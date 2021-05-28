Deaths in Longford - Friday, May 28, 2021

Seamus Murray, Tipper, Newtowncashel, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, May 27 of Seamus Murray, Tipper, Newtowncashel, Longford. Predeceased by his beloved wife Della. Seamus will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, sister Catherine, brothers Liam (Sonny) – Glenfarne and Tommy –Ballinahown, sisters-in-law Angela and Mary, brother-in-law Patsy, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Seamus’ funeral cortege will leave his residence on Saturday morning, May 29 at 11.30am to arrive at The Church of the Blessed Virgin, Newtowncashel, for Mass of The Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Saint’s Island Cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines and social distancing protocols, the Mass will be restricted to 50 people only, the Mass will be streamed live please go to https://churchtv.ie/newtowncashel.html

The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time.

Elizabeth Mulligan (née McGuire), Derrinlester, Cavan / Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at The Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Thursday, May 27 of Elizabeth Mulligan (née McGuire), late of Derrinlester, County Cavan, Sudbury Town, Wembley and Midara Gardens, Longford. Predeceased by her beloved husband Fred, parents Elizabeth and John, sisters Mary Alice, Margaret and Agnes and her brother Johnny. Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews-in-law, relatives, friends and all those who cared for her in the Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown. May Elizabeth’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

While adhering to the Government and HSE advice regarding public gatherings, Elizabeth’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am, this Saturday, May 29, in the Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, privately, for family and close friends. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery, Longford.

The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time.

Teresa Casey, Clonmore, Killashee, Longford / Sligo Town, Sligo



The death occurred, peacefully, in the excellent care of the staff of Athlunkard Nursing Home, Corbally, County Clare, on Wednesday, May 26 of Teresa Casey, Clonmore, Killashee, County Longford and Old Market Street, Sligo. Predeceased by her parents John and Annie Kate, her siblings Willie Francis, Tommie, Brendan, Eddie James, Agnes, Rosheen and Bridie. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Eileen and Pauline, brothers Bernie and Vincent, sisters-in-law Nan and Mary, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives and good friends in Longford and Sligo. Rest In Peace.

Teresa’s Funeral Cortege will leave Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athlone Road, Longford, this Saturday, May 29 at 1.30pm approximately, to arrive at Saint Patrick's Church, Killashee, for Funeral Mass at 2pm, with burial afterwards in Ballinakill Cemetery.

Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Teresa’s Funeral Mass will be restricted to family and close friends – limited to 50 people.

The Mass will be broadcast via St Mary's Parish Lanesboro Facebook Page, please click on the link Funeral Mass for Theresa... - St Mary's Parish Lanesboro | Facebook

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer’s Society c/o Kelly’s Funeral Directors or via donation box in church.

Vincent Daly, 11 Colmcille Terrace, Granard, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his family in Tullamore General Hospital, on Wednesday, May 26 of Vincent Daly, 11 Colmcille Terrace, Granard, Longford (former Defence Forces). He is predeceased by his parents Willie and Mary (Babs), brother PJ, sisters Lil and Maureen, sons-in-law Stephen and David.

Vincent will be forever missed by his loving family, wife Carmel, sons Paul and Vincent, daughters Angela and Sandra, brother Willie, sisters Vera and Josie, daughters-in-law Claire (Allen) and Stephanie, brothers-in-law Christy and James (UK), sisters-in-law Mary and Lily, his adored grandchildren Jason, Ryan, Darragh, Rhys, Leona, Aaron and Clodagh. nephews, nieces, neighbours and his many great friends.

A gentle nature, A heart of gold, these are the memories we will hold. Rest in peace Vincent. Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Thursday, May 27 from 6pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral cortege will leave his home at 11.40am on Saturday, May 29 for funeral mass at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Granard, followed by burial in Granard Kill Cemetery. Family home is private at all times please. Please remember to practice social distancing at all times.

Bernie Noone (née McGivney), Drumhalla, Tullyco, Cootehill, Cavan / Abbeylara, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, on Wednesday, May 26 of Bernie Noone (née McGivney), Drumhalla, Tullyco, Cootehill, Cavan / Abbeylara, Longford. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jim, and loving mother of Sarah Smyth (Navan), and James (Abu Dhabi), sadly missed by her son-in-law Larry, daughter-in-law Lorraine, brothers Michael and Ciaran, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and work colleagues. Rest In Peace.

Removal from her home on Saturday, May 29 to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Laragh for Funeral Mass at 11.30am, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Due to current restrictions Bernie's Funeral Mass will be limited to 50 people. The Mass will be streamed live on www.churchtv.ie/laragh The cremation service can be viewed on http://lakelandscrematorium.ie Password is Lakelandsfuneral2021

Anyone standing along the route are most welcome & are asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines. House strictly private.

Margaret (Molly) O'Doherty (née Burns), Melview, Longford Town, Longford / Clonee, Meath

The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, May 25 of Margaret (Molly) O'Doherty (née Burns), Melview, Longford Town, Longford and formerly Clonee, Meath. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Predeceased by her infant son Neil and daughter-in-law Kathleen. Margaret will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her daughters Marie and Roisin, son Thomas (Ed), sons-in-law Michael and Justin, daughter-in-law Alice, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When the current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating Margaret’s life with friends and extended family at a later date.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com . Margaret’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online on Friday, May 28 at 11am by following this LINK “Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis”

Richard (Dick) Hyland, Rathfarnham, Dublin / Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness at St Vincent’s Hospital in his 90th year, on Monday, May 24 of Richard (Dick) Hyland, Ballytore Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin and formerly of Edgeworthstown, Co Longford and AIB. Predeceased by his parents and brothers; Patrick, Donal, Liam (Bill), Fr Macartan OFM Cap. Sadly missed by his sister Miriam (Meade), his nephews and nieces, in particular his beloved Caroline and Emily and his many relatives and friends. May Richard Rest in Peace.

Due to the current government regulations a private family funeral will take place which can be viewed on Friday, May 28 at 10am using the following link: https://rathfarnhamparish.ie/webcam/

Phyllis Hourigan (née Murray), Leeds and formerly of Clare, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully on Saturday, May 15 of Mrs Phyllis Hourigan, (nee Murray) late of Leeds and formerly of Clare, Strokestown, Co Roscommon, aged 87 years. Loyal wife of 63 years to her late husband John RIP. Devoted mother to Mary, Kathleen, John, Patrick and Michael. Loving grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all her loving family and many dear friends.

Private Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Leeds on Thursday, June 3 at 12.30pm followed by burial at Horsforth Cemetery, Leeds. Streaming of this service is available by following the link below. Family flowers only please, donations for Dementia UK may be given by following the link https://private.streamingevent.co.uk/ phyllishourigan03062021 ‘May she rest in peace’

Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Directors, Leeds 00441132326900.

Vincent Walker, Tully, Coolarty, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, in his 86th year, on Friday, April 30 of Vincent Walker, of Old Woolwick Road, London and formerly of Tully Coolarty, Granard/Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Predeceased by his wife Kay, parents Patrick and Agnes, brother Patrick, sisters Tessie, Peggy, Veronica and Bridget, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews Denis and Patrick and niece Agnes.He will be sadly missed by his brother Jimmy, nephews and nieces.

Mass will take place in Our Lady of Grace Church, Greenwich, London on Friday, June 4 at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Rest in peace.

