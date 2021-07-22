Deaths in Longford - Thursday, July 22, 2021

Rita Wyer, Churchview, Lanesboro, Longford / Clara, Offaly

The death occurred on Tuesday, July 20 of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Rita Wyer, 38 Church View, Lanesboro, Co Longford and formerly of Clara, Co Offaly. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Farrell's Funeral Home, Lanesboro on Thursday, July 22, from 5pm to 7pm for family and friends. Removal on Friday, July 23 to St Mary's Church, Lanesboro for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. Due to Government and HSE guidelines Funeral Mass will be restricted to 50 people with social distancing.

Pat Rock, Shrule, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in his 96th year, at the Regional Hospital Mullingar surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, July 20 of Pat Rock, Shrule, Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Margaret, daughter Mary, and sons-in-law John, Peter, and Bill. Sadly missed by his loving sons Pat, Jim, and Tom, daughters Judy, Bridget, and Ann, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, daughters-in-law, relatives, neighbours, and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence. Funeral Mass this Friday, July 23 at 11am in St Mary's Church, Tang, followed by burial in Shrule Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live at https://youtu.be/fhfYs037F1M . House private, please.

John O'Neill, Drumgrania, Mohill, Leitrim / Gortletteragh, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly at his residence, on Tuesday, July 20 of John O’Neill, Drumgrania, Mohil, Co Leitrim and formerly of Swords, Dublin. Predeceased by his brother; Frank. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sister Lizzy (Bermingham), niece; Geraldine and her husband J.J., nephew; Brendan and his wife Pauline, extended family, neighbours and friends.May John Rest in Peace.

John’s Funeral mass will take place on Monday, July 26 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Gortletteragh for funeral mass at 3pm followed by burial to Farnaught Cemetery.

In compliance with current Government Guidelines on public John’s funeral is restricted to 50 people. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

Eva Bennett (née Noonan), Barrack Street, Whitegate, Cork / Drumlish, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly at home, on Sunday, July 18 of Eva Bennett (née Noonan), Barrack Street, Whitegate, Cork and Drumlish, Longford. Beloved wife of John, loving mother of Shane, Amanda, Chloe and Nicola. Daughter of the late Ray and Mary (Noonan), sister of Ray, Séamus and Eamonn. Sadly missed by her loving family and extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In line with continuing guidance and restrictions, a private funeral will take place for Eva. Eva will leave her home in Barrack Street on Thursday, July 22 at 1.15pm approx and travel via Hill Road to the Private mass, for her family & close friends in St. Erasmus' Church, Aghada at 2pm, after which Eva will be laid to rest in All Saints' Cemetery, Whitegate. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines if paying your respects to Eva along the routes. May Eva Rest In Peace.

Tony (Joseph, Anthony) Boyce, Lismacaffrey, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully at his home after a long illness, bravely borne, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, July 20 of Tony (Joseph, Anthony) Boyce, Lismacaffrey, Westmeath. Deeply regretted by his wife Kathleen, sons Michael and Patrick, daughters Olivia, Elaine, Caroline, Pauline and Mary, his sister Margaret, sons in-law, daughter in-law, partners, brother in-law Doug, sister in-law Peg, grandchildren Charlie, Harry, Ava, Mattie and Alex, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May Tony's Soul Rest in Peace.

In line with Government Restrictions there will be a private funeral held for Tony. House strictly private please. The family would like to thank you for your kind consideration at this time. The family would like to thank Mullingar Midlands Regional Hospital for the care of Tony over the past few months, The HSE Palliative Care Team, Dr. Pat Cullen for his continued care and support of Tony over the past few months and Fr Nigel from Boherquill for the comfort he gave to Tony and his family in his last days.

Elizabeth Briody (née Gibney), Aughavains, Loch Gowna, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family, onTuesday, July 20 of Elizabeth Briody (née Gibney), Aughavains, Loch Gowna, Cavan. Beloved wife of Patsy, predeceased by her daughter Kathleen Bouchier, daughter-in-law Margaret, brothers; Tom, Pat, James, John and sister, MaryAnn Mooney. Much loved mother of Padraig, Seamus, Anna (McGahern), Thomas, Elizabeth (Shannon), Sean and Brendan, daughters-in-law; Annemarie, Sheila, Patsie, Vera and Mags, sons-in-law; Mel, Pat and Aidan, brother-in-law Jimmy, sisters-in-law; Maureen, Kathleen and Nora, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and extended family members. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Due to current restrictions and guidelines, Elizabeth's requiem Mass will be private to family. Her funeral cortege will leave her home at 11.45am on Friday, July 23 to arrive at the Church of the Holy Family, Loch Gowna, for 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. For live streaming follow : https://www.facebook.com/parishofgownaandmullinalaghta

Patrick Mulligan, Crott, Moyne, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in Bon Secours Hospital Dublin, on Friday, July 16 of Patrick Mulligan, Crott, Moyne, Longford. Predeceased by his loving son Sean. Pat will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Bernie, sons and daughters Stephen, Nigel, Fiona, Kevin and Brigid, grandchildren Jordan, Lorraine, Turlough, Jamie, Damien, Morrigan, Jake, Adam, Joey, Angel and Tommy, sons-in-law Daryl and Dessie, daughter-in-law Avril, sisters Anne, Mary Rose, and Patricia, brothers-in-law Oliver and Tim, sisters-in-law Nora, Mary and Rosemary, nieces, nephews, relatives, his many friends and neighbours.

Pat will be reposing at the family home on Thursday, July 22 from 3pm until 8pm for family, neighbours and close friends, adhering to Covid guidelines at all times. Funeral cortège leaving the family home tomorrow, Friday, July 23 at 11.30am, arriving at St. Colmcille’s Church, Aughnacliffe for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, limited to 50 people, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The family appreciates your kindness and understanding at this difficult time. Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the link: https://vimeo.com/576693274

