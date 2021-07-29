Deaths in Longford - Thursday, July 29, 2021

Sean (JP) Eivers, Ethra, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Wednesday, July 28 of Sean (JP) Eivers, Ethra, Ballymahon, Longford. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughter Marie (McLoughlin), sons Billy (London), Christopher (Tokyo). His partner Mai, his sister Ita Ward (Clonterm). Son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Reposing privately. Due to current Government and HSE guidelines on funeral gatherings, a private funeral Mass, for family and friends only, will take place in St Matthew's Church Ballymahon on Friday, July 30 at 12 noon, followed by burial in Shrule Cemetery. A live link will be available from 12 noon on Friday morning for anyone who may wish to view the funeral Mass on St Matthew's Church Facebook page.

Roger Perry, Aughnacliffe, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, in the presence of his loving family, on Thursday, July 22 of Roger Perry, Aughnacliffe, Longford. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Susan, sons Ryan, Liam, Kieron, daughter Morwenna, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law Yvonne, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours & friends.

Leaving his residence on Friday, July 30 for funeral service and cremation at 4pm at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan. Due to government & HSE guidelines, Roger's service will be restricted to 50 people. Can be viewed on https://cam1188.click2stream.com/ and enter password Lakelandsfuneral2021

House strictly private. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to I.C.U Cavan General Hospital c/o Gorman & Fox Undertakers, Ballinalee.

Francis (Frank) Corr, Ballyboughal, Dublin / Carrigallen, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at home, on Tuesday, July 27 of Francis (Frank) Corr of Roscall, Ballyboughal, Co Dublin formerly of Gulladoo, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim and late of Fingal County Council Planning and Housing division. Sadly missed by his loving wife Ellen (Evelyn), children Francis, Maria, Carmel, Siobhan and Sean, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren, sisters Elizabeth (Betty) Murphy, Kathleen (Kathy) Steadman, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his parents; brothers; Patrick, Eugene, John, and Bernard. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at home. Removal from home to the Church of the Assumption, Ballyboughal, Co Dublin arriving for 9:20am Funeral Mass on Friday, July 30. His funeral cortege will depart Ballyboughal to arrive at St Mary's Church, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim for Funeral Mass at 1:30pm on Friday, July 30, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice Raheny or the Irish Cancer Society.

In compliance with current Government Guidelines Francis' funeral will be restricted to 50 people. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but are unable to do so due to The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

Laura Loughman (née Breslin), Urney, Lane, Drumlion, Ballinagh, Cavan / Cavan Town, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of her family, on Monday, July 26 of Laura Loughman (née Breslin), Urney, Lane, Drumlion, Ballinagh, Cavan and late of 51 College Street, Cavan Town. Predeceased by her grandson Martin and her parents Michael and Betty Breslin. Beloved wife of Martin, and dear mother of Michele, Marty & Sarah. Sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughters, her brothers Michael, Norman & Brendan, son in law Shane & daughter in law Lauren and all her adored grandchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law. Laura will be greatly missed by her relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at her home in Ballinagh on Wednesday, July 28 from 4pm until 8pm for family and close friends. Removal on Thursday morning, July 29 at 11am to the Cathedral of SS Patrick & Felim, Cavan Town, to arrive for 11.30am Requiem Mass followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd., Cavan.

Neighbours and friends are very welcome to line the route in a safe and socially distanced manner, as a mark of respect. Due to Government and HSE guidelines Laura's Requiem Mass and cremation will be restricted to 50 people.

Brian O'Connor, Winetown, Rathowen, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully in the company of his family, following a short illness bravely borne, without complaining, on Monday, July 26 of Brian O'Connor, Winetown, Rathowen, Westmeath. Predeceased by his mother Anna (Nan) his father Bernard and brother Patrick. Brian will be deeply missed by his sisters Catherine (Kate), Nuala (Williamsburg, Va. U.S.A), Mary, Ann (Cairns, Qld. Australia) and Jodie, his loving nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, brothers-in- law Liam, Tim, Tommy and Michael and by his wide circle of valued friends, especially Brendan. Rest in peace in the arms of Jesus.

Brian's funeral cortege will leave his residence on Saturday, July 31 at 11.40am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Rathowen, for the celebration of his Funeral Mass at 12 noon, with his family and close friends. Burial afterwards in Russagh Cemetery.

Given the exceptional circumstances and to protect everyone dear to Brian and his family, the Funeral Mass will be restricted to 50 people. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

The Mass can be viewed on the following link: https://youtu.be/N8_A7KmPn28

