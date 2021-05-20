Deaths in Longford - Thursday, May 20, 2021

Bertie (Bernard) Reilly, Soran, Ballinalee, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, on Wednesday, May 19 of Bertie (Bernard) Reilly, Soran, Ballinalee, Longford. He is predeceased by his parents Edward and Elizabeth, brothers-in-law Sean and Danny. Bertie will be forever remembered with love by his family, sisters Peggie White, Maureen Clarke, Patty Donnellan and Joan Duignan (England), brothers-in-law Patsy and Johnny, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Deep are the memories, Precious they stay, No passing of time, Can take them away. Till we meet again Bertie.

Funeral Mass on Friday, May 21 at 11am, in St Mary's Church, Ennybegs, followed with burial in St. Emer's Cemetery, Ballinalee. Funeral Mass can be view on the following link https://vimeo.com/552616867

Please remember to practice social distancing at all times.

Pat Gunshinan, Dolmen Court & Sonnagh, Aughnacliffe, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at his home surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, May 17 of Pat Gunshinan, Dolmen Court & Sonnagh, Aughnacliffe, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Peter and Bridget and brother Anthony. Dearly loved brother of Mary (Treacy), Kay (Belton), Helen (Murtagh), Terry and Gerry, sisters in law Joan and Catherine, brothers in law Michael, Gerard and Joseph, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends. RIP.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday, May 19 for family and close friends. Funeral Mass on Thursday, May 20 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to government regulations, funeral Mass is confined to 50 people. Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, to the Irish Cancer Society in care of Farrell's Funeral Director, Ballinalee, or any family member. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the following link https://vimeo.com/552122692

Anton Baloga, 88 Abhainn Glas, Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, unexpectedly, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Monday, May 17 of Anton Baloga, 88 Abhainn Glas, Edgeworthstown, Longford and formerly of Kosice, Slovakia. Sadly missed by his wife Valeria and much loved daughters Valeria, Anna, Veronika, Tatiana Iveta and sons Anton and Peter, sisters Maria and Erika, son-in-law Ivan, Gabriel and Milek, family and friends. Rest in Peace.

Anton's Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, May 20 at 2pm in St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands crematorium Cavan. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link. https://www.churchtv.ie/edgeworthstown . The family would like to thank you for your support and cooperation at this sad time. The funeral Mass will be limited to 50 people.

Patricia McCarthy (née Murray), Fr Russell Road, Dooradoyle, Limerick / Clarina, Limerick / Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick, on Tuesday, May 18 of Patricia McCarthy (nee Murray), Father Russell Road, Dooradoyle, Limerick and late of Clarina, Limerick and Rathcline, Lanesboro, Co Longford. Beloved wife of the late John. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons Kevin and John, daughter Norma (McCarthy-Flood), son-in-law Patrick, daughters-in-law Bridgeen and Michelle, adoring grandchildren Patrick, Siobhan, Jack, Anna, Klara, and Maia, brothers, sisters, nephews and nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral cortege leaving Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom, on Thursday, May 20 at 2pm, arriving at St Paul's Church, Dooradoyle, at 2.30pm for private family funeral Mass with burial immediately afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. As per Covid guidelines, while adhering to government directions. Mass will be live streamed. Family flowers only, please. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom.

Sr Anna Mulligan, Aughaga, Moyne, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, on Tuesday, May 11 of Sr Anna Mulligan, Loreto Convent, Altrincham, Manchester and formerly Aughaga, Moyne, Co Longford. Predeceased by her parents John and Maria, her sister Mary Cullen (Cavan), Peggy Fletcher (Halifax), Brigid Corcoran (Carrigallen), and Helen Harte (Edgeworthstown). Deeply regretted by her brothers Pat and Michael (Moyne), Sean (Dublin) and Denis (San Francisco), her sister-in-law Nellie, nieces, nephews and the Loreto community in Manchester. Rest In Peace.

Sr Anna's Funeral Mass and burial will take place in England.

Tom Mulligan, South Ruislip, Middlesex, London and formerly Coolcor, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, unexpectedly, at his home in England, on Tuesday, April 27 of Tom Mulligan, South Ruislip, Middlesex, London and formerly Coolcor, Granard, Longford. Sadly missed by his wife Marie, daughters Tracy and Caroline, son Peter, sisters Ann Hynes (Granard), Mary Sinnott (Kerry), brother John (Dublin), grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass will take place in the Most Sacred Heart Church, Pembrook Road, Ruislip, London on Thursday, May 20 at 12 noon. The funeral mass can be viewed on this link: https://www.churchservices.tv/ruislipsacredheart

A Memorial Mass will take place in St Mary’s Church Granard on Saturday, May 22 at 12 noon. This Mass can be viewed on the this link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-church-granard

Due to the current HSE and Government Covid-19 guidelines, this memorial mass will be limited to 50 people. The family thank you for your cooperation at this sad time.

Vincent Walker, Tully, Coolarty, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, in his 86th year, on Friday, April 30 of Vincent Walker, of Old Woolwick Road, London and formerly of Tully Coolarty, Granard/Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Predeceased by his wife Kay, parents Patrick and Agnes, brother Patrick, sisters Tessie, Peggy, Veronica and Bridget, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews Denis and Patrick and niece Agnes.He will be sadly missed by his brother Jimmy, nephews and nieces.

Mass will take place in Our Lady of Grace Church, Greenwich, London on Friday, June 4 at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Rest in peace.

Des Shanley, Corrick, Aughamore, Annaduff, Leitrim



The death occurred, suddenly, at his residence, on Monday, May 17 of Desmond ‘Des’ Shanley, Corrick, Aughamore, Annaduff, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents Sonny and Pattie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his family, extended family, neighbours and his many friends. Rest In Peace.

Des’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Friday morning, May 21 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Annaduff, for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Des’s Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the link Des's Funeral Mass

Given the current exceptional circumstances and HSE guidelines Des’s home, Funeral Mass and burial will be private to family and close friends only, limited to 50 persons in the church while also requesting strict adherence to social distancing in the vicinity of the church grounds. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this time. House private please.

Mary Ryan (née Doherty), Baroda, Templederry, Tipperary / Nenagh, Tipperary / Ballynacargy, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at University Hospital Limerick, on Wednesday, May 19 of Mary Ryan (née Doherty), Baroda, Templederry, Tipperary / Nenagh, Tipperary and late of Ballynacargy, Westmeath. Will be forever missed by her loving husband Donie, sons Michael, Donal, Eugene, Derek, Kevin and Garrett, daughters in law Maureen, Caroline, Marie, Marita, Nuala and Debbie, grandchildren, brother Tommy, sisters in law, niece and nephews, cousins neighbours relatives and friends. May Mary Rest In peace.

Due to current restrictions regarding Covid-19 a private family Requiem mass will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception Templederry Church this Saturday, May 22 at 12 noon, followed by burial in Templederry New Cemetery. those who would have liked to have attended but cannot may view the livestream on www.funeralslive.ie . The family would like to thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this time. House strictly private Please.

