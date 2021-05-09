Deaths in Longford - Sunday, May 9, 2021

Anne Thorne (née McKenna), Curry, Longford / Monaghan



The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by her family, on Friday, May 7 of Anne Thorne (née McKenna), Curry, Longford and formerly of Drumcondra, Emyvale, Co Monaghan. Predeceased by her son David and by her sisters Mary and Josephine. Anne will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, husband Frank, daughter Marie Therese, son Billy, daughter-in-law Niamh, son-in-law Alan, grandchildren Fraser and Lewis, sisters Philomena, Patricia, Geraldine, brothers John, Patsy, Peader, Anthony, Philip, Aloysius and Gerard, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Anne’s funeral cortege will leave her residence on Monday, May 10 at 10.30am proceeding past Mullaghvorneen, onto Earl Street to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium Cavan at 1.30pm.

Given the exceptional circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines and social distancing protocols, to protect everyone dear to Anne and her family the Mass will be restricted to 50 people only. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com

The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please donations if desired to St Christopher’s Services, Longford , c/o Glennon Funeral directors or any family member.

Joan Browne (née Brock), Ballyleague, Roscommon



The death occurred on Thursday, May 6 of Joan Browne (née Brock), Ballyleague, Lanesboro, Roscommon and formerly of O’Connell Street, Athlone. Predeceased by her husband EJ and deeply missed by her heartbroken daughters Olive, Denise, Emer and Mary; sister Méav, brothers Séamus and Paul; sons-in-law Paul, Andrew, Karl and Eoin; her much loved grandchildren Laura, Aviva, Abbie, David, Sarah, Ronan and Niamh, and her relatives, neighbours and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

Funeral cortège will leave her home on Monday, May 10 at 11:45 to arrive at the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Clontuskert Cemetery. Due to Government and HSE guidelines funeral Mass will be restricted to 50 people with social distancing. If you would like to view the funeral mass please use the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/ballyleague

Philip (Phil) O'Reilly, Carrigan, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred unexpectedly at Cavan General Hospital, on Friday, May 7 of Philip (Phil) O'Reilly, Carrigan, Ballinagh, Cavan. Ex Heineken employee. Predeceased by his brothers Jimmy, Jack, Tom, Pat, Brendan, sister Mary Kate Smith and nephew Tommy. Sadly missed and always remembered by his nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. May He Rest in Peace.

Removal on Monday, May 10 from Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Granard to St Mary’s Church, Bruskey, for funeral mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Mullaghboy Cemetery. Funeral cortège will leave Smith’s Funeral Home at 11.30am on route to St Mary’s Church, Bruskey via Farrelly’s Cross for anybody who wishes to stand along the route as a mark of respect.

Due to the current H.S.E. and Government Covid-19 guidelines, the funeral mass will be limited to 50 people. The family thank you for your cooperation at this sad time. Phil's funeral mass can be viewed on the following link: https://vimeo.com/546929734

Tommy McKeon, Cloone Village, Cloone, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, May 9 of Tommy McKeon, Cloone Village, Cloone, Leitrim. May he Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Michael Gray, Harbour Street, Ballynacargy, Westmeath / Carlow



The death occurred, suddenly, at the Mater Hospital, Dublin, on Friday, May 7 of Michael (Mick) Gray, Harbour Street, Ballynacargy, Westmeath / Carlow. Predeceased by his wife Theresa, (nee Townsend), parents Pat & Kathleen,brother Sean, sisters Maureen and Josie. He will be sadly missed by his brother Tom, sisters Chrissie Rocke and Ann Phelan, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, May 11 at 11am in the Church of the Nativity, Ballynacargy followed by burial afterwards in Kildavin cemetery, Co Carlow, to arrive approximately 2.30pm. Due to covid restrictions and in accordance with government guidelines fifty people are allowed to attend. Mick's funeral Mass will be streamed live on 'Midlands Funerals Live' Youtube channel.

Tom O'Brien, Cartrongeeragh, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St Vincent’s Private Hospital, Dublin, on Thursday, May 6 of Tom O'Brien, Cartrongeeragh, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Maura and by his infant sister Derbhala and brother Colm. Tom will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his beloved wife Kathleen, his adored children Daire, Niamh and Diarmuid, sisters Ailish Smyth (Granard), Joanne (Carlow) and Christine, brothers Donal (Dublin), Padraic and Benny, father-in-law Tommy, mother-in-law Angela, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Sunday, May 9 at 1pm in St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford. Given the exceptional circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines, the Mass will be restricted to 25 people only. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com

There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family by being present along the route (please adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols) as Tom’s funeral cortege leaves St Mel’s Cathedral, proceeding out the Dublin Road, through Teffia, passing Longford Slashers G.A.A grounds, past his residence and on to Ballymacormack Cemetery for interment.

Those of you who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Hospice c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. Please note Tom’s residence is strictly private.



Paddy McWade, Greenpark, Mullingar, Westmeath / Ballynacargy, Westmeath / Drumlish, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at his residence in the company of his devoted wife and family, on Friday, May 7 of Paddy McWade, Greenpark, Mullingar and late of Ballynacargy, Co Westmeath and formerly of Drumlish, Co Longford. Paddy will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Peggy, daughter Mary, sons Seamus and Pat, his adored grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Kathleen, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. May Paddy Rest In Peace.

In keeping with current Government guidelines, a private family funeral (50 people) will take place on Monday, May 10 at 11am. and may be viewed on the live webcam at www.mullingarparish.ie House private please.

Margaret Gilheaney, Knocklongford, Mohill, Leitrim / Fenagh, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff of Ballinamore Primary Care Centre and Nursing Unit, on Friday, May 7 of Margaret Gilheaney, Knocklongford Mohill, Co Leitrim and formerly of Fenagh, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband John F. (Sonny) Gilheaney. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sister Kitty (UK), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, friends and the staff at Ballinamore Primary Care Unit. May Margaret Rest in Peace.

Margaret’s remains will leave Smith’s Funeral Home, Ballinamore on Sunday morning, May 9 at 11am for funeral mass at 11.30am in St Mary’s Church, Foxfield followed by burial afterwards to Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. Those who wish to pay their respects along the route can do so in a socially distanced manner.

In compliance with current Government Guidelines on public gatherings Margaret’s funeral is restricted to 25 people. The family appreciates your understanding.

Brendan (Brendy) Lynch, Drumbrick, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, May 6 of Brendan (Brendy) Lynch, Drumbrick, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. Very sadly missed by his beloved wife Jenny and dear dad of Maria, Eleanor and James. Predeceased by his father James Josie, sadly missed by his mother Maureen, brothers and sisters Sean, Noel, PJ, Geraldine, Tom, Mary, Peter, Kevin, Lucy, Ruth and Gertie, mother-in-law Sarah, father-in-law Johnny Johnston, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and all the family circle.

Funeral cortege leaving the family home on Sunday afternoon, May 9 at 1.30pm travelling via Killegar, Killeshandra, Crossdoney arriving at Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan at 3pm for a celebration of Brendan’s life followed by cremation. Due to the current guidelines, please adhere to social distancing along the route. The Lynch family would like to thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time. House private please.

