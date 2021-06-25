Deaths in Longford - Friday, June 25, 2021

Debbie Bridget Walker (née Neilon), Bawn, Moydow, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in Mullingar General Hospital surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, June 23 of Debbie Bridget Walker (née Neilon), Bawn, Moydow, Longford and formerly Muckerstaff, Coolarty, Granard. She is predeceased by her parents James and Bridget. Debbie will be forever remembered by her loving family, husband Charlie, sons Charles, Jason and Simon, brothers and sisters Mike, JP, John, Thomas, Derry, Basil, Mary and Annette, grandchildren Aaron and Stephen, nephews, nieces, neighbours and her many friends.

Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, Love leaves a memory no one can steal. May She Rest In Peace.

Debbie will repose in Connell's Funeral Home, Church St, Longford, on Friday, June 25 from 6pm with prayers at 7.30pm.

Funeral mass on Saturday, June 26 at 2.30pm in St Brigid's Church, Ardagh, followed with burial in Granardkill Cemetery. (Funeral mass limited to 50 people only). https://www.churchtv.ie/ardagh/ Family Home private please. Please practice social distancing at all times.

Brendan Collopy, No 7 Cartron Road, Kenagh, Longford



The death occurred, in Tullamore General Hospital, on Wednesday, June 23 of Brendan Collopy, No 7 Cartron Road, Kenagh, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Maureen and his brother Desmond. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughter Leonie, sons Michael and Derek and their partners Lizzy and Susan, his sister Marion, brothers Gerald, Arthur and Declan, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law and son-in-law Greg, his beloved grandchildren Andrew, Aaron, Chloe, Shelby, Ciara, Nichole, Avril and Abigail, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing privately. Due to current Government and HSE guidelines on funeral gatherings, a private Funeral Mass, for family only, will take place on Sunday, June 27 after 10.30am Mass in St Dominic's Church, Kenagh, followed by burial in Kilcommock Cemetery.



Kathleen Glennon (née Smith), Kilcogy Lower, Kilcogy, Cavan / Delvin, Westmeath

The death occurred, on Wednesday, June 2 of Kathleen Glennon (née Smith), Birmingham and late of Kilcogy Lower, Kilcogy, Cavan / Delvin, Westmeath.

Mary Whitney (née Mollaghan), Aughintemple, Ardagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford on Tuesday, June 22 of Mary Whitney (née Mollaghan), Aughintemple, Ardagh, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Bernard. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Mairead Reilly (Upper Ferefad), her sons John (Breaney) and Brian (Ballymurray, Roscommon), grandchildren Laura, David, Edel, Jonathan, Zoe, Alex, Emma and Ava, nieces and nephews, daughters-in-law Kay and Geraldine, son-in-law Brendan, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Removal on Friday morning, June 25 from the home of her son John in Breaney to St Brigid's Church, Ardagh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon which will take place privately and will be confined to family members and friends limited to 50 people in line with Government guidelines. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The family appreciates your support at this time. House private. Funeral Mass may be viewed online here

Maurice Casey, Kenagh, Longford



The death occurred on Tuesday, June 8 of Maurice Casey, Kenagh, Longford and formerly of South Harrow, London. Predeceased by his father George, his sister Colette and his brother David. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his children Callum and Mia, his former partner Laura, his mother Colette, his sisters Judy, Rosie and Alison, his brothers John, Brendan and Francis, his sisters-in-law and brothers in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing privately. Due to current Government and HSE guidelines on funeral gatherings, a private funeral Mass, for family and friends only, will take place on Friday, June 25 in St Dominic's Church, Kenagh at 12 noon, followed by burial in Moydow Cemetery.

