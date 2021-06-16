Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Mel Gilleran, The Demense, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, unexpectedly, on Monday, June 14 of Mel Gilleran, The Demense, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Mel and Nora. Mel will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his beloved wife Pauline, sisters Maureen (Dublin) and Anne (Australia), brothers Anthony (Dublin), James (Dublin) and Ernan (Belturbet), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Mel’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Thursday morning, June 17 at 10.40am to arrive at St.Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and to protect everyone dear to Mel and his family, the Mass will be restricted to 50 people only. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com .The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to The Irish Heart Foundation, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Aidan Doherty, Soran, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at his residence, after a long illness bravely borne, on Sunday, June 13 of Aidan Doherty, Soran, Ballinalee, Longford. Predeceased by his parents, Patrick and Julia, brothers Paddy, Brendan and Michael. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Frances (nee Egan), sons Padraig (Soran), Aidan (Ballybay), daughter Brid Mc Dermott (Mullingar), son in law Rory, daughters in law Dearbhla and Sinead, sister Sheila and brother Kevin, beloved grandchildren Daniel, Clara, Conor, Liam, Niamh, Anna, Hugh, Tom, Neasa and Sadhbh.

Reposing at his residence until removal to St Mary's Church, Ennybegs for Funeral Mass on Wednesday, June 16 at 2pm, followed by burial in St Emers Cemetery Ballinalee. No flowers please, donations in lieu to The Irish Cancer Society and Longford Hospice Homecare, c/o Farrell's Undertakers. Funeral Mass can be viewed on: www.churchservices.tv



Krzysztof Szarlejko, Connolly Crescent, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Friday, June 11 of Krzysztof Szarlejko, Connolly Crescent, Longford Town, Longford. He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, wife Magdalana, sons Kacper, Aleksander and Nikodem, daughter Kasia, mother Malgorzta, relatives and friends. Niech spoczywa w pokoju.

Krzysztof’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Saturday morning, June 19 at 10.40am to arrive at S Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, followed by private cremation. Given the exceptional circumstances and to protect everyone dear to Krzysztof and his family the Mass will be restricted to 50 people only. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com . The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Mary Murphy (née Cummiskey), Clontarf, Dublin / Kenagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at Nazareth House, on Saturday, June 12 of Mary Murphy (née Cummiskey), Clontarf, Dublin 3 and formerly of Kenagh, Co Longford. Beloved wife of JJ, very sadly missed by her daughter Sinead, son Barry, son-in-law Jimmy, daughter-in-law Susan, grandchildren Leah, James, Leo and Sofia, sister Patricia, brothers Arthur and Noel, in-laws, extended family, friends and neighbours. May She Rest in Peace.

Due to the current restrictions, a private funeral will take place for family and close friends only. For those who would have liked to attend the service, it can be viewed on Thursday, June 17 at 12noon by visiting www.churchcamlive.ie/dollymount-live-stream/

Cian Gray, Ballyduffy, Moyne, Longford





The death occurred, peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, following a long illness borne with great courage and dignity, on Saturday, June 12 of Cian Gray, Ballyduffy, Moyne, Longford, aged 19 years. Cian will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his heartbroken family, mother Josephine, father Matthew, brothers Niall and Odhrán, sister Tara, much-loved grandmother Roseann (Heslin), aunts, uncles, relatives and a wide circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Cian’s funeral cortège will leave his residence on Wednesday, June 16 at 11.30am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Moyne, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Legga Cemetery. Following government guidelines and to protect everyone dear to Cian and his family, the Mass will be restricted to 50 people only. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.churchtv.ie and click on Moyne. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Longford Palliative Care / The Irish Cancer Society, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;