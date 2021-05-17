Deaths in Longford - Monday, May 17, 2021

Tom Mulligan, South Ruislip, Middlesex, London and formerly Coolcor, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, unexpectedly, at his home in England, on Tuesday, April 27 of Tom Mulligan, South Ruislip, Middlesex, London and formerly Coolcor, Granard, Longford. Sadly missed by his wife Marie, daughters Tracy and Caroline, son Peter, sisters Ann Hynes (Granard), Mary Sinnott (Kerry), brother John (Dublin), grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass will take place in the Most Sacred Heart Church, Pembrook Road, Ruislip, London on Thursday, May 20 at 12 noon. The funeral mass can be viewed on this link: https://www.churchservices.tv/ruislipsacredheart

A Memorial Mass will take place in St Mary’s Church Granard on Saturday, May 22 at 12 noon. This Mass can be viewed on the this link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-church-granard

Due to the current HSE and Government Covid-19 guidelines, this memorial mass will be limited to 50 people. The family thank you for your cooperation at this sad time.

Vincent Walker, Tully, Coolarty, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, in his 86th year, on Friday, April 30 of Vincent Walker, of Old Woolwick Road, London and formerly of Tully Coolarty, Granard/Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Predeceased by his wife Kay, parents Patrick and Agnes, brother Patrick, sisters Tessie, Peggy, Veronica and Bridget, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews Denis and Patrick and niece Agnes.He will be sadly missed by his brother Jimmy, nephews and nieces.

Mass will take place in Our Lady of Grace Church, Greenwich, London on Friday, June 4 at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Rest in peace.

Ruth Kerr (née McGinley), Main Street, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Arus Carolan, on Sunday, May 16 of Ruth Kerr (née McGinley), Main Street, Mohill, Leitrim. Beloved wife of the late William George. Deeply regretted by her loving family Audrey (Bruce), Mervyn (Patricia), Gregor (Paula), Barbara (David) and Elizabeth (Kevin), her dear friend Eric, her ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Removal to St Mary’s Parish Church, Mohill, arriving for funeral service at 2pm on Wednesday, May 19, followed by burial in adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Arus Carolan Patient Comfort Fund c/o Rowley’s Funeral Directors, Mohill or any family member. House Private, please. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

Following government restrictions regarding public gatherings, the service will be restricted to 50 people only. The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time.

Kathleen Duignan (née Kelly), French Court, Strokestown, Roscommon / Castlerea, Roscommon



The death occurred, very peacefully, in her 103rd year, surrounded by her family and in the exceptional care of Declan and all the staff at Oakwood Nursing Home, Roscommon Town, on Saturday, May 15 of Kathleen Duignan (née Kelly), French Court, Strokestown, Roscommon and formerly of Rathmoyle House, Lisalway, Castlerea. Beloved wife of the late Phil Duignan and much loved mother of her children Mary Lacey (Dublin), Charles (Dublin), Joan Moran (Athleague), John (Great Harwood, UK), Eileen McGreevy (Four-Mile-House) and Philip (Strokestown). She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and partners, Noel, Joan, James, Anne, Tom, Patricia and Mary, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law Ned Duignan, extended family, all her carers, neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Removal from McHugh's Funeral Home to Strokestown Parish Church on Tuesday, May 18 for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Knock Cemetery, Co Mayo, to arrive at approximately 1.30pm.

Owing to government restrictions Kathleen's Funeral Mass is private to family and friends, limited to 50 people and observing social distancing. Kathleen's Funeral Mass may be viewed online by clicking here. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this sad time for the family.

“Your life was a blessing, Your memory a treasure, You are loved beyond words, And missed beyond measure."

