Deaths in Longford - Sunday, May 16, 2021

Kathleen Clancy (née Gillick), Cattan, Gortletteragh, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully following a brief illness, on Friday, May 14 of Kathleen Clancy (née Gillick), Cattan, Gortletteragh, Leitrim. Predeceased by her son; Cahal, her first husband; Patsy Kennedy and her brother; Johnny. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband; Cahal, her son; Dennis and daughter-in-law Margo, daughters; Colleen, Emma, Jeni, Caroline and Aisling, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers; PJ and Connie, extended family and a wide circle of neighbours and friends. May Kathleen Rest in Peace.

Kathleen's remains will leave her residence on Sunday afternoon, May 16 at 2.30pm for funeral Mass at 3.00pm in St. Mary's Church, Gortletteragh, followed by burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Those who wish to pay their respects along the route may do so by adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and in line with HSE Guidelines Kathleen's home, funeral Mass and burial will be strictly private to family only, limited to 50 persons in the church, while also requesting strict adherence to Social Distancing in the vicinity of the church grounds and cemetery. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this time.

Vincent Walker, Tully, Coolarty, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, in his 86th year, on Friday, April 30 of Vincent Walker, of Old Woolwick Road, London and formerly of Tully Coolarty, Granard/Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Predeceased by his wife Kay, parents Patrick and Agnes, brother Patrick, sisters Tessie, Peggy, Veronica and Bridget, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews Denis and Patrick and niece Agnes.He will be sadly missed by his brother Jimmy, nephews and nieces.

Mass will take place in Our Lady of Grace Church, Greenwich, London on Friday, June 4 at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Rest in peace.

Bernadette Gaynor, Garrymore, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her family and the wonderful staff in Medical 2, Cavan General Hospital, on Wednesday, May 12 of Bernadette Gaynor, Garrymore, Ballinagh, Cavan. Loving daughter of the late Mary and Michael Gaynor and sister of the late Pearse, Sean, Mary (Baby), Kathleen, Gretta, Ciss, Winnie and Laura. Bernadette will be very sadly missed by her sisters Isabella Corrigan and Sue McGovern, her brother Thomas, nephews, nieces, all her relatives, her good neighbours, and many friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Bernadette's Funeral will come from the McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Road, Cavan to St. Felim’s Church, Ballinagh on Sunday, May 16 for Funeral Mass at 3pm. Funeral Home will be private to Family only, Mass will be followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Due to current restrictions and health safety, Bernadette's Reposing, Funeral Mass and burial will be private to 50 family members. Those standing along the route, please adhere to social distancing and keep everyone safe.Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link https://vimeo.com/548857770 No flowers please, donations would be appreciated to Palliative Care, Cavan C/o McMahon Funeral Directors, Farnham Rd, Cavan or any Family member. The Gaynor Family would like to thank each of you for your understanding, cooperation and patience at this time. House Private Please.

