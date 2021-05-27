Deaths in Longford - Thursday, May 27, 2021

Teresa Casey, Clonmore, Killashee, Longford / Sligo Town, Sligo



The death occurred, peacefully, in the excellent care of the staff of Athlunkard Nursing Home, Corbally, County Clare, on Wednesday, May 26 of Teresa Casey, Clonmore, Killashee, County Longford and Old Market Street, Sligo. Predeceased by her parents John and Annie Kate, her siblings Willie Francis, Tommie, Brendan, Eddie James, Agnes, Rosheen and Bridie. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Eileen and Pauline, brothers Bernie and Vincent, sisters-in-law Nan and Mary, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives and good friends in Longford and Sligo. Rest In Peace.

Teresa’s Funeral Cortege will leave Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athlone Road, Longford, this Saturday, May 29 at 1.30pm approximately, to arrive at Saint Patrick's Church, Killashee, for Funeral Mass at 2pm, with burial afterwards in Ballinakill Cemetery.

Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Teresa’s Funeral Mass will be restricted to family and close friends – limited to 50 people.

The Mass will be broadcast via St Mary's Parish Lanesboro Facebook Page, please click on the link Funeral Mass for Theresa... - St Mary's Parish Lanesboro | Facebook

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer’s Society c/o Kelly’s Funeral Directors or via donation box in church.

Vincent Daly, 11 Colmcille Terrace, Granard, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his family in Tullamore General Hospital, on Wednesday, May 26 of Vincent Daly, 11 Colmcille Terrace, Granard, Longford (former Defence Forces). He is predeceased by his parents Willie and Mary (Babs), brother PJ, sisters Lil and Maureen, sons-in-law Stephen and David.

Vincent will be forever missed by his loving family, wife Carmel, sons Paul and Vincent, daughters Angela and Sandra, brother Willie, sisters Vera and Josie, daughters-in-law Claire (Allen) and Stephanie, brothers-in-law Christy and James (UK), sisters-in-law Mary and Lily, his adored grandchildren Jason, Ryan, Darragh, Rhys, Leona, Aaron and Clodagh. nephews, nieces, neighbours and his many great friends.

A gentle nature, A heart of gold, these are the memories we will hold. Rest in peace Vincent. Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Thursday, May 27 from 6pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral cortege will leave his home at 11.40am on Saturday, May 29 for funeral mass at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Granard, followed by burial in Granard Kill Cemetery. Family home is private at all times please. Please remember to practice social distancing at all times.

Bernie (Bunty) McGoey, The Courtyard, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred on Monday, May 24 of Bernie (Bunty) McGoey, The Courtyard, Newtownforbes, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Tom and Mary, by his sisters Pauline, Philomena, Margaret, Bridie and Gretta and by his brothers Sonny, Michael, John and Tom. Bernie will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, daughter Nessa, son Shane, sisters Patsy and Eileen, brothers Gerard and Tony, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Bernie’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Thursday, May 27 at 11.40am to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines and social distancing protocols, to protect everyone dear to Bernie and his family, the Mass will be restricted to 50 people only. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.churchtv.ie and click on Newtownforbes.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Longford Hospice, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.

George Doherty, Rhyne, Killoe, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, on Tuesday, May 25 of George Doherty (cattle dealer), Rhyne, Killoe, Co Longford. Predeceased by his brothers Sean and Tom (Austin) and niece Mary. Deeply regretted by his nephew Tom (Dublin), grandnephew Kevin, Aiden and Francis Doherty, Soran, Ballinalee.

Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Enybeggs, on Thursday, May 27 at 2pm, followed by burial in Cullyfad Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/ . Due to government regulations, 50 people are allowed to attend the funeral Mass.

Bernie Noone (née McGivney), Drumhalla, Cootehill, Cavan / Abbeylara, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, on Wednesday, May 26 of Bernie Noone (née McGivney), Drumhalla, Cootehill, Cavan / Abbeylara, Longford. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jim, and loving mother of Sarah Smyth (Navan), and James (Abu Dubai), sadly missed by her son-in-law Larry, daughter-in-law Lorraine, brothers Michael and Ciaran, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and work colleagues.Rest in Peace. House strictly private. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Bridget (Bríd) Harvey (née O'Reilly), Lucan, Dublin / Aughnacliffe, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at the Mater Hospital, on Sunday, May 23 of Bridget (Bríd) Harvey (née O'Reilly), Lucan, Dublin and formerly Aughnacliffe, Longford. Bríd (Bridget), beloved wife of the late John, dear mother of Mary, Carmel, Edward, Charlie, Gerry, Brian, Olivia and John-Paul and devoted grandmother of Ciara, Catherine, Ailbhe, Méadbh, Robyn, Roisín, Maria, John and baby Anna. Very sadly missed by her loving family, brothers, sisters, son-in-law Tom, daughters-in-law Maria, Joan and Engela, Tara, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. Bríd’s Funeral cortege will leave her home on Thursday morning, May 27 at 11am (approx) for neighbours, friends and family to pay their respects. Bríd’s Funeral Mass may be viewed by following the link below on Thursday morning at 11.30 am. https://lucanparish.com/churchmediatv-streaming-service . House strictly private and Family flowers only, Please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. “Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis”

Margaret (Molly) O'Doherty (née Burns), Melview, Longford Town, Longford / Clonee, Meath

The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, May 25 of Margaret (Molly) O'Doherty (née Burns), Melview, Longford Town, Longford and formerly Clonee, Meath. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Predeceased by her infant son Neil and daughter-in-law Kathleen. Margaret will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her daughters Marie and Roisin, son Thomas (Ed), sons-in-law Michael and Justin, daughter-in-law Alice, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When the current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating Margaret’s life with friends and extended family at a later date.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com . Margaret’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online on Friday, May 28 at 11am by following this LINK “Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis”

Richard (Dick) Hyland, Rathfarnham, Dublin / Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness at St Vincent’s Hospital in his 90th year, on Monday, May 24 of Richard (Dick) Hyland, Ballytore Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin and formerly of Edgeworthstown, Co Longford and AIB. Predeceased by his parents and brothers; Patrick, Donal, Liam (Bill), Fr Macartan OFM Cap. Sadly missed by his sister Miriam (Meade), his nephews and nieces, in particular his beloved Caroline and Emily and his many relatives and friends. May Richard Rest in Peace.

Due to the current government regulations a private family funeral will take place which can be viewed on Friday, May 28 at 10am using the following link: https://rathfarnhamparish.ie/webcam/

Vincent Walker, Tully, Coolarty, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, in his 86th year, on Friday, April 30 of Vincent Walker, of Old Woolwick Road, London and formerly of Tully Coolarty, Granard/Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Predeceased by his wife Kay, parents Patrick and Agnes, brother Patrick, sisters Tessie, Peggy, Veronica and Bridget, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews Denis and Patrick and niece Agnes.He will be sadly missed by his brother Jimmy, nephews and nieces.

Mass will take place in Our Lady of Grace Church, Greenwich, London on Friday, June 4 at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Rest in peace.

