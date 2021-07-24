Deaths in Longford - Saturday, July 24, 2021

Natasha Core, No.4 Loch View, Loch Gowna, Cavan



The death occurred, following a tragic accident, on Wednesday, July 21 of Natasha Core, No.4 Loch View, Loch Gowna, Cavan. Sadly missed by her heartbroken father Kevin Mooney, her mum Lorraine Core, her adored sons; Tyler and Leighton, her brothers; Kevin and Jason, grandmothers, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, her partner Joseph and her step-mum Sandra. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Lakelands Funeral Home and Crematorium, Dublin Road. Cavan, on Saturday, July 24, from 4-6pm, for family and close friends. Her funeral cortege will depart Lakelands Funeral Home on Sunday, July 25 at 12.15pm to the Church of the Holy Family, Loch Gowna, for requiem Mass at 1pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to Government & HSE guidelines Natasha's requiem Mass will be limited to 50 people.

Killian Casey, Rockfield, Crosserlough, Cavan

The death occurred, following a tragic accident, on Thursday, July 22 of Killian Casey, Rockfield, Crosserlough, Cavan. Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents; Fiona and Martin, sisters; Chloe and Megan, brother David, grandparents Frankie and Kitty McCaul, Agnes Casey (Joe Casey Predeceased), aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and his many friends.Rest In Peace. Funeral Arrangements Later

Chris Shiels, Mulrick, Loch Gowna, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family, following a short illness, on Saturday, July 24 of Chris Shiels, Mulrick, Loch Gowna, Cavan. Predeceased by her husband Paddy (Patrick). Funeral Arrangements Later

Joseph O'Sullivan, Kilmahon, Drumlish, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family, on Thursday, July 22 of Joseph O'Sullivan, Kilmahon, Drumlish, Longford. Deeply regretted by his wife Josephine, sons Oliver, Pat, daughters Kitty, Ann, daughters-in-law Catherine, Karen, son-in-law Thomas, grandchildren Conor, Fionn, Oisin, Kevin, Shane, Kate, Áine, Maeve, Eirn, Emer, sisters Kitty, Margaret, sisters in law Janey (Gorman), Mini (McGee), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Removal this Saturday morning, July 24 from Glennons Funeral Home, Longford leaving at 10.30 am to arrive in St. Mary's Church, Drumlish at 11am for Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Kilmahon Cemetery. Following government restrictions regarding public gatherings the funeral mass will be restricted to 50 people only. The funeral mass will be streamed live please go to www.drumlishparish.ie

Mary (Molly) Kane (née Ledwith), Maughera, Finea, Cavan / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at the General Hospital Cavan in her 90th year, on Thursday, July 22 of Mary (Molly) Kane (née Ledwith), Maughera, Finea, Cavan / Longford. Predeceased by her husband Peter and her infant son Patrick. Sadly missed by her loving son Tommie and daughter in law Debbie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Kilcogy Village on Friday evening, July 23 from 7.30pm to 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, July 24 at 12 noon in Saint Mary's Church, Carrick. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. In line with current restrictions the Funeral Mass will be limited to 50 people.

John O'Neill, Drumgrania, Mohill, Leitrim / Gortletteragh, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly at his residence, on Tuesday, July 20 of John O’Neill, Drumgrania, Mohil, Co Leitrim and formerly of Swords, Dublin. Predeceased by his brother; Frank. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sister Lizzy (Bermingham), niece; Geraldine and her husband J.J., nephew; Brendan and his wife Pauline, extended family, neighbours and friends.May John Rest in Peace.

John’s Funeral mass will take place on Monday, July 26 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Gortletteragh for funeral mass at 3pm followed by burial to Farnaught Cemetery.

In compliance with current Government Guidelines on public John’s funeral is restricted to 50 people. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

