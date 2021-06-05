Deaths in Longford - Saturday, June 5, 2021

Georgie Sammon, Bunlahy, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, on Wednesday, June 2 of Georgie Sammon (cattle dealer), Bunlahy, Ballinalee, Longford. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Carmel, parents Georgie and Mary, sisters Kate and Mary (England). Georgie will always be remembered with love by his family, sons Gerry, Michael and daughter Mary, son-in-law Sean, daughter-in-law Trina, grandchildren Ciaran, Megan, Corey, Clodagh and Luke, brother James (England), sister Rose (England), nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and his many friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace Georgie.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, this Saturday, June 5 from 5:30pm followed by prayers at 7:30pm. Georgie's funeral cortege will leave Connell's Funeral Home on Sunday, June 6 at 12:45pm travelling by his home in Bunlahy at approximately 1:15pm, then onto Ballymore via Killeen old school on route to St.Mary's Church, Granard for 2 o'clock funeral mass. Burial afterwards in Granardkill Cemetery. Family home is private, please. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines at all times.

