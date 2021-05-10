Deaths in Longford - Monday, May 10, 2021

Anne Thorne (née McKenna), Curry, Longford / Monaghan



The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by her family, on Friday, May 7 of Anne Thorne (née McKenna), Curry, Longford and formerly of Drumcondra, Emyvale, Co Monaghan. Predeceased by her son David and by her sisters Mary and Josephine. Anne will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, husband Frank, daughter Marie Therese, son Billy, daughter-in-law Niamh, son-in-law Alan, grandchildren Fraser and Lewis, sisters Philomena, Patricia, Geraldine, brothers John, Patsy, Peader, Anthony, Philip, Aloysius and Gerard, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Anne’s funeral cortege will leave her residence on Monday, May 10 at 10.30am proceeding past Mullaghvorneen, onto Earl Street to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium Cavan at 1.30pm.

Given the exceptional circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines and social distancing protocols, to protect everyone dear to Anne and her family the Mass will be restricted to 50 people only. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com

The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please donations if desired to St Christopher’s Services, Longford , c/o Glennon Funeral directors or any family member.

Joan Browne (née Brock), Ballyleague, Roscommon



The death occurred on Thursday, May 6 of Joan Browne (née Brock), Ballyleague, Lanesboro, Roscommon and formerly of O’Connell Street, Athlone. Predeceased by her husband EJ and deeply missed by her heartbroken daughters Olive, Denise, Emer and Mary; sister Méav, brothers Séamus and Paul; sons-in-law Paul, Andrew, Karl and Eoin; her much loved grandchildren Laura, Aviva, Abbie, David, Sarah, Ronan and Niamh, and her relatives, neighbours and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

Funeral cortège will leave her home on Monday, May 10 at 11:45 to arrive at the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Clontuskert Cemetery. Due to Government and HSE guidelines funeral Mass will be restricted to 50 people with social distancing. If you would like to view the funeral mass please use the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/ballyleague

Philip (Phil) O'Reilly, Carrigan, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred unexpectedly at Cavan General Hospital, on Friday, May 7 of Philip (Phil) O'Reilly, Carrigan, Ballinagh, Cavan. Ex Heineken employee. Predeceased by his brothers Jimmy, Jack, Tom, Pat, Brendan, sister Mary Kate Smith and nephew Tommy. Sadly missed and always remembered by his nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. May He Rest in Peace.

Removal on Monday, May 10 from Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Granard to St Mary’s Church, Bruskey, for funeral mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Mullaghboy Cemetery. Funeral cortège will leave Smith’s Funeral Home at 11.30am on route to St Mary’s Church, Bruskey via Farrelly’s Cross for anybody who wishes to stand along the route as a mark of respect.

Due to the current H.S.E. and Government Covid-19 guidelines, the funeral mass will be limited to 50 people. The family thank you for your cooperation at this sad time. Phil's funeral mass can be viewed on the following link: https://vimeo.com/546929734

Tommy McKeon, Cloone Village, Cloone, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, May 9 of Tommy McKeon, Cloone Village, Cloone, Leitrim. May he Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Michael Gray, Harbour Street, Ballynacargy, Westmeath / Carlow



The death occurred, suddenly, at the Mater Hospital, Dublin, on Friday, May 7 of Michael (Mick) Gray, Harbour Street, Ballynacargy, Westmeath / Carlow. Predeceased by his wife Theresa, (nee Townsend), parents Pat & Kathleen,brother Sean, sisters Maureen and Josie. He will be sadly missed by his brother Tom, sisters Chrissie Rocke and Ann Phelan, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, May 11 at 11am in the Church of the Nativity, Ballynacargy followed by burial afterwards in Kildavin cemetery, Co Carlow, to arrive approximately 2.30pm. Due to covid restrictions and in accordance with government guidelines fifty people are allowed to attend. Mick's funeral Mass will be streamed live on 'Midlands Funerals Live' Youtube channel.



Paddy McWade, Greenpark, Mullingar, Westmeath / Ballynacargy, Westmeath / Drumlish, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at his residence in the company of his devoted wife and family, on Friday, May 7 of Paddy McWade, Greenpark, Mullingar and late of Ballynacargy, Co Westmeath and formerly of Drumlish, Co Longford. Paddy will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Peggy, daughter Mary, sons Seamus and Pat, his adored grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Kathleen, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. May Paddy Rest In Peace.

In keeping with current Government guidelines, a private family funeral (50 people) will take place on Monday, May 10 at 11am. and may be viewed on the live webcam at www.mullingarparish.ie House private please.

