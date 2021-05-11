Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, May 11, 2021

David O'Reilly, Garrymore, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred on Sunday, May 9 of David O'Reilly, Cavan Town, and Garrymore, Ballinagh. Survived by father Gerry, and mother Imelda (Nee Cronin) brothers Anthony and Niall, sisters Caroline and Regina, girlfriend Emma, godson Cillian, nephews Noah, Cian, Kayden, and Kia, brothers and sisters -in-law,Tom, Nicola, Ellis, and Joe, David will be deeply missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives neighbours, colleagues and many friends. May David rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements later.

Tommy McKeon, Cloone Village, Cloone, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, May 9 of Tommy McKeon, Cloone Village, Cloone, Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents; John and Winifred and his brother; Michael. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sons; Gerard, Sean and Gavin, their mother; Anna, daughters-in-law; Laura, Ann-Marie and Sheila, grandchildren; Ciara Rose, Ella, Sé, Dermot, John Gerard, Chloe, Kaiden and Keeva, sister-in-law; Evelyn, nephews; David and Kevin, niece; Una, extended, family, neighbours and friends. May Tommy Rest In Peace.

Tommy's remains will leave his residence on Wednesday morning, May 12 at 11.30am for funeral Mass at 12 noon in St Mary’s Church, Cloone, followed by burial afterwards to Cloone Old Cemetery. Those who wish to pay their respects along the route may do so by adhering to social distancing guidelines. Tommy's funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://churchtv.ie/cloone.html

In compliance with current Government Guidelines on public gatherings Tommy's residence will be private and Tommy's funeral is restricted to 50 people. The family appreciates your understanding at this difficult time.

Michael Gray, Harbour Street, Ballynacargy, Westmeath / Carlow



The death occurred, suddenly, at the Mater Hospital, Dublin, on Friday, May 7 of Michael (Mick) Gray, Harbour Street, Ballynacargy, Westmeath / Carlow. Predeceased by his wife Theresa, (nee Townsend), parents Pat & Kathleen,brother Sean, sisters Maureen and Josie. He will be sadly missed by his brother Tom, sisters Chrissie Rocke and Ann Phelan, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, May 11 at 11am in the Church of the Nativity, Ballynacargy followed by burial afterwards in Kildavin cemetery, Co Carlow, to arrive approximately 2.30pm. Due to covid restrictions and in accordance with government guidelines fifty people are allowed to attend. Mick's funeral Mass will be streamed live on 'Midlands Funerals Live' Youtube channel.

