Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Mairead Spencer (née Cashell), Portmarnock, Dublin / Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and in the tender care of staff at St Francis Hospice, Raheny on Sunday, June 20 of Mairead Spencer (née Cashell), Loughshinny, Co Dublin and formerly of Portmarnock, Co Dublin and Ballymahon, Co Longford. Beloved wife of Peter and loving mother of Gavin and James. Very sadly missed by her husband and sons, daughters-in-law Fiona and Gemma, grandson Lachlan, brothers Maurice, Willie and Tom and sister Noreen, (Predeceased by her brother Con and sister Brighid), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, friends and neighbours. May she rest in peace.

In line with Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place on Thursday, June 24.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice, Raheny. Donate Here or The Marie Keating Foundation Donate Here

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Thursday morning, June 24, at 10am via the following link http://www.portmarnockparish.ie/

James Mahon, Ballagh, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred on Friday, June 18 of James Mahon, Ballagh, Newtownforbes, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Bartley and Cecilia, infant brother Bartholomew, sister Ellie (Cronin) USA.

Deeply regretted by Agnes, daughters Marúna and Collette, brother John (USA), sisters Mae (Walsh) USA, Elizabeth (Manning), Phyllis (Rogan) USA, Martina (Manning), sons-in-law Eoin (Horgan), Tomás (McGoey), grandchildren Matthew, Robert, Rebecca, Andrew, Luke, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal this Wednesday morning, June 23 leaving Glennons Funeral Home, Longford at 11.30am for funeral mass at 12 noon in St Marys Church, Newtownforbes followed by burial in local cemetery. Following government restrictions regarding public gatherings, the Mass will be restricted to 50 people only. The Mass will be streamed live please click on the following link.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only, please.

Angela Allen (née Coyne), Stepaside, Dublin / Blackrock, Dublin / Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, in the loving care of the staff at Belmont Nursing Home, Dublin, on Friday, June 18 of Angela Allen (née Coyne) of Stepaside, Dublin, formerly of Blackrock, Co Dublin and Ballymahon, Co Longford. Beloved wife of the late Raymond, Angela is predeceased by her son Peter and daughter Jacqui. She will be sadly missed by her sons, Jimmy, Stephen, Shane, Mark and Ivan and her daughter Maura, her sister Carmel, and daughters-in-law. She will also be missed and is fondly remembered by her grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Angela’s family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at the Blackrock Clinic and at Belmont nursing home for the wonderful care she was given during her final months and to the home care professionals who helped so much through her final years. May she Rest in Peace.

In line with Government and HSE advice regarding funeral gatherings, a private funeral to the maximum of 50 people will take place on Tuesday, June 22 at 12 noon. Live streaming of the Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/sandyford

Angela’s Funeral Cortège is expected to leave JP Ward & Sons, Funeral Home, Sandyford Village, at 11:40am on Tuesday morning and will proceed to St Mary’s Church, Sandyford. Anyone wishing to line the route is welcome to do so, while observing all Covid guidelines.

