Canal Drive, Prospect Wood, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, in the loving care of the doctors and nurses of Mullingar General Hospital., on Thursday, August 5 of Liubove Diakulic, Lithuania / 13 Canal Drive, Prospect Wood, Longford Town, Longford. Liubove will be forever remembered with love by her heartbroken family here in Ireland and in her home country Lithuania.

Beloved by family, Cherished by friends. Rest in peace / IIsékis ramybéje.

A private cremation will take place.

John (Timber) Smyth, Corduff, Blanchardstown, Dublin / Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, on Tuesday, August 3 of John (Timber) Smyth, Corduff, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15 and formerly of Derryhaun, Co Longford. Beloved husband of Philomena and dear father of Jennifer and John; sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, grandchildren Erin and Cara, son-in-law Iain, daughter-in-law Maria, brothers Tom, Eamon and Brendan, sisters Nuala, Anne and Olive, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings but may be viewed online on Saturday, August 7 at 11am by following this LINK. When the current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating John’s life with friends and extended family at a later date.

John’s Funeral Cortège is expected to leave his residence at 10:30am on Saturday morning, August 7, as he makes his way to St. Patrick’s Church, Corduff. Anyone wishing to stand along the route as a mark of respect are asked not to gather in groups and to adhere to all guidelines relating to social distancing and the wearing of face masks.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com . Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to The Dogs Trust. “Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”

Ann Caddow (née Sweeney), Cashel, Newtowncashel, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Tuesday, August 3 of Ann Caddow (née Sweeney), Cashel, Newtowncashel, Longford. Ann will be sadly missed by her beloved husband George, sons Martin , Fintan and George. Deeply regretted and remembered with love by her daughters-in-law Roisin and Emer, grandsons Luke, Evan and Ethan extended family, neighbours and many friends. May She rest in peace.

Recitation of the Most Holy Rosary for the repose of her soul will be live-streamed on link below at 7:40pm on Monday, August 9, before mass at 8pm. Funeral Mass in line with current government guidelines on Tuesday, August 10 in Church of the Blessed Virgin, Newtowncashel, at 12 noon and this may be viewed on https://churchtv.ie/newtowncashel.html . Burial afterwards in Cashel Cemetery. The family would like to say a special thanks to all the staff at Mullingar Hospital for the wonderful care they gave to Ann.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;