Deaths in Longford - Thursday, June 10, 2021

Eamon Kenny, Blenavoher, Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, June 8 of Eamon Kenny, Blenavoher, Lanesboro, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Tim & Sabina and sister Pauline. He will be sadly missed by his loving and caring wife Freda, children Colette, Mark and Sheila, sister Claire, brother Johnny, brothers in law Michael and Eddie, daughter in law Deirdre and sons in law Pat and David, his grandchildren Leah, Tim, David, Joe, Ella and all his nephews, nieces, neighbours, and friends.

May he Rest in Peace. Funeral Cortege will leave his residence at 12:30pm on Thursday, June 10 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Lanesboro at 1pm for Funeral Mass, burial afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. Due to Government and HSE guidelines Funeral Mass will be restricted to 50 people with social distancing. If you would like to view the Funeral Mass please do so via the following link https://www.churchtv.ie/lanesborough/

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer’s Society c/o Farrell Funeral Directors or via donation box in church. House Private Please.

Isabella Corrigan (née Gaynor), Farnham Road, Cavan Town, Cavan / Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully at her home, on Monday, June 7 of Isabella Corrigan (nee Gaynor) Farnham Road, Cavan and formerly Garrymore, Ballinagh. Beloved wife of the late Frank Corrigan (Drumlane). Mother of the late Gráinne Redmond, loving daughter of the late Mary and Michael Gaynor, Garrymore, Ballinagh and sister of the late Pearse, Sean, Mary (Baby) Kathleen, Gretta, Ciss, Winnie, Laura and Bernadette who passed away on May 12 2021.

Isabella will be so sadly missed by her heartbroken family, Rosemarie, Owen, Liz and Bernadette, her sons-in-law, daughter-in law, her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sister Sue McGovern, brother Thomas, nephews, nieces, all her relatives, her wonderful neighbours in Farnham Road and her many, many good friends. May she rest in peace.

Due to health regulations the Funeral will be private to Family and very close friends, confined to 50 people socially distanced. The Funeral will leave the McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Rd, Cavan on Saturday, June 12 at 11.30am and travel via Farnham Road and Farnham St to the Cathedral of Ss Patrick & Felim, Cavan arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Mass will be followed by private cremation. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.cavantownparish.com

No flowers please, donations to St. Christopher’s Hospice, Cavan would be appreciated by the Family C/o of McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Rd., Cavan or to any Family member. House Private Please.

