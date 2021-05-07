Deaths in Longford - Friday, May 7, 2021 - evening

Tom O'Brien, Cartrongeeragh, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St Vincent’s Private Hospital, Dublin, on Thursday, May 6 of Tom O'Brien, Cartrongeeragh, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Maura and by his infant sister Derbhala and brother Colm. Tom will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his beloved wife Kathleen, his adored children Daire, Niamh and Diarmuid, sisters Ailish Smyth (Granard), Joanne (Carlow) and Christine, brothers Donal (Dublin), Padraic and Benny, father-in-law Tommy, mother-in-law Angela, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Sunday, May 9 at 1pm in St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford. Given the exceptional circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines, the Mass will be restricted to 25 people only. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com

There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family by being present along the route (please adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols) as Tom’s funeral cortege leaves St Mel’s Cathedral, proceeding out the Dublin Road, through Teffia, passing Longford Slashers G.A.A grounds, past his residence and on to Ballymacormack Cemetery for interment.

Those of you who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Hospice c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. Please note Tom’s residence is strictly private.

Patrick Kenny, Killinure, Lanesboro, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at Mullingar Regional Hospital, surrounded by his loving sisters Ann, Josephine, Kathleen, Ethna and Geraldine, on Thursday, May 6 of Patrick Kenny, Killinure, Lanesboro, Longford. Deeply regretted by his brothers in law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Removal from his sister Geraldine and Pat Green’s home at Elfeet, Newtowncashel, Co. Longford, at 1pm on Saturday, May 8 arriving at St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro, for private funeral Mass at 1.30pm, followed by burial to Lanesboro Cemetery.

Due to current Government and HSE guidelines, regarding Covid, house and funeral Mass will be private.



Paddy McWade, Greenpark, Mullingar, Westmeath / Ballynacargy, Westmeath / Drumlish, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at his residence in the company of his devoted wife and family, on Friday, May 7 of Paddy McWade, Greenpark, Mullingar and late of Ballynacargy, Co Westmeath and formerly of Drumlish, Co Longford. Paddy will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Peggy, daughter Mary, sons Seamus and Pat, his adored grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Kathleen, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. May Paddy Rest In Peace.

In keeping with current Government guidelines, a private family funeral (50 people) will take place on Monday, May 10 at 11am. and may be viewed on the live webcam at www.mullingarparish.ie House private please.

Frank McNamee, Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, May 6 of Frank McNamee, Drumlish, Longford. Frank, beloved husband of Anna May, loving dad of Francis, Lorraine, Grainne, Diarmuid, Marie and Paul, and his sisters Rosaleen and Veronica. Adored by his grandchildren Mark, Conor, Aaron, Amy, Mia, Oisin, Luke, Rian, Niamh, Darragh and Fiach. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his devoted family, daughters-in-law Jan and Fiona, sons-in-law Declan, Ciaran and Declan, relatives and many friends. May Frank Rest In Peace.

Removal this Saturday morning, May 8 from his residence to St Mary's Church, Drumlish, for 12 noon funeral Mass followed by burial in the local cemetery. In accordance with HSE guidelines, Frank's funeral will take place privately. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live, please go to the following link.

Elizabeth Brocklehurst (Glynn) (née O'Shea), Lakewood, Ballyleague, Roscommon / Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, surrounded by her loving family in The University Hospital Galway, on Tuesday, May 4 of Elizabeth Brocklehurst (Glynn) née O’Shea, Lakewood, Ballyleague, County Roscommon and formerly of Crosskeys, Battery Road, Longford. Predeceased by her parents Edward and Ethel O’Shea, brother Robert, sisters Patsy, Frances and Trixie. Betty is deeply regretted by her loving husband Peter, daughters Samantha, Wendy, Louise and Aideen, son-in-laws, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Billy, Eddie, Johnny, Ritchie and Sonny, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and good friends. Rest In Peace.

Betty’s funeral cortege will leave her family home at approximately 11.40am this Saturday, May 8, to arrive at Saint Mary’s Church, Lanesboro, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. With burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Following Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, the Funeral Mass will be restricted to family and very close friends – limited to 25 people. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer’s Society c/o Kelly’s Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.

Paddy Hayden, Strokestown Rd., Longford Town, Longford / Kimmage, Dublin

The death occurred, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff in St James’s Hospital with his family by his side, on Tuesday, May 4 of Paddy Hayden, Strokestown Road, Longford and Late of Larkfield Avenue, Kimmage. Paddy will be deeply missed by his son Garry, cherished grandchildren Aoife and Luke, daughter-in-law Maíre, his sisters and brothers Pamela, John, Richard, Kenneth, Karl and Susan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family, great friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

A private family funeral for Paddy will take place in accordance with current government guidelines. Family flowers only, please. Donations may be made to Our Lady’s Hospice at https://olh.ie/fundraising/

The funeral will take place at 10am this Saturday, May 8 which may be followed through a web camera by selecting the following link. https://vimeo.com/event/153499 The family would like to extend a special word of thanks to Paddy's wonderful carers, Clare and Michelle who were so kind to him during his Illness. Enquiries to Fanagans Funeral Home, Lower Kimmage Rd-014925959.



Frank (Phonsie) Mitchell, Kilsallagh, Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly at his residence, on Wednesday, May 5 of Frank (Phonsie) Mitchell, Kilsallagh, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Predeceased by his father Johnny and mother Marcella, brothers George and Peter and sister Nuala. Phonsie will be sadly missed by his brothers Joe, Brendan, Martin, Liam, Ricky and James, sisters Detta, Cella and Elsa, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in peace.

Phonsie's funeral cortege will leave his brother Ricky's residence in Rathowen on Saturday, May 8 at 11.20am to arrive at St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery. The family would like to thank you for your support and cooperation during this sad time.

Family flowers only, donations to Irish Heart Foundation, if desired. House private please. The Funeral Mass will be limited to 25 people and can be viewed on the following link https://www.churchtv.ie/edgeworthstown/

Margaret Gilheaney, Knocklongford, Mohill, Leitrim / Fenagh, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff of Ballinamore Primary Care Centre and Nursing Unit, on Friday, May 7 of Margaret Gilheaney, Knocklongford Mohill, Co Leitrim and formerly of Fenagh, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband John F. (Sonny) Gilheaney. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sister Kitty (UK), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, friends and the staff at Ballinamore Primary Care Unit. May Margaret Rest in Peace.

Margaret’s remains will leave Smith’s Funeral Home, Ballinamore on Sunday morning, May 9 at 11am for funeral mass at 11.30am in St Mary’s Church, Foxfield followed by burial afterwards to Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. Those who wish to pay their respects along the route can do so in a socially distanced manner.

In compliance with current Government Guidelines on public gatherings Margaret’s funeral is restricted to 25 people. The family appreciates your understanding.

Brendan (Brendy) Lynch, Drumbrick, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred on Thursday, May 6 of Brendan (Brendy) Lynch, Drumbrick, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. Very sadly missed by his beloved wife Jenny and dear dad of Maria, Eleanor and James. Predeceased by his father James Josie, sadly missed by his mother Maureen, brothers and sisters Sean, Noel, PJ, Geraldine, Tom, Mary, Peter, Kevin, Lucy, Ruth and Gertie, mother-in-law Sarah, father-in-law Johnny Johnston, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and all the family circle.

Funeral cortege leaving the family home on Sunday afternoon, May 9 at 1.30pm travelling via Killegar, Killeshandra, Crossdoney arriving at Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan at 3pm for a celebration of Brendan’s life followed by cremation. Due to the current guidelines, please adhere to social distancing along the route. The Lynch family would like to thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time. House private please.

Seamus Fitzsimons, Kilgolagh, Finea, Westmeath / Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Sheelin Nursing Home, Mountnugent, Co. Cavan, on Wednesday, May 5 of Seamus Fitzsimons (The Pub), Kilgolagh, Finea, Mullingar Co. Westmeath. Predeceased by his brothers Paddy Joe, John, sister Margaret and his nephew Seamus Óg. Sadly missed by Ciarán, his sister in law Sheila, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Removal from Reilly's Funeral Home, Kilcogy Village on Saturday, May 8 arriving at St Mary's Church, Finea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. In compliance with Government and HSE guidelines Seamus' Funeral will be private to family. The family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Kathleen Reynolds (née Coen), Culfadda, Sligo / Dublin



The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by family, on Tuesday, May 4 of Kathleen Reynolds (née Coen), Culfadda, Sligo / Dublin. Beloved wife of the late Albert and loving mother of Miriam, Philip, Emer, Leonie, Albert, Cathy and Andrea, and sister of Sr Emmanuel and Paddy. Deeply regretted by her daughters-in-law Anne and Erika, sons-in-law Kevin, Niall, Garret and Jamie, her adored grandchildren Phoebe and Heidi, Robert, Stephanie and Mark, Mia, Katie, Jack and Sarah, Charlie, Harry and Anna-Rose, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, many friends and her wonderful carers. May she rest in peace.

In following Government guidelines, a family only Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, May 7 at 11am in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Donnybrook, which can be viewed on the following web link https://Livestream.absentfriends.ie/KathleenReynolds

No flowers please. Donations to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland or the Irish Cancer Society (Breast Cancer Research).

Emmet Cunningham, Drumnacrehir, Dring, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly at home, on Tuesday, May 4 of Emmet Cunningham, Drumnacrehir, Dring, Longford. Sadly missed by his daughters Rachel and Niamh, his mother Bridie and Jack, sister Heather, brother-in-law Jason, uncles, aunts, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.May He Rest in Peace.

Removal on Saturday, May 8 from Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Granard, to St Mary’s Church, Granard, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Cara Cemetery. Funeral cortège will leave Smith’s Funeral Home at 11.45am en route to St Mary’s Church, Granard, for anybody who wishes to stand along the route as a mark of respect. Due to the current H.S.E. and Government Covid-19 guidelines, the funeral Mass will be limited to 25 people. The family thank you for your cooperation at this sad time.

Carol Wheeler (née Neale), ‘Hillview’, Forgney, Westmeath / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, April 30 of Carol Wheeler (née Neale), ‘Hillview’, Forgney, Westmeath / Longford. Carol will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, husband Colin, daughter Tracey, son Dean, brother Maurice, grandsons Ryan, Russell and Charlie, sister-in-law Avril, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Carol’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Friday, May 7 at 11.15am to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Forgney for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, followed by cremation afterwards at Lakelands Crematorium Cavan at 3.00pm. Given the exceptional circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines and social distancing protocols, to protect everyone dear to Carol and her family, the Mass will be restricted to 25 people only. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

