Deaths in Longford - Sunday, June 13, 2021

Madge McGoey (née Hussey), Annaly Park, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, June 11 of Madge McGoey (née Hussey), Annaly Park, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by her beloved husband John and by her dear sons John, Patrick and Sean. Madge will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, daughters Siobhan (Reilly), Margaret, Lizzie (Healy), Sinead (McGoey), Orla (Fox), Tara, Elva and Patricia, sons Wayne and Don, sister Irene (Gowna, Co Cavan), brother Sean (Clondra), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Madge’s funeral cortege will leave her residence on Monday morning, June 14 at 10.40am to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and to protect everyone dear to Madge and her family the Mass will be restricted to 50 people only. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com .

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Longford Hospice, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please

William (Willie) Waters, Gortletteragh, Leitrim / Ballinamuck, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at Mullingar Regional Hospital surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, June 11 of William (Willie) Waters, Fearglass North, Mohill PO, Co Leitrim / Ballinamuck, Longford. Predeceased by his parents; William and Kate Anne and his sister; Mary. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife; Carmel, daughters; Caroline, Kathleen and Noelle, sons; James and Kieran, daughters-in-law Orla and Noeleen, sons-in-law; Damien and Rory, sister; Anne, brother-in-law; Ivor, his 12 grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Willie’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Willie’s remains will repose at his residence private to family and close friends, due to Covid restrictions. Willie’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Monday, June 14 at 12.30pm to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Gortletteragh, for funeral Mass at 1pm followed by burial at Ballinamuck new cemetery. Those wishing to pay their respects along the route may do so by adhering to social distancing guidelines.

In compliance with current Government Guidelines on public gatherings Willie’s funeral is restricted to 50 family members. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

Hugh (Hughie) McGowan, Baldoyle, Dublin / Aughnacliffe, Longford / Banada, Sligo



The death occurred, peacefully at St Francis Hospice, Raheny surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, June 10 of Hugh (Hughie) McGowan, Baldoyle, Dublin and Aughakine, Aughnacliffe, Longford (formerly of Banada, Sligo). Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Madeline, daughter's Amanda, Michelle and Sonia, sons-in-law David and Diarmuid, grandchildren Zoe, Amy and Ben, brother and sisters Michael, Marie, Tom, Geraldine, Dolores, John, Oliver and Cathy.

Reposing at his home in Baldoyle, Dublin on Saturday and Sunday, June 12 and 13 from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Monday morning, June 14 at 10am at St Peter and Paul's Church, Baldoyle, Dublin 13 followed by burial in Balgriffin Cemetery.

Agnes Ward (née Dawson), Ballyfermot, Dublin / Granard, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the staff in Lucan Lodge Nursing Home, on Friday, June 11 of Agnes Ward (née Dawson), late of Ballyfermot, Dublin and formerly Granard, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Simon and sons Vincent, Brendan and Francis, sadly missed by her sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandson, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, wonderful neighbours and friends.Family Flowers only. May She Rest in Peace.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral Mass will take place. Agnes’ Funeral Mass may be streamed live on Monday morning, June 14, at 10am by clicking on the following link: https://www.stmatthewsballyfermot.com/webcam/

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;