Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Mary (Molly) Murtagh (née Murray), Newpark, Newtowncashel, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly and peacefully at the Blackrock Clinic, Dublin, on Tuesday, July 13 of Mary (Molly) Murtagh (née Murray), Newpark, Newtowncashel, Longford and formerly of Cleraun, Newtowncashel. Predeceased by her husband Peter and son Sean. Sadly missed by her sons Justin, Fr Michael CSsR and Declan, daughters-in-law Maeve (Killian), Lorraine (Quinn) and Caroline (Baxter), her adored grandchildren Emmet, Conor, Rory, Fergal and Ruth, her many relatives, good neighbours and friends. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Evelyn Molloy (née Ryan), Malahide, Dublin / Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 101st year, in the wonderful care of Beaumont Hospital, on Wednesday, July 7 of Evelyn Molloy (née Ryan), Malahide, Dublin and formerly Lanesboro, Longford. Beloved wife of the late John. Very sadly missed by her loving children Dearbhla, Dara, Ronán, Oisín, Dúileach, Aisling and Enan, daughters-in-law Noreen, Alison, Maria, Tess and Maria, her adored grandchildren Rory, Laoise, Conor, Fiona, Ciarán, Tuán, Macha, Surnaí, Anú, Fionn, Rian, Conall and Brogan, great grandchildren Zayn, Omar, Aoibhe, her sister Letitia Ryan and her late brother Eamon and late sisters Geraldine, Jeanette and Lily, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

In line with Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to send on condolences in the traditional manner. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

A live stream of Evelyn's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Saturday, July 17 at 11am on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/yellowwalls

Mary Connolly (née Mulvihill), Lisbane, Kiltoom, Athlone, Roscommon / Newtowncashel, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly and peacefully surrounded by her loving family at home, on Sunday, July 11 of Mary Connolly (née Mulvihill), Lisbane, Kiltoom, Athlone, Co Roscommon and formerly of Newtowncashel, Co Longford. Predeceased by her husband Brian, son in law Oliver, brothers Patrick, John and Tommy and sister Margaret. Sadly missed by her sons Thomas John, Bernard, Timothy, Martin and Patrick, daughters Mary and Roseleen Gacquin, daughters in law Doris and Kathleen, brother Bernie (The Village, Newtowncashel), grandchildren Colm, Raymond, Jacinta and Christina, great grand daughter's Jessica, Abbie and Emma, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many good friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

In keeping with current government guidelines, Mary's funeral Mass will be private to family and close friends only. The funeral cortège will leave her home on Wednesday morning, July 14 at 11am to arrive at the Church of the Risen Christ, Kiltoom, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The Connolly family thank you for your support at this time. House Strictly Private, Please.

Kevin Columb, Creelaughta, Ballinamuck, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in London, on Friday, July 2 of Kevin Columb, Creelaughta, Ballinamuck, Longford. Predeceased by his mother Josephine and father John. He will be sadly missed and remembered by his brothers Sean and Peadar, sisters Mary McGovern, Eileen O’Neill, Geraldine McAvey, Patricia Brady and Deirdre, also by his nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunt and uncle, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Kevin will repose at the home of Paddy and Eileen O’Neill on Thursday, July 15 for family and close friends only. Funeral cortege will leave their residence on Friday morning, July 16 to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamuck, for Mass of the resurrection at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Ballinamuck new cemetery.

Given the exceptional circumstances and to protect everyone dear to Kevin and his family, the Mass will be restricted to 50 people.

The Family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

John Austin Flanagan (Jack), London, formerly of Edgeworthstown, Co Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at home in the loving care of his family, on Wednesday, June 30 of John Austin Flanagan (Jack), London, formerly of Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Predeceased by sister Jeanette Tempany, parents Austin and May Flanagan. Sadly missed by his daughter Geraldine and his many friends. May he rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection at 12pm on Monday, July 19 at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Mitcham followed by a cremation at Croydon Cemetery. Floral tributes from Tapper Funeral Service Floristry +44 (0)1202 339089 or donations to Guide Dogs For The Blind.

Margaret (Maunie) Kavanagh (nee Fogarty), Birmingham, UK and formerly of Cranleymore, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home in the loving care of her family, on Thursday, July 1 of Margaret (Maunie) Kavanagh (nee Fogarty), Birmingham, UK and formerly of Cranleymore, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Predeceased by husband Joe, parents Thomas and Mary Kate Fogarty, sister Una, brothers Tommy and Frank, and son Michael.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by daughter Mary, sons Tony, Johnnie, Paddy, and Mark, daughters-in-law Elaine, Rachel, and Sharon, grandchildren Lorna, Kate, and Joe, sisters Nancy, Phyllis, Noellie, and Madge, brothers Johnny, Gerry, and Joe, brothers-in-law and sisters -in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, and all who knew her. May she rest in peace.

Funeral Mass at Erdington Abbey church in Birmingham on Tuesday, July 20 at 11.30am.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;