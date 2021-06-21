Deaths in Longford - Monday, June 21, 2021

James Mahon, Ballagh, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred on Friday, June 18 of James Mahon, Ballagh, Newtownforbes, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Bartley and Cecilia, infant brother Bartholomew, sister Ellie (Cronin) USA.

Deeply regretted by Agnes, daughters Marúna and Collette, brother John (USA), sisters Mae (Walsh) USA, Elizabeth (Manning), Phyllis (Rogan) USA, Martina (Manning), sons-in-law Eoin (Horgan), Tomás (McGoey), grandchildren Matthew, Robert, Rebecca, Andrew, Luke, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Rest in Peace.

Funeral arrangement to follow. Family flowers only, please.

Angela Allen (née Coyne), Stepaside, Dublin / Blackrock, Dublin / Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, in the loving care of the staff at Belmont Nursing Home, Dublin, on Friday, June 18 of Angela Allen (née Coyne) of Stepaside, Dublin, formerly of Blackrock, Co Dublin and Ballymahon, Co Longford. Beloved wife of the late Raymond, Angela is predeceased by her son Peter and daughter Jacqui. She will be sadly missed by her sons, Jimmy, Stephen, Shane, Mark and Ivan and her daughter Maura, her sister Carmel, and daughters-in-law. She will also be missed and is fondly remembered by her grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Angela’s family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at the Blackrock Clinic and at Belmont nursing home for the wonderful care she was given during her final months and to the home care professionals who helped so much through her final years. May she Rest in Peace.

In line with Government and HSE advice regarding funeral gatherings, a private funeral to the maximum of 50 people will take place on Tuesday, June 22 at 12 noon. Live streaming of the Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/sandyford

Angela’s Funeral Cortège is expected to leave JP Ward & Sons, Funeral Home, Sandyford Village, at 11:40am on Tuesday morning and will proceed to St Mary’s Church, Sandyford. Anyone wishing to line the route is welcome to do so, while observing all Covid guidelines.

