Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Irene Gray, Willow Crescent, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at her residence, on Monday, May 24 of Irene Gray, Willow Crescent, Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by her parents Peter and Margaret, sister Laura, and brother Aiden. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Mary, Jacqueline, Beatrice, Fiona, and Angela, brothers Mick, Denis, Colum, and Dessie, nieces, nephews, grandniece, grandnephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours, and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, May 26 at 12 noon in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Carrickedmond, followed by burial in the local cemetery. The Mass will be in accordance with government guidelines and a live link will be available on the Carrickedmond and Abbeyshrule parish Facebook page.

Bernadette Dowd (née McDermott), Thureen, Lanesboro, Longford





The death occurred, peacefully at Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Saturday, May 22 of Bernadette Dowd (née McDermott), Thureen, Lanesboro, Longford. Beloved Wife of the late Patrick, sadly missed by her sons Peter, Stephen, Padraig and David, daughter Siobhán (Coppinger), son in law David, daughters in law Geraldine, Tina, Nicola and Sharon. Adoring Grandchildren Shonagh, Patrick, Catríona, Eoin, Mark, Niall, Jane, Luke, Sarah, Katie, Jessica, Oliver, Emma, Lillie and Isabella. Her loving sister Philomena (USA) and sisters in law. nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. May her gentle soul Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, May 26 in St Mary’s Church Lanesboro at 12 noon followed by interment in Clonbonny Cemetery. Due to Government and HSE guidelines Funeral Mass will be restricted to 50 people with social distancing. If you would like to view the funeral mass please use the following link https://www.facebook.com/St-Marys-Parish-Lanesboro-106248174586123/ .House private please. Family flowers only, Donations in lieu to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Ned Stokes, Ardagh Rd, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Saturday, May 22 of Ned Stokes, Ardagh Rd, Longford Town, Longford, and formerly of Stokes Car Dismantlers, Canagh Cross and Richmond Street, Longford. Ned will be forever missed with love by his family, wife Elizabeth, son Ned, daughters Sylvia, Tracey, Sharon and Shelly, mother May, brothers and sisters Tommy, Willie, Patrick, Martin, Noel, Mikie, John, Kevin, Julia, Lena, Mary and Hannagh, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncle Ned, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

We dedicate these lines to you, For all you said and done, When skies were dull and grey, You helped us find the sun. Rest in peace Ned.

Funeral cortege will leave from Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Monday, May 24 at 6.45pm to arrive at St Mel's Cathedral, for prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, May 25 at 11am, followed with burial in Newtownforbes Cemetery. Mass can be viewed live on www.longfordparish.com Please remember to practice Social Distancing at all times.

Loughlin McManus, 18 Cois Locha, Carrigallen, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at The North West Hospice Sligo, on Sunday, May 23 of Loughlin McManus, 18 Cois Locha, Carrigallen, Leitrim and formerly Tully, Carrigallen. Predeceased by his adored wife May and recently by his sister Mary. Loughlin will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, daughter Frances (Maguire) Pottle, Ballyconnell, son-in-law Philip, adored grandsons Donal and Adrian, sister Margaret (Flynn), Carrigallen, brothers Kevin, Carrigallen and Ray, Birmingham, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Removal from his residence to St. Mary's Church, Carrigallen, Tuesday, May 25 arriving for funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to current Government guidelines, Loughlin's funeral is confined to family only. House private at all times. Funeral can be viewed live at https://www.churchtv.ie/carrigallen

The family appreciate your support and understanding at this time. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to The North West Hospice Sligo c/o Mc Guckian Funeral Directors or any family member.

Vincent Walker, Tully, Coolarty, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, in his 86th year, on Friday, April 30 of Vincent Walker, of Old Woolwick Road, London and formerly of Tully Coolarty, Granard/Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Predeceased by his wife Kay, parents Patrick and Agnes, brother Patrick, sisters Tessie, Peggy, Veronica and Bridget, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews Denis and Patrick and niece Agnes.He will be sadly missed by his brother Jimmy, nephews and nieces.

Mass will take place in Our Lady of Grace Church, Greenwich, London on Friday, June 4 at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Rest in peace.

