Deaths in Longford - Thursday, June 24, 2021

Mary Whitney (née Mollaghan), Aughintemple, Ardagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford on Tuesday, June 22 of Mary Whitney (née Mollaghan), Aughintemple, Ardagh, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Bernard. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Mairead Reilly (Upper Ferefad), her sons John (Breaney) and Brian (Ballymurray, Roscommon), grandchildren Laura, David, Edel, Jonathan, Zoe, Alex, Emma and Ava, nieces and nephews, daughters-in-law Kay and Geraldine, son-in-law Brendan, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Removal on Friday morning, JUne 25 from the home of her son John in Breaney to St Brigid's Church, Ardagh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon which will take place privately and will be confined to family members and friends limited to 50 people in line with Government guidelines. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The family appreciates your support at this time. House private. Funeral Mass may be viewed online here

Maurice Casey, Kenagh, Longford



The death occurred on Tuesday, June 8 of Maurice Casey, Kenagh, Longford and formerly of South Harrow, London. Predeceased by his father George, his sister Colette and his brother David. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his children Callum and Mia, his former partner Laura, his mother Colette, his sisters Judy, Rosie and Alison, his brothers John, Brendan and Francis, his sisters-in-law and brothers in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing privately. Due to current Government and HSE guidelines on funeral gatherings, a private funeral Mass, for family and friends only, will take place on Friday, June 25 in St Dominic's Church, Kenagh at 12 noon, followed by burial in Moydow Cemetery.

Jadvyga Tomasevskoja, Ardnacassa Avenue, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Monday, June 21 of Jadvyga Tomasevskoja, Ardnacassa Avenue, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Risard. Jadvyga will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, her daughter Regina, brother Vytas, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Ilsekis ramybeje.

Jadvyga’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Thursday, June 24 at 10.40am to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Given the exceptional circumstances and to protect everyone dear to Jadvyga and her family, the Mass will be restricted to 50 people only. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Mairead Spencer (née Cashell), Portmarnock, Dublin / Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and in the tender care of staff at St Francis Hospice, Raheny on Sunday, June 20 of Mairead Spencer (née Cashell), Loughshinny, Co Dublin and formerly of Portmarnock, Co Dublin and Ballymahon, Co Longford. Beloved wife of Peter and loving mother of Gavin and James. Very sadly missed by her husband and sons, daughters-in-law Fiona and Gemma, grandson Lachlan, brothers Maurice, Willie and Tom and sister Noreen, (Predeceased by her brother Con and sister Brighid), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, friends and neighbours. May she rest in peace.

In line with Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place on Thursday, June 24.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice, Raheny. Donate Here or The Marie Keating Foundation Donate Here

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Thursday morning, June 24, at 10am via the following link http://www.portmarnockparish.ie/

Bridie Donohoe (née Gill), Ardunsaghan, Carrigallen, Leitrim / Killeshandra, Cavan



The death occurred, unexpectedly and peacefully at her residence, on Tuesday, June 22 of Bridie Donohoe (née Gill), Ardunsaghan, Carrigallen, Leitrim / Killeshandra, Cavan. Predeceased by her parents Francis and Mary, brothers Pat, Aidan, Brian and Willie. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Pat Joe, sons Pat and Gary, daughters Yeonette and Siobhan, brothers and sisters Mary, Kate, Rosaleen, Nuala, Margaret, Éamon, Sue, Josephine and Jacqueline, her sons-in-law Kevin and Pat, daughters-in-law Carmel and Celia, her adored grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May her Gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence until removal on Thursday morning, June 24 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Drumreilly for Funeral Mass at 12 noon restricted to 50 people with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. Those who wish to show their support along the route are asked to do so by social distancing in a safe manner.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link. https://vimeo.com/566501445

Teresa Coloe (née Duke), Rockbrook, Ballynacargy, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, at her home, following an illness, on Tuesday, June 22 of Teresa Coloe (née Duke), Rockbrook, Ballynacargy, Westmeath. Predeceased by her husband Denis. Survived by her loving children, Carol, Joan, Gordon, Úna, Sinéad and Maura, sons-in-law Brendan, Richie, Derek and Gary, daughter-in-law Ursula, grandchildren, sisters, brother, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. May Teresa rest in peace.

Removal on Thursday, June 24 to the Church of the Nativity, Ballynacargy for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards to Sonna cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

Due to government guidelines, the number in the Church is restricted. Those who would like to attend are welcome to stand along the route to the Church/graveyard, in the church yard, at the cemetery or can view the Mass online (details to follow).The family thank you for your understanding and support at this time.

